Temporal Action Proposal Generation with Background Constraint

By Haosen Yang, Wenhao Wu, Lining Wang, Sheng Jin, Boyang Xia, Hongxun Yao, Hujie Huang
 4 days ago

Temporal action proposal generation (TAPG) is a challenging task that aims to locate action instances in untrimmed videos with temporal boundaries. To evaluate the confidence of proposals, the existing works typically predict action score of proposals that are supervised by the temporal Intersection-over-Union...

Related
TCGL: Temporal Contrastive Graph for Self-supervised Video Representation Learning

Video self-supervised learning is a challenging task, which requires significant expressive power from the model to leverage rich spatial-temporal knowledge and generate effective supervisory signals from large amounts of unlabeled videos. However, existing methods fail to increase the temporal diversity of unlabeled videos and ignore elaborately modeling multi-scale temporal dependencies in an explicit way. To overcome these limitations, we take advantage of the multi-scale temporal dependencies within videos and proposes a novel video self-supervised learning framework named Temporal Contrastive Graph Learning (TCGL), which jointly models the inter-snippet and intra-snippet temporal dependencies for temporal representation learning with a hybrid graph contrastive learning strategy. Specifically, a Spatial-Temporal Knowledge Discovering (STKD) module is first introduced to extract motion-enhanced spatial-temporal representations from videos based on the frequency domain analysis of discrete cosine transform. To explicitly model multi-scale temporal dependencies of unlabeled videos, our TCGL integrates the prior knowledge about the frame and snippet orders into graph structures, i.e., the intra-/inter- snippet Temporal Contrastive Graphs (TCG). Then, specific contrastive learning modules are designed to maximize the agreement between nodes in different graph views. To generate supervisory signals for unlabeled videos, we introduce an Adaptive Snippet Order Prediction (ASOP) module which leverages the relational knowledge among video snippets to learn the global context representation and recalibrate the channel-wise features adaptively. Experimental results demonstrate the superiority of our TCGL over the state-of-the-art methods on large-scale action recognition and video retrieval benchmarks.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
STformer: A Noise-Aware Efficient Spatio-Temporal Transformer Architecture for Traffic Forecasting

Traffic forecasting plays an indispensable role in the intelligent transportation system, which makes daily travel more convenient and safer. However, the dynamic evolution of spatio-temporal correlations makes accurate traffic forecasting very difficult. Existing work mainly employs graph neural netwroks (GNNs) and deep time series models (e.g., recurrent neural networks) to capture complex spatio-temporal patterns in the dynamic traffic system. For the spatial patterns, it is difficult for GNNs to extract the global spatial information, i.e., remote sensors information in road networks. Although we can use the self-attention to extract global spatial information as in the previous work, it is also accompanied by huge resource consumption. For the temporal patterns, traffic data have not only easy-to-recognize daily and weekly trends but also difficult-to-recognize short-term noise caused by accidents (e.g., car accidents and thunderstorms). Prior traffic models are difficult to distinguish intricate temporal patterns in time series and thus hard to get accurate temporal dependence. To address above issues, we propose a novel noise-aware efficient spatio-temporal Transformer architecture for accurate traffic forecasting, named STformer. STformer consists of two components, which are the noise-aware temporal self-attention (NATSA) and the graph-based sparse spatial self-attention (GBS3A). NATSA separates the high-frequency component and the low-frequency component from the time series to remove noise and capture stable temporal dependence by the learnable filter and the temporal self-attention, respectively. GBS3A replaces the full query in vanilla self-attention with the graph-based sparse query to decrease the time and memory usage. Experiments on four real-world traffic datasets show that STformer outperforms state-of-the-art baselines with lower computational cost.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Classification-Then-Grounding: Reformulating Video Scene Graphs as Temporal Bipartite Graphs

