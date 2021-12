Autoencoder-based background reconstruction and foreground segmentation with background noise estimation

This paper presents a novel approach for the joint design of a reconfigurable intelligent surface (RIS) and a transmitter-receiver pair that are trained together as a set of deep neural networks (DNNs) to optimize the end-to-end communication performance at the receiver. The RIS is a software-defined array of unit cells that can be controlled in terms of the scattering and reflection profiles to focus the incoming signals from the transmitter to the receiver. The benefit of the RIS is to improve the coverage and spectral efficiency for wireless communications by overcoming physical obstructions of the line-of-sight (LoS) links. The selection process of the RIS beam codeword (out of a pre-defined codebook) is formulated as a DNN, while the operations of the transmitter-receiver pair are modeled as two DNNs, one for the encoder (at the transmitter) and the other one for the decoder (at the receiver) of an autoencoder, by accounting for channel effects including those induced by the RIS in between. The underlying DNNs are jointly trained to minimize the symbol error rate at the receiver. Numerical results show that the proposed design achieves major gains in error performance with respect to various baseline schemes, where no RIS is used or the selection of the RIS beam is separated from the design of the transmitter-receiver pair.

