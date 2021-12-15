ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Object Pursuit: Building a Space of Objects via Discriminative Weight Generation

By Chuanyu Pan, Yanchao Yang, Kaichun Mo, Yueqi Duan, Leonidas Guibas
We propose a framework to continuously learn object-centric representations for visual learning and understanding. Existing object-centric representations either rely on supervisions that individualize objects in the scene, or perform unsupervised disentanglement that can hardly deal with complex scenes in the...

Guided Generative Models using Weak Supervision for Detecting Object Spatial Arrangement in Overhead Images

The increasing availability and accessibility of numerous overhead images allows us to estimate and assess the spatial arrangement of groups of geospatial target objects, which can benefit many applications, such as traffic monitoring and agricultural monitoring. Spatial arrangement estimation is the process of identifying the areas which contain the desired objects in overhead images. Traditional supervised object detection approaches can estimate accurate spatial arrangement but require large amounts of bounding box annotations. Recent semi-supervised clustering approaches can reduce manual labeling but still require annotations for all object categories in the image. This paper presents the target-guided generative model (TGGM), under the Variational Auto-encoder (VAE) framework, which uses Gaussian Mixture Models (GMM) to estimate the distributions of both hidden and decoder variables in VAE. Modeling both hidden and decoder variables by GMM reduces the required manual annotations significantly for spatial arrangement estimation. Unlike existing approaches that the training process can only update the GMM as a whole in the optimization iterations (e.g., a "minibatch"), TGGM allows the update of individual GMM components separately in the same optimization iteration. Optimizing GMM components separately allows TGGM to exploit the semantic relationships in spatial data and requires only a few labels to initiate and guide the generative process. Our experiments shows that TGGM achieves results comparable to the state-of-the-art semi-supervised methods and outperforms unsupervised methods by 10% based on the $F_{1}$ scores, while requiring significantly fewer labeled data.
A Survey of Deep Learning for Low-Shot Object Detection

Object detection is a fundamental task in computer vision and image processing. Current deep learning based object detectors have been highly successful with abundant labeled data. But in real life, it is not guaranteed that each object category has enough labeled samples for training. These large object detectors are easy to overfit when the training data is limited. Therefore, it is necessary to introduce few-shot learning and zero-shot learning into object detection, which can be named low-shot object detection together. Low-Shot Object Detection (LSOD) aims to detect objects from a few or even zero labeled data, which can be categorized into few-shot object detection (FSOD) and zero-shot object detection (ZSD), respectively. This paper conducts a comprehensive survey for deep learning based FSOD and ZSD. First, this survey classifies methods for FSOD and ZSD into different categories and discusses the pros and cons of them. Second, this survey reviews dataset settings and evaluation metrics for FSOD and ZSD, then analyzes the performance of different methods on these benchmarks. Finally, this survey discusses future challenges and promising directions for FSOD and ZSD.
Flexible Networks for Learning Physical Dynamics of Deformable Objects

Learning the physical dynamics of deformable objects with particle-based representation has been the objective of many computational models in machine learning. While several state-of-the-art models have achieved this objective in simulated environments, most existing models impose a precondition, such that the input is a sequence of ordered point sets - i.e., the order of the points in each point set must be the same across the entire input sequence. This restrains the model to generalize to real-world data, which is considered to be a sequence of unordered point sets. In this paper, we propose a model named time-wise PointNet (TP-Net) that solves this problem by directly consuming a sequence of unordered point sets to infer the future state of a deformable object with particle-based representation. Our model consists of a shared feature extractor that extracts global features from each input point set in parallel and a prediction network that aggregates and reasons on these features for future prediction. The key concept of our approach is that we use global features rather than local features to achieve invariance to input permutations and ensure the stability and scalability of our model. Experiments demonstrate that our model achieves state-of-the-art performance in both synthetic dataset and in real-world dataset, with real-time prediction speed. We provide quantitative and qualitative analysis on why our approach is more effective and efficient than existing approaches.
DProST: 6-DoF Object Pose Estimation Using Space Carving and Dynamic Projective Spatial Transformer