Today's VidSGG models are all proposal-based methods, i.e., they first generate numerous paired subject-object snippets as proposals, and then conduct predicate classification for each proposal. In this paper, we argue that this prevalent proposal-based framework has three inherent drawbacks: 1) The ground-truth predicate labels for proposals are partially correct. 2) They break the high-order relations among different predicate instances of a same subject-object pair. 3) VidSGG performance is upper-bounded by the quality of the proposals. To this end, we propose a new classification-then-grounding framework for VidSGG, which can avoid all the three overlooked drawbacks. Meanwhile, under this framework, we reformulate the video scene graphs as temporal bipartite graphs, where the entities and predicates are two types of nodes with time slots, and the edges denote different semantic roles between these nodes. This formulation takes full advantage of our new framework. Accordingly, we further propose a novel BIpartite Graph based SGG model: BIG. Specifically, BIG consists of two parts: a classification stage and a grounding stage, where the former aims to classify the categories of all the nodes and the edges, and the latter tries to localize the temporal location of each relation instance. Extensive ablations on two VidSGG datasets have attested to the effectiveness of our framework and BIG.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
WPI Researchers to Develop Designs and Propose Licensing Strategies for Next-Generation University Research Microreactors

NRC Awards Nearly $500,000 to Project That Will Examine Emerging Nuclear Technologies. Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) researchers David Medich and Derren Rosbach have been awarded $499,509 from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to design facilities that could be built on university campuses to house next-generation nuclear microreactors, an emerging technology that is being developed for nuclear research and power generation.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temporal#Generation#Tapg#Background Constraint#Bmn#Gtad
DCAN: Improving Temporal Action Detection via Dual Context Aggregation

Temporal action detection aims to locate the boundaries of action in the video. The current method based on boundary matching enumerates and calculates all possible boundary matchings to generate proposals. However, these methods neglect the long-range context aggregation in boundary prediction. At the same time, due to the similar semantics of adjacent matchings, local semantic aggregation of densely-generated matchings cannot improve semantic richness and discrimination. In this paper, we propose the end-to-end proposal generation method named Dual Context Aggregation Network (DCAN) to aggregate context on two levels, namely, boundary level and proposal level, for generating high-quality action proposals, thereby improving the performance of temporal action detection. Specifically, we design the Multi-Path Temporal Context Aggregation (MTCA) to achieve smooth context aggregation on boundary level and precise evaluation of boundaries. For matching evaluation, Coarse-to-fine Matching (CFM) is designed to aggregate context on the proposal level and refine the matching map from coarse to fine. We conduct extensive experiments on ActivityNet v1.3 and THUMOS-14. DCAN obtains an average mAP of 35.39% on ActivityNet v1.3 and reaches mAP 54.14% at IoU@0.5 on THUMOS-14, which demonstrates DCAN can generate high-quality proposals and achieve state-of-the-art performance. We release the code at this https URL.
SOFTWARE
Hypergraph Ego-networks and Their Temporal Evolution

Interactions involving multiple objects simultaneously are ubiquitous across many domains. The systems these interactions inhabit can be modelled using hypergraphs, a generalization of traditional graphs in which each edge can connect any number of nodes. Analyzing the global and static properties of these hypergraphs has led to a plethora of novel findings regarding how these modelled systems are structured. However, less is known about the localized structure of these systems and how they evolve over time. In this paper, we propose the study of hypergraph ego-networks, a structure that can be used to model higher-order interactions involving a single node. We also propose the temporal reconstruction of hypergraph ego-networks as a benchmark problem for models that aim to predict the local temporal structure of hypergraphs. By combining a deep learning binary classifier with a hill-climbing algorithm, we will present a model for reconstructing hypergraph ego-networks by incorporating structural patterns found across multiple domains.
SCIENCE
Online Social Welfare Maximization with Spatio-Temporal Resource Mesh for Serverless

