A small plane crashed in the Dominican Republic while trying to land soon after beginning a flight to Miami, according to the aircraft’s operator. According to early reports of the news, the producer/artist, born José Angel Hernandez, was one of the seven passengers in a private plane that crashed Wednesday (Dec. 15) near Las Américas International Airport in the Dominican Republic. Among the victims are also his partner Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia and their children. The plane was headed to Florida.

