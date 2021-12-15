ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3D Question Answering

By Shuquan Ye, Dongdong Chen, Songfang Han, Jing Liao
Visual Question Answering (VQA) has witnessed tremendous progress in recent years. However, most efforts only focus on the 2D image question answering tasks. In this paper, we present the first attempt at extending VQA to the 3D domain, which can facilitate artificial intelligence's perception...