Serverless computing is leading the way to a simplified and general purpose programming model for the cloud. A key enabler behind serverless is efficient load balancing, which routes continuous workloads to appropriate backend resources. However, current load balancing algorithms implemented in Kubernetes native serverless platforms are simple heuristics without performance guarantee. Although policies such as Pod or JFIQ yield asymptotically optimal mean response time, the information they depend on are usually unavailable. In addition, dispatching jobs with strict deadlines, fractional workloads, and maximum parallelism bound to limited resources online is difficult because the resource allocation decisions for jobs are intertwined. To design an online load balancing algorithm without assumptions on distributions while maximizing the social welfare, we construct several pseudo-social welfare functions and cost functions, where the latter is to estimate the marginal cost for provisioning services to every newly arrived job based on present resource surplus. The proposed algorithm, named OnSocMax, works by following the solutions of several convex pseudo-social welfare maximization problems. It is proved to be $\alpha$-competitive for some $\alpha$ at least 2. We also validate OnSocMax with simulations and the results show that it distinctly outperforms several handcrafted benchmarks.
INTERNET
Spatio-temporal Relation Modeling for Few-shot Action Recognition

We propose a novel few-shot action recognition framework, STRM, which enhances class-specific feature discriminability while simultaneously learning higher-order temporal representations. The focus of our approach is a novel spatio-temporal enrichment module that aggregates spatial and temporal contexts with dedicated local patch-level and global frame-level feature enrichment sub-modules. Local patch-level enrichment captures the appearance-based characteristics of actions. On the other hand, global frame-level enrichment explicitly encodes the broad temporal context, thereby capturing the relevant object features over time. The resulting spatio-temporally enriched representations are then utilized to learn the relational matching between query and support action sub-sequences. We further introduce a query-class similarity classifier on the patch-level enriched features to enhance class-specific feature discriminability by reinforcing the feature learning at different stages in the proposed framework. Experiments are performed on four few-shot action recognition benchmarks: Kinetics, SSv2, HMDB51 and UCF101. Our extensive ablation study reveals the benefits of the proposed contributions. Furthermore, our approach sets a new state-of-the-art on all four benchmarks. On the challenging SSv2 benchmark, our approach achieves an absolute gain of 3.5% in classification accuracy, as compared to the best existing method in the literature. Our code and models will be publicly released.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Technology
Science
Computer Science
Two-step Lookahead Bayesian Optimization with Inequality Constraints

Recent advances in computationally efficient non-myopic Bayesian optimization (BO) improve query efficiency over traditional myopic methods like expected improvement while only modestly increasing computational cost. These advances have been largely limited, however, to unconstrained optimization. For constrained optimization, the few existing non-myopic BO methods require heavy computation. For instance, one existing non-myopic constrained BO method [Lam and Willcox, 2017] relies on computationally expensive unreliable brute-force derivative-free optimization of a Monte Carlo rollout acquisition function. Methods that use the reparameterization trick for more efficient derivative-based optimization of non-myopic acquisition functions in the unconstrained setting, like sample average approximation and infinitesimal perturbation analysis, do not extend: constraints introduce discontinuities in the sampled acquisition function surface that hinder its optimization. Moreover, we argue here that being non-myopic is even more important in constrained problems because fear of violating constraints pushes myopic methods away from sampling the boundary between feasible and infeasible regions, slowing the discovery of optimal solutions with tight constraints. In this paper, we propose a computationally efficient two-step lookahead constrained Bayesian optimization acquisition function (2-OPT-C) supporting both sequential and batch settings. To enable fast acquisition function optimization, we develop a novel likelihood-ratio-based unbiased estimator of the gradient of the two-step optimal acquisition function that does not use the reparameterization trick. In numerical experiments, 2-OPT-C typically improves query efficiency by 2x or more over previous methods, and in some cases by 10x or more.
COMPUTERS
TempoQR: Temporal Question Reasoning over Knowledge Graphs

