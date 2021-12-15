ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Depth Refinement for Improved Stereo Reconstruction

By Amit Bracha, Noam Rotstein, David Bensaïd, Ron Slossberg, Ron Kimmel
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Depth estimation is a cornerstone of a vast number of applications requiring 3D assessment of the environment, such as robotics, augmented reality, and autonomous driving to name a few. One prominent technique for depth estimation is stereo matching which has several advantages: it is...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Wild ToFu: Improving Range and Quality of Indirect Time-of-Flight Depth with RGB Fusion in Challenging Environments

Indirect Time-of-Flight (I-ToF) imaging is a widespread way of depth estimation for mobile devices due to its small size and affordable price. Previous works have mainly focused on quality improvement for I-ToF imaging especially curing the effect of Multi Path Interference (MPI). These investigations are typically done in specifically constrained scenarios at close distance, indoors and under little ambient light. Surprisingly little work has investigated I-ToF quality improvement in real-life scenarios where strong ambient light and far distances pose difficulties due to an extreme amount of induced shot noise and signal sparsity, caused by the attenuation with limited sensor power and light scattering. In this work, we propose a new learning based end-to-end depth prediction network which takes noisy raw I-ToF signals as well as an RGB image and fuses their latent representation based on a multi step approach involving both implicit and explicit alignment to predict a high quality long range depth map aligned to the RGB viewpoint. We test our approach on challenging real-world scenes and show more than 40% RMSE improvement on the final depth map compared to the baseline approach.
CELL PHONES
arxiv.org

Real-time Registration and Reconstruction with Cylindrical LiDAR Images

Spinning LiDAR data are prevalent for 3D perception tasks, yet its cylindrical image form is less studied. Conventional approaches regard scans as point clouds, and they either rely on expensive Euclidean 3D nearest neighbor search for data association or depend on projected range images for further processing. We revisit the LiDAR scan formation and present a cylindrical range image representation for data from raw scans, equipped with an efficient calibrated spherical projective model. With our formulation, we 1) collect a large dataset of LiDAR data consisting of both indoor and outdoor sequences accompanied with pseudo-ground truth poses; 2) evaluate the projective and conventional registration approaches on the sequences with both synthetic and real-world transformations; 3) transfer state-of-the-art RGB-D algorithms to LiDAR that runs up to 180 Hz for registration and 150 Hz for dense reconstruction. The dataset and tools will be released.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

3D Scene Understanding at Urban Intersection using Stereo Vision and Digital Map

The driving behavior at urban intersections is very complex. It is thus crucial for autonomous vehicles to comprehensively understand challenging urban traffic scenes in order to navigate intersections and prevent accidents. In this paper, we introduce a stereo vision and 3D digital map based approach to spatially and temporally analyze the traffic situation at urban intersections. Stereo vision is used to detect, classify and track obstacles, while a 3D digital map is used to improve ego-localization and provide context in terms of road-layout information. A probabilistic approach that temporally integrates these geometric, semantic, dynamic and contextual cues is presented. We qualitatively and quantitatively evaluate our proposed technique on real traffic data collected at an urban canyon in Tokyo to demonstrate the efficacy of the system in providing comprehensive awareness of the traffic surroundings.
TRAFFIC
arxiv.org

Deblurring via Stochastic Refinement

Image deblurring is an ill-posed problem with multiple plausible solutions for a given input image. However, most existing methods produce a deterministic estimate of the clean image and are trained to minimize pixel-level distortion. These metrics are known to be poorly correlated with human perception, and often lead to unrealistic reconstructions. We present an alternative framework for blind deblurring based on conditional diffusion models. Unlike existing techniques, we train a stochastic sampler that refines the output of a deterministic predictor and is capable of producing a diverse set of plausible reconstructions for a given input. This leads to a significant improvement in perceptual quality over existing state-of-the-art methods across multiple standard benchmarks. Our predict-and-refine approach also enables much more efficient sampling compared to typical diffusion models. Combined with a carefully tuned network architecture and inference procedure, our method is competitive in terms of distortion metrics such as PSNR. These results show clear benefits of our diffusion-based method for deblurring and challenge the widely used strategy of producing a single, deterministic reconstruction.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refinement#Reconstruction#Robotics#Stereo#Kitti
arxiv.org

Specificity-Preserving Federated Learning for MR Image Reconstruction

Federated learning (FL) can be used to improve data privacy and efficiency in magnetic resonance (MR) image reconstruction by enabling multiple institutions to collaborate without needing to aggregate local data. However, the domain shift caused by different MR imaging protocols can substantially degrade the performance of FL models. Recent FL techniques tend to solve this by enhancing the generalization of the global model, but they ignore the domain-specific features, which may contain important information about the device properties and be useful for local reconstruction. In this paper, we propose a specificity-preserving FL algorithm for MR image reconstruction (FedMRI). The core idea is to divide the MR reconstruction model into two parts: a globally shared encoder to obtain a generalized representation at the global level, and a client-specific decoder to preserve the domain-specific properties of each client, which is important for collaborative reconstruction when the clients have unique distribution. Moreover, to further boost the convergence of the globally shared encoder when a domain shift is present, a weighted contrastive regularization is introduced to directly correct any deviation between the client and server during optimization. Extensive experiments demonstrate that our FedMRI's reconstructed results are the closest to the ground-truth for multi-institutional data, and that it outperforms state-of-the-art FL methods.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Garment4D: Garment Reconstruction from Point Cloud Sequences