Predicting the pose of an object is a core computer vision task. Most deep learning-based pose estimation methods require CAD data to use 3D intermediate representations or project 2D appearance. However, these methods cannot be used when CAD data for objects of interest are unavailable. Besides, the existing methods did not precisely reflect the perspective distortion to the learning process. In addition, information loss due to self-occlusion has not been studied well. In this regard, we propose a new pose estimation system consisting of a space carving module that reconstructs a reference 3D feature to replace the CAD data. Moreover, Our new transformation module, Dynamic Projective Spatial Transformer (DProST), transforms a reference 3D feature to reflect the pose while considering perspective distortion. Also, we overcome the self-occlusion problem by a new Bidirectional Z-buffering (BiZ-buffer) method, which extracts both the front view and the self-occluded back view of the object. Lastly, we suggest a Perspective Grid Distance Loss (PGDL), enabling stable learning of the pose estimator without CAD data. Experimental results show that our method outperforms the state-of-the-art method on the LINEMOD dataset and comparable performance on LINEMOD-OCCLUSION dataset even compared to the methods that require CAD data in network training.
Learning Generalizable Vision-Tactile Robotic Grasping Strategy for Deformable Objects via Transformer

Reliable robotic grasping, especially with deformable objects, (e.g. fruit), remains a challenging task due to underactuated contact interactions with a gripper, unknown object dynamics, and variable object geometries. In this study, we propose a Transformer-based robotic grasping framework for rigid grippers that leverage tactile and visual information for safe object grasping. Specifically, the Transformer models learn physical feature embeddings with sensor feedback through performing two pre-defined explorative actions (pinching and sliding) and predict a final grasping outcome through a multilayer perceptron (MLP) with a given grasping strength. Using these predictions, the gripper is commanded with a safe grasping strength for the grasping tasks via inference. Compared with convolutional recurrent networks, the Transformer models can capture the long-term dependencies across the image sequences and process the spatial-temporal features simultaneously. We first benchmark the proposed Transformer models on a public dataset for slip detection. Following that, we show that the Transformer models outperform a CNN+LSTM model in terms of grasping accuracy and computational efficiency. We also collect our own fruit grasping dataset and conduct the online grasping experiments using the proposed framework for both seen and unseen fruits. Our codes and dataset are made public on GitHub.
Stackless Ray-Object Intersections Using Approximate Minimum Weight Triangulations: Results in 2D That Outperform Roped KD-Trees (And Massively Outperform BVHs)

The kd-tree and Bounding Volume Hierarchy (BVH) are well-known data structures for computing ray-object intersections. Less known is the Constrained Convex Space Partitioning (CCSP), which partitions space and makes the geometric primitives exactly overlap with the boundaries of its cells. Consequently, it is robust against ill-fitting cells that plague methods with axis-aligned cells (kd-tree, BVH) and it permits an efficient, stackless traversal.
Knowledge Distillation for Object Detection via Rank Mimicking and Prediction-guided Feature Imitation

Knowledge Distillation (KD) is a widely-used technology to inherit information from cumbersome teacher models to compact student models, consequently realizing model compression and acceleration. Compared with image classification, object detection is a more complex task, and designing specific KD methods for object detection is non-trivial. In this work, we elaborately study the behaviour difference between the teacher and student detection models, and obtain two intriguing observations: First, the teacher and student rank their detected candidate boxes quite differently, which results in their precision discrepancy. Second, there is a considerable gap between the feature response differences and prediction differences between teacher and student, indicating that equally imitating all the feature maps of the teacher is the sub-optimal choice for improving the student's accuracy. Based on the two observations, we propose Rank Mimicking (RM) and Prediction-guided Feature Imitation (PFI) for distilling one-stage detectors, respectively. RM takes the rank of candidate boxes from teachers as a new form of knowledge to distill, which consistently outperforms the traditional soft label distillation. PFI attempts to correlate feature differences with prediction differences, making feature imitation directly help to improve the student's accuracy. On MS COCO and PASCAL VOC benchmarks, extensive experiments are conducted on various detectors with different backbones to validate the effectiveness of our method. Specifically, RetinaNet with ResNet50 achieves 40.4% mAP in MS COCO, which is 3.5% higher than its baseline, and also outperforms previous KD methods.
Decoupling Object Detection from Human-Object Interaction Recognition