Costas Mavromatis, Prasanna Lakkur Subramanyam, Vassilis N. Ioannidis, Soji Adeshina, Phillip R. Howard, Tetiana Grinberg, Nagib Hakim, George Karypis. Knowledge Graph Question Answering (KGQA) involves retrieving facts from a Knowledge Graph (KG) using natural language queries. A KG is a curated set of facts consisting of entities linked by relations. Certain facts include also temporal information forming a Temporal KG (TKG). Although many natural questions involve explicit or implicit time constraints, question answering (QA) over TKGs has been a relatively unexplored area. Existing solutions are mainly designed for simple temporal questions that can be answered directly by a single TKG fact. This paper puts forth a comprehensive embedding-based framework for answering complex questions over TKGs. Our method termed temporal question reasoning (TempoQR) exploits TKG embeddings to ground the question to the specific entities and time scope it refers to. It does so by augmenting the question embeddings with context, entity and time-aware information by employing three specialized modules. The first computes a textual representation of a given question, the second combines it with the entity embeddings for entities involved in the question, and the third generates question-specific time embeddings. Finally, a transformer-based encoder learns to fuse the generated temporal information with the question representation, which is used for answer predictions. Extensive experiments show that TempoQR improves accuracy by 25--45 percentage points on complex temporal questions over state-of-the-art approaches and it generalizes better to unseen question types.
SCIENCE
Objective hearing threshold identification from auditory brainstem response measurements using supervised and self-supervised approaches

Dominik Thalmeier, Gregor Miller, Elida Schneltzer, Anja Hurt, Martin Hrabě de Angelis, Lore Becker, Christian L. Müller, Holger Maier. Hearing loss is a major health problem and psychological burden in humans. Mouse models offer a possibility to elucidate genes involved in the underlying developmental and pathophysiological mechanisms of hearing impairment. To this end, large-scale mouse phenotyping programs include auditory phenotyping of single-gene knockout mouse lines. Using the auditory brainstem response (ABR) procedure, the German Mouse Clinic and similar facilities worldwide have produced large, uniform data sets of averaged ABR raw data of mutant and wildtype mice. In the course of standard ABR analysis, hearing thresholds are assessed visually by trained staff from series of signal curves of increasing sound pressure level. This is time-consuming and prone to be biased by the reader as well as the graphical display quality and scale. In an attempt to reduce workload and improve quality and reproducibility, we developed and compared two methods for automated hearing threshold identification from averaged ABR raw data: a supervised approach involving two combined neural networks trained on human-generated labels and a self-supervised approach, which exploits the signal power spectrum and combines random forest sound level estimation with a piece-wise curve fitting algorithm for threshold finding. We show that both models work well, outperform human threshold detection, and are suitable for fast, reliable, and unbiased hearing threshold detection and quality control. In a high-throughput mouse phenotyping environment, both methods perform well as part of an automated end-to-end screening pipeline to detect candidate genes for hearing involvement. Code for both models as well as data used for this work are freely available.
Constraints on estimating the CO fertilization effect emerge

Plants offset a large fraction of Earth’s carbon dioxide emissions, but estimating the size of this carbon sink relies on differing terrestrial-biosphere models. Combining multiple models with data has now reduced the uncertainty. Chris Huntingford 0 &. Chris Huntingford is in the Climate System Department, UK Centre for Ecology...
INDUSTRY
Causality Constraints on Gravitational Effective Field Theories

We consider the effective field theory of gravity around black holes, and show that the coefficients of the dimension-8 operators are tightly constrained by causality considerations. Those constraints are consistent with - but tighter than - previously derived causality and positivity bounds and imply that the effects of dimension-8 operators alone cannot be observable while remaining consistent with causality. We then establish in which regime one can expect the lower order operators to be potentially observable while preserving causality, providing a theoretical prior for future observations. We highlight the importance of `infrared causality' and show that the requirement of `asymptotic causality' or net (sub)luminality would fail to properly diagnose violations of causality.
SCIENCE
Learning to Prompt for Continual Learning