Learning to reconstruct 3D garments is important for dressing 3D human bodies of different shapes in different poses. Previous works typically rely on 2D images as input, which however suffer from the scale and pose ambiguities. To circumvent the problems caused by 2D images, we propose a principled framework, Garment4D, that uses 3D point cloud sequences of dressed humans for garment reconstruction. Garment4D has three dedicated steps: sequential garments registration, canonical garment estimation, and posed garment reconstruction. The main challenges are two-fold: 1) effective 3D feature learning for fine details, and 2) capture of garment dynamics caused by the interaction between garments and the human body, especially for loose garments like skirts. To unravel these problems, we introduce a novel Proposal-Guided Hierarchical Feature Network and Iterative Graph Convolution Network, which integrate both high-level semantic features and low-level geometric features for fine details reconstruction. Furthermore, we propose a Temporal Transformer for smooth garment motions capture. Unlike non-parametric methods, the reconstructed garment meshes by our method are separable from the human body and have strong interpretability, which is desirable for downstream tasks. As the first attempt at this task, high-quality reconstruction results are qualitatively and quantitatively illustrated through extensive experiments. Codes are available at this https URL.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Implicit Neural Deformation for Multi-View Face Reconstruction

In this work, we present a new method for 3D face reconstruction from multi-view RGB images. Unlike previous methods which are built upon 3D morphable models (3DMMs) with limited details, our method leverages an implicit representation to encode rich geometric features. Our overall pipeline consists of two major components, including a geometry network, which learns a deformable neural signed distance function (SDF) as the 3D face representation, and a rendering network, which learns to render on-surface points of the neural SDF to match the input images via self-supervised optimization. To handle in-the-wild sparse-view input of the same target with different expressions at test time, we further propose residual latent code to effectively expand the shape space of the learned implicit face representation, as well as a novel view-switch loss to enforce consistency among different views. Our experimental results on several benchmark datasets demonstrate that our approach outperforms alternative baselines and achieves superior face reconstruction results compared to state-of-the-art methods.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

AdaStereo: An Efficient Domain-Adaptive Stereo Matching Approach

Recently, records on stereo matching benchmarks are constantly broken by end-to-end disparity networks. However, the domain adaptation ability of these deep models is quite limited. Addressing such problem, we present a novel domain-adaptive approach called AdaStereo that aims to align multi-level representations for deep stereo matching networks. Compared to previous methods, our AdaStereo realizes a more standard, complete and effective domain adaptation pipeline. Firstly, we propose a non-adversarial progressive color transfer algorithm for input image-level alignment. Secondly, we design an efficient parameter-free cost normalization layer for internal feature-level alignment. Lastly, a highly related auxiliary task, self-supervised occlusion-aware reconstruction is presented to narrow the gaps in output space. We perform intensive ablation studies and break-down comparisons to validate the effectiveness of each proposed module. With no extra inference overhead and only a slight increase in training complexity, our AdaStereo models achieve state-of-the-art cross-domain performance on multiple benchmarks, including KITTI, Middlebury, ETH3D and DrivingStereo, even outperforming some state-of-the-art disparity networks finetuned with target-domain ground-truths. Moreover, based on two additional evaluation metrics, the superiority of our domain-adaptive stereo matching pipeline is further uncovered from more perspectives. Finally, we demonstrate that our method is robust to various domain adaptation settings, and can be easily integrated into quick adaptation application scenarios and real-world deployments.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
adafruit.com

Pompeii’s Ruins Could Be Reconstructed by Robot

The RePAIR (Reconstructing the Past: Artificial Intelligence and Robotics meet Cultural Heritage) project is looking to mix machine-learning algorithms to solve the puzzles and human expertise to guide the AI. via Scientific American. Scientists at the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT) have a plan: Send in the robot. Their project—dubbed...
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Reconstructing partonic kinematics at colliders with Machine Learning

In the context of high-energy physics, a reliable description of the parton-level kinematics plays a crucial role for understanding the internal structure of hadrons and improving the precision of the calculations. Here, we study the production of one hadron and a direct photon, including up to Next-to-Leading Order Quantum Chromodynamics and Leading-Order Quantum Electrodynamics corrections. Using a code based on Monte-Carlo integration, we simulate the collisions and analyze the events to determine the correlations among measurable and partonic quantities. Then, we use these results to feed three different Machine Learning algorithms that allow us to find the momentum fractions of the partons involved in the process, in terms of suitable combinations of the final state momenta. Our results are compatible with previous findings and suggest a powerful application of Machine-Learning to model high-energy collisions at the partonic-level with high-precision.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Relativized depth