We propose DEFR, a DEtection-FRee method to recognize Human-Object Interactions (HOI) at image level without using object location or human pose. This is challenging as the detector is an integral part of existing methods. In this paper, we propose two findings to boost the performance of the detection-free approach, which significantly outperforms the detection-assisted state of the arts. Firstly, we find it crucial to effectively leverage the semantic correlations among HOI classes. Remarkable gain can be achieved by using language embeddings of HOI labels to initialize the linear classifier, which encodes the structure of HOIs to guide training. Further, we propose Log-Sum-Exp Sign (LSE-Sign) loss to facilitate multi-label learning on a long-tailed dataset by balancing gradients over all classes in a softmax format. Our detection-free approach achieves 65.6 mAP in HOI classification on HICO, outperforming the detection-assisted state of the art (SOTA) by 18.5 mAP, and 52.7 mAP in one-shot classes, surpassing the SOTA by 27.3 mAP. Different from previous work, our classification model (DEFR) can be directly used in HOI detection without any additional training, by connecting to an off-the-shelf object detector whose bounding box output is converted to binary masks for DEFR. Surprisingly, such a simple connection of two decoupled models achieves SOTA performance (32.35 mAP).
Intelli-Paint: Towards Developing Human-like Painting Agents

The generation of well-designed artwork is often quite time-consuming and assumes a high degree of proficiency on part of the human painter. In order to facilitate the human painting process, substantial research efforts have been made on teaching machines how to "paint like a human", and then using the trained agent as a painting assistant tool for human users. However, current research in this direction is often reliant on a progressive grid-based division strategy wherein the agent divides the overall image into successively finer grids, and then proceeds to paint each of them in parallel. This inevitably leads to artificial painting sequences which are not easily intelligible to human users. To address this, we propose a novel painting approach which learns to generate output canvases while exhibiting a more human-like painting style. The proposed painting pipeline Intelli-Paint consists of 1) a progressive layering strategy which allows the agent to first paint a natural background scene representation before adding in each of the foreground objects in a progressive fashion. 2) We also introduce a novel sequential brushstroke guidance strategy which helps the painting agent to shift its attention between different image regions in a semantic-aware manner. 3) Finally, we propose a brushstroke regularization strategy which allows for ~60-80% reduction in the total number of required brushstrokes without any perceivable differences in the quality of the generated canvases. Through both quantitative and qualitative results, we show that the resulting agents not only show enhanced efficiency in output canvas generation but also exhibit a more natural-looking painting style which would better assist human users express their ideas through digital artwork.
Neural Style Transfer and Unpaired Image-to-Image Translation to deal with the Domain Shift Problem on Spheroid Segmentation

Background and objectives. Domain shift is a generalisation problem of machine learning models that occurs when the data distribution of the training set is different to the data distribution encountered by the model when it is deployed. This is common in the context of biomedical image segmentation due to the variance of experimental conditions, equipment, and capturing settings. In this work, we address this challenge by studying both neural style transfer algorithms and unpaired image-to-image translation methods in the context of the segmentation of tumour spheroids.
UMAD: Universal Model Adaptation under Domain and Category Shift

Learning to reject unknown samples (not present in the source classes) in the target domain is fairly important for unsupervised domain adaptation (UDA). There exist two typical UDA scenarios, i.e., open-set, and open-partial-set, and the latter assumes that not all source classes appear in the target domain. However, most prior methods are designed for one UDA scenario and always perform badly on the other UDA scenario. Moreover, they also require the labeled source data during adaptation, limiting their usability in data privacy-sensitive applications. To address these issues, this paper proposes a Universal Model ADaptation (UMAD) framework which handles both UDA scenarios without access to the source data nor prior knowledge about the category shift between domains. Specifically, we aim to learn a source model with an elegantly designed two-head classifier and provide it to the target domain. During adaptation, we develop an informative consistency score to help distinguish unknown samples from known samples. To achieve bilateral adaptation in the target domain, we further maximize localized mutual information to align known samples with the source classifier and employ an entropic loss to push unknown samples far away from the source classification boundary, respectively. Experiments on open-set and open-partial-set UDA scenarios demonstrate that UMAD, as a unified approach without access to source data, exhibits comparable, if not superior, performance to state-of-the-art data-dependent methods.
GaTector: A Unified Framework for Gaze Object Prediction

Gaze object prediction (GOP) is a newly proposed task that aims to discover the objects being stared at by humans. It is of great application significance but still lacks a unified solution framework. An intuitive solution is to incorporate an object detection branch into an existing gaze prediction method. However, previous gaze prediction methods usually use two different networks to extract features from scene image and head image, which would lead to heavy network architecture and prevent each branch from joint optimization. In this paper, we build a novel framework named GaTector to tackle the gaze object prediction problem in a unified way. Particularly, a specific-general-specific (SGS) feature extractor is firstly proposed to utilize a shared backbone to extract general features for both scene and head images. To better consider the specificity of inputs and tasks, SGS introduces two input-specific blocks before the shared backbone and three task-specific blocks after the shared backbone. Specifically, a novel defocus layer is designed to generate object-specific features for object detection task without losing information or requiring extra computations. Moreover, the energy aggregation loss is introduced to guide the gaze heatmap to concentrate on the stared box. In the end, we propose a novel mDAP metric that can reveal the difference between boxes even when they share no overlapping area. Extensive experiments on the GOO dataset verify the superiority of our method in all three tracks, i.e. object detection, gaze estimation, and gaze object prediction.
Adaptation and Attention for Neural Video Coding