Zifeng Wang, Zizhao Zhang, Chen-Yu Lee, Han Zhang, Ruoxi Sun, Xiaoqi Ren, Guolong Su, Vincent Perot, Jennifer Dy, Tomas Pfister. The mainstream paradigm behind continual learning has been to adapt the model parameters to non-stationary data distributions, where catastrophic forgetting is the central challenge. Typical methods rely on a rehearsal buffer or known task identity at test time to retrieve learned knowledge and address forgetting, while this work presents a new paradigm for continual learning that aims to train a more succinct memory system without accessing task identity at test time. Our method learns to dynamically prompt (L2P) a pre-trained model to learn tasks sequentially under different task transitions. In our proposed framework, prompts are small learnable parameters, which are maintained in a memory space. The objective is to optimize prompts to instruct the model prediction and explicitly manage task-invariant and task-specific knowledge while maintaining model plasticity. We conduct comprehensive experiments under popular image classification benchmarks with different challenging continual learning settings, where L2P consistently outperforms prior state-of-the-art methods. Surprisingly, L2P achieves competitive results against rehearsal-based methods even without a rehearsal buffer and is directly applicable to challenging task-agnostic continual learning. Source code is available at this https URL.
Transcoded Video Restoration by Temporal Spatial Auxiliary Network

In most video platforms, such as Youtube, and TikTok, the played videos usually have undergone multiple video encodings such as hardware encoding by recording devices, software encoding by video editing apps, and single/multiple video transcoding by video application servers. Previous works in compressed video restoration typically assume the compression artifacts are caused by one-time encoding. Thus, the derived solution usually does not work very well in practice. In this paper, we propose a new method, temporal spatial auxiliary network (TSAN), for transcoded video restoration. Our method considers the unique traits between video encoding and transcoding, and we consider the initial shallow encoded videos as the intermediate labels to assist the network to conduct self-supervised attention training. In addition, we employ adjacent multi-frame information and propose the temporal deformable alignment and pyramidal spatial fusion for transcoded video restoration. The experimental results demonstrate that the performance of the proposed method is superior to that of the previous techniques. The code is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
CodedPaddedFL and CodedSecAgg: Straggler Mitigation and Secure Aggregation in Federated Learning

We present two novel coded federated learning (FL) schemes for linear regression that mitigate the effect of straggling devices. The first scheme, CodedPaddedFL, mitigates the effect of straggling devices while retaining the privacy level of conventional FL. Particularly, it combines one-time padding for user data privacy with gradient codes to yield resiliency against straggling devices. To apply one-time padding to real data, our scheme exploits a fixed-point arithmetic representation of the data. For a scenario with 25 devices, CodedPaddedFL achieves a speed-up factor of 6.6 and 9.2 for an accuracy of 95\% and 85\% on the MMIST and Fashion-MNIST datasets, respectively, compared to conventional FL. Furthermore, it yields similar performance in terms of latency compared to a recently proposed scheme by Prakash \emph{et al.} without the shortcoming of additional leakage of private data. The second scheme, CodedSecAgg, provides straggler resiliency and robustness against model inversion attacks and is based on Shamir's secret sharing. CodedSecAgg outperforms state-of-the-art secure aggregation schemes such as LightSecAgg by a speed-up factor of 6.6--14.6, depending on the number of colluding devices, on the MNIST dataset for a scenario with 120 devices, at the expense of a 30\% increase in latency compared to CodedPaddedFL.
DATA PRIVACY
Linear Quadratic Control with Risk Constraints

We propose a new risk-constrained formulation of the classical Linear Quadratic (LQ) stochastic control problem for general partially-observed systems. Our framework is motivated by the fact that the risk-neutral LQ controllers, although optimal in expectation, might be ineffective under relatively infrequent, yet statistically significant extreme events. To effectively trade between average and extreme event performance, we introduce a new risk constraint, which explicitly restricts the total expected predictive variance of the state penalty by a user-prescribed level. We show that, under certain conditions on the process noise, the optimal risk-aware controller can be evaluated explicitly and in closed form. In fact, it is affine relative to the minimum mean square error (mmse) state estimate. The affine term pushes the state away from directions where the noise exhibits heavy tails, by exploiting the third-order moment~(skewness) of the noise. The linear term regulates the state more strictly in riskier directions, where both the prediction error (conditional) covariance and the state penalty are simultaneously large; this is achieved by inflating the state penalty within a new filtered Riccati difference equation. We also prove that the new risk-aware controller is internally stable, regardless of parameter tuning, in the special cases of i) fully-observed systems, and ii) partially-observed systems with Gaussian noise. The properties of the proposed risk-aware LQ framework are lastly illustrated via indicative numerical examples.
COMPUTERS
SGEITL: Scene Graph Enhanced Image-Text Learning for Visual Commonsense Reasoning

Zhecan Wang, Haoxuan You, Liunian Harold Li, Alireza Zareian, Suji Park, Yiqing Liang, Kai-Wei Chang, Shih-Fu Chang. Answering complex questions about images is an ambitious goal for machine intelligence, which requires a joint understanding of images, text, and commonsense knowledge, as well as a strong reasoning ability. Recently, multimodal Transformers have made great progress in the task of Visual Commonsense Reasoning (VCR), by jointly understanding visual objects and text tokens through layers of cross-modality attention. However, these approaches do not utilize the rich structure of the scene and the interactions between objects which are essential in answering complex commonsense questions. We propose a Scene Graph Enhanced Image-Text Learning (SGEITL) framework to incorporate visual scene graphs in commonsense reasoning. To exploit the scene graph structure, at the model structure level, we propose a multihop graph transformer for regularizing attention interaction among hops. As for pre-training, a scene-graph-aware pre-training method is proposed to leverage structure knowledge extracted in the visual scene graph. Moreover, we introduce a method to train and generate domain-relevant visual scene graphs using textual annotations in a weakly-supervised manner. Extensive experiments on VCR and other tasks show a significant performance boost compared with the state-of-the-art methods and prove the efficacy of each proposed component.
COMPUTERS
Constraints on subleading interactions in beta decay Lagrangian

We discuss the effective field theory (EFT) for nuclear beta decay. The general quark-level EFT describing charged-current interactions between quarks and leptons is matched to the nucleon-level non-relativistic EFT at the O(MeV) momentum scale characteristic for beta transitions. The matching takes into account, for the first time, the effect of all possible beyond-the-Standard-Model interactions at the subleading order in the recoil momentum. We calculate the impact of all the Wilson coefficients of the leading and subleading EFT Lagrangian on the differential decay width in allowed beta transitions. As an example application, we show how the existing experimental data constrain the subleading Wilson coefficients corresponding to pseudoscalar, weak magnetism, and induced tensor interactions. The data display a 3.5 sigma evidence for nucleon weak magnetism, in agreement with the theory prediction based on isospin symmetry.
SCIENCE
Masked Feature Prediction for Self-Supervised Visual Pre-Training

We present Masked Feature Prediction (MaskFeat) for self-supervised pre-training of video models. Our approach first randomly masks out a portion of the input sequence and then predicts the feature of the masked regions. We study five different types of features and find Histograms of Oriented Gradients (HOG), a hand-crafted feature descriptor, works particularly well in terms of both performance and efficiency. We observe that the local contrast normalization in HOG is essential for good results, which is in line with earlier work using HOG for visual recognition. Our approach can learn abundant visual knowledge and drive large-scale Transformer-based models. Without using extra model weights or supervision, MaskFeat pre-trained on unlabeled videos achieves unprecedented results of 86.7% with MViT-L on Kinetics-400, 88.3% on Kinetics-600, 80.4% on Kinetics-700, 38.8 mAP on AVA, and 75.0% on SSv2. MaskFeat further generalizes to image input, which can be interpreted as a video with a single frame and obtains competitive results on ImageNet.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