Nannan Zou, Honglei Zhang, Francesco Cricri, Ramin G. Youvalari, Hamed R. Tavakoli, Jani Lainema, Emre Aksu, Miska Hannuksela, Esa Rahtu. Neural image coding represents now the state-of-the-art image compression approach. However, a lot of work is still to be done in the video domain. In this work, we propose an end-to-end learned video codec that introduces several architectural novelties as well as training novelties, revolving around the concepts of adaptation and attention. Our codec is organized as an intra-frame codec paired with an inter-frame codec. As one architectural novelty, we propose to train the inter-frame codec model to adapt the motion estimation process based on the resolution of the input video. A second architectural novelty is a new neural block that combines concepts from split-attention based neural networks and from DenseNets. Finally, we propose to overfit a set of decoder-side multiplicative parameters at inference time. Through ablation studies and comparisons to prior art, we show the benefits of our proposed techniques in terms of coding gains. We compare our codec to VVC/H.266 and RLVC, which represent the state-of-the-art traditional and end-to-end learned codecs, respectively, and to the top performing end-to-end learned approach in 2021 CLIC competition, E2E_T_OL. Our codec clearly outperforms E2E_T_OL, and compare favorably to VVC and RLVC in some settings.
Improved YOLOv5 network for real-time multi-scale traffic sign detection

Traffic sign detection is a challenging task for the unmanned driving system, especially for the detection of multi-scale targets and the real-time problem of detection. In the traffic sign detection process, the scale of the targets changes greatly, which will have a certain impact on the detection accuracy. Feature pyramid is widely used to solve this problem but it might break the feature consistency across different scales of traffic signs. Moreover, in practical application, it is difficult for common methods to improve the detection accuracy of multi-scale traffic signs while ensuring real-time detection. In this paper, we propose an improved feature pyramid model, named AF-FPN, which utilizes the adaptive attention module (AAM) and feature enhancement module (FEM) to reduce the information loss in the process of feature map generation and enhance the representation ability of the feature pyramid. We replaced the original feature pyramid network in YOLOv5 with AF-FPN, which improves the detection performance for multi-scale targets of the YOLOv5 network under the premise of ensuring real-time detection. Furthermore, a new automatic learning data augmentation method is proposed to enrich the dataset and improve the robustness of the model to make it more suitable for practical scenarios. Extensive experimental results on the Tsinghua-Tencent 100K (TT100K) dataset demonstrate the effectiveness and superiority of the proposed method when compared with several state-of-the-art methods.
Learn in 1 Hour: Object-Oriented Programming in Python

It’s the second day in the series of blog posts about what you can do in just an hour at JetBrains Academy! We decided to dedicate the next four days to the intricacies of particular programming languages, starting with Python. If you’ve missed an hour of linear algebra yesterday, see Learn in 1 Hour: Introduction to Linear Algebra.
The Dual PC Algorithm for Structure Learning

While learning the graphical structure of Bayesian networks from observational data is key to describing and helping understand data generating processes in complex applications, the task poses considerable challenges due to its computational complexity. The directed acyclic graph (DAG) representing a Bayesian network model is generally not identifiable from observational data, and a variety of methods exist to estimate its equivalence class instead. Under certain assumptions, the popular PC algorithm can consistently recover the correct equivalence class by testing for conditional independence (CI), starting from marginal independence relationships and progressively expanding the conditioning set. Here, we propose the dual PC algorithm, a novel scheme to carry out the CI tests within the PC algorithm by leveraging the inverse relationship between covariance and precision matrices. Notably, the elements of the precision matrix coincide with partial correlations for Gaussian data. Our algorithm then exploits block matrix inversions on the covariance and precision matrices to simultaneously perform tests on partial correlations of complementary (or dual) conditioning sets. The multiple CI tests of the dual PC algorithm, therefore, proceed by first considering marginal and full-order CI relationships and progressively moving to central-order ones. Simulation studies indicate that the dual PC algorithm outperforms the classical PC algorithm both in terms of run time and in recovering the underlying network structure.
Masked Feature Prediction for Self-Supervised Visual Pre-Training

We present Masked Feature Prediction (MaskFeat) for self-supervised pre-training of video models. Our approach first randomly masks out a portion of the input sequence and then predicts the feature of the masked regions. We study five different types of features and find Histograms of Oriented Gradients (HOG), a hand-crafted feature descriptor, works particularly well in terms of both performance and efficiency. We observe that the local contrast normalization in HOG is essential for good results, which is in line with earlier work using HOG for visual recognition. Our approach can learn abundant visual knowledge and drive large-scale Transformer-based models. Without using extra model weights or supervision, MaskFeat pre-trained on unlabeled videos achieves unprecedented results of 86.7% with MViT-L on Kinetics-400, 88.3% on Kinetics-600, 80.4% on Kinetics-700, 38.8 mAP on AVA, and 75.0% on SSv2. MaskFeat further generalizes to image input, which can be interpreted as a video with a single frame and obtains competitive results on ImageNet.
IS-COUNT: Large-scale Object Counting from Satellite Images with Covariate-based Importance Sampling

Object detection in high-resolution satellite imagery is emerging as a scalable alternative to on-the-ground survey data collection in many environmental and socioeconomic monitoring applications. However, performing object detection over large geographies can still be prohibitively expensive due to the high cost of purchasing imagery and compute. Inspired by traditional survey data collection strategies, we propose an approach to estimate object count statistics over large geographies through sampling. Given a cost budget, our method selects a small number of representative areas by sampling from a learnable proposal distribution. Using importance sampling, we are able to accurately estimate object counts after processing only a small fraction of the images compared to an exhaustive approach. We show empirically that the proposed framework achieves strong performance on estimating the number of buildings in the United States and Africa, cars in Kenya, brick kilns in Bangladesh, and swimming pools in the U.S., while requiring as few as 0.01% of satellite images compared to an exhaustive approach.
Learning to Prompt for Continual Learning

Zifeng Wang, Zizhao Zhang, Chen-Yu Lee, Han Zhang, Ruoxi Sun, Xiaoqi Ren, Guolong Su, Vincent Perot, Jennifer Dy, Tomas Pfister. The mainstream paradigm behind continual learning has been to adapt the model parameters to non-stationary data distributions, where catastrophic forgetting is the central challenge. Typical methods rely on a rehearsal buffer or known task identity at test time to retrieve learned knowledge and address forgetting, while this work presents a new paradigm for continual learning that aims to train a more succinct memory system without accessing task identity at test time. Our method learns to dynamically prompt (L2P) a pre-trained model to learn tasks sequentially under different task transitions. In our proposed framework, prompts are small learnable parameters, which are maintained in a memory space. The objective is to optimize prompts to instruct the model prediction and explicitly manage task-invariant and task-specific knowledge while maintaining model plasticity. We conduct comprehensive experiments under popular image classification benchmarks with different challenging continual learning settings, where L2P consistently outperforms prior state-of-the-art methods. Surprisingly, L2P achieves competitive results against rehearsal-based methods even without a rehearsal buffer and is directly applicable to challenging task-agnostic continual learning. Source code is available at this https URL.
BoGraph: Structured Bayesian Optimization From Logs for Systems with High-dimensional Parameter Space

Current auto-tuning frameworks struggle with tuning computer systems configurations due to their large parameter space, complex interdependencies, and high evaluation cost. Utilizing probabilistic models, Structured Bayesian Optimization (SBO) has recently overcome these difficulties. SBO decomposes the parameter space by utilizing contextual information provided by system experts leading to fast convergence. However, the complexity of building probabilistic models has hindered its wider adoption. We propose BoAnon, a SBO framework that learns the system structure from its logs. BoAnon provides an API enabling experts to encode knowledge of the system as performance models or components dependency. BoAnon takes in the learned structure and transforms it into a probabilistic graph model. Then it applies the expert-provided knowledge to the graph to further contextualize the system behavior. BoAnon probabilistic graph allows the optimizer to find efficient configurations faster than other methods. We evaluate BoAnon via a hardware architecture search problem, achieving an improvement in energy-latency objectives ranging from $5-7$ x-factors improvement over the default architecture. With its novel contextual structure learning pipeline, BoAnon makes using SBO accessible for a wide range of other computer systems such as databases and stream processors.