Bennett's notion of depth is usually considered to describe the usefulness and internal organization of the information encoded into an object such as an infinite binary sequence. We consider a natural way to relativize the notion of depth for such sets, and we investigate for various kinds of oracles whether and how the unrelativized and the relativized version of depth differ. Intuitively speaking, access to an oracle increases computation power. Accordingly, for most notions for sets considered in computability theory, for the corresponding classes trivially for all oracles the unrelativized class is contained in the relativized class or for all oracles the relativized class is contained in the unrelativized class. Examples for these two cases are given by the classes of computable and of Martin-Löf random sets, respectively. However, in the case for depth the situation is different. It turns out that the classes of deep sets and of sets that are deep relative to the halting set $\emptyset '$ are incomparable with respect to set-theoretical inclusion. On the other hand, the class of deep sets is strictly contained in the class of sets that are deep relative to any given Martin-Löf-random oracle. The set built in the proof of the latter result can also be used to give a short proof of the known fact that every PA-complete degree is Turing-equivalent to the join of two Martin-Löf-random sets. In fact, we slightly strengthen this result by showing that every DNC$_2$ function is truth-table-equivalent to the join of two Martin-Löf random sets. Furthermore, we observe that the class of deep sets relative to any given K-trivial oracle either is the same as or is strictly contained in the class of deep sets. Obviously, the former case applies to computable oracles. We leave it as an open problem which of the two possibilities can occur for noncomputable K-trivial oracles.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

End-to-End Multi-Task Deep Learning and Model Based Control Algorithm for Autonomous Driving

End-to-end driving with a deep learning neural network (DNN) has become a rapidly growing paradigm of autonomous driving in industry and academia. Yet safety measures and interpretability still pose challenges to this paradigm. We propose an end-to-end driving algorithm that integrates multi-task DNN, path prediction, and control models in a pipeline of data flow from sensory devices through these models to driving decisions. It provides quantitative measures to evaluate the holistic, dynamic, and real-time performance of end-to-end driving systems, and thus allows to quantify their safety and interpretability. The DNN is a modified UNet, a well known encoder-decoder neural network of semantic segmentation. It consists of one segmentation, one regression, and two classification tasks for lane segmentation, path prediction, and vehicle controls. We present three variants of the modified UNet architecture having different complexities, compare them on different tasks in four static measures for both single and multi-task (MT) architectures, and then identify the best one by two additional dynamic measures in real-time simulation. We also propose a learning- and model-based longitudinal controller using model predictive control method. With the Stanley lateral controller, our results show that MTUNet outperforms an earlier modified UNet in terms of curvature and lateral offset estimation on curvy roads at normal speed, which has been tested in a real car driving on real roads.
arxiv.org

Improved YOLOv5 network for real-time multi-scale traffic sign detection

Traffic sign detection is a challenging task for the unmanned driving system, especially for the detection of multi-scale targets and the real-time problem of detection. In the traffic sign detection process, the scale of the targets changes greatly, which will have a certain impact on the detection accuracy. Feature pyramid is widely used to solve this problem but it might break the feature consistency across different scales of traffic signs. Moreover, in practical application, it is difficult for common methods to improve the detection accuracy of multi-scale traffic signs while ensuring real-time detection. In this paper, we propose an improved feature pyramid model, named AF-FPN, which utilizes the adaptive attention module (AAM) and feature enhancement module (FEM) to reduce the information loss in the process of feature map generation and enhance the representation ability of the feature pyramid. We replaced the original feature pyramid network in YOLOv5 with AF-FPN, which improves the detection performance for multi-scale targets of the YOLOv5 network under the premise of ensuring real-time detection. Furthermore, a new automatic learning data augmentation method is proposed to enrich the dataset and improve the robustness of the model to make it more suitable for practical scenarios. Extensive experimental results on the Tsinghua-Tencent 100K (TT100K) dataset demonstrate the effectiveness and superiority of the proposed method when compared with several state-of-the-art methods.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Image Reconstruction from Events. Why learn it?

Traditional cameras measure image intensity. Event cameras, by contrast, measure per-pixel temporal intensity changes asynchronously. Recovering intensity from events is a popular research topic since the reconstructed images inherit the high dynamic range (HDR) and high-speed properties of events; hence they can be used in many robotic vision applications and to generate slow-motion HDR videos. However, state-of-the-art methods tackle this problem by training an event-to-image recurrent neural network (RNN), which lacks explainability and is difficult to tune. In this work we show, for the first time, how tackling the joint problem of motion and intensity estimation leads us to model event-based image reconstruction as a linear inverse problem that can be solved without training an image reconstruction RNN. Instead, classical and learning-based image priors can be used to solve the problem and remove artifacts from the reconstructed images. The experiments show that the proposed approach generates images with visual quality on par with state-of-the-art methods despite only using data from a short time interval (i.e., without recurrent connections). Our method can also be used to improve the quality of images reconstructed by approaches that first estimate the image Laplacian; here our method can be interpreted as Poisson reconstruction guided by image priors.
SOFTWARE
Synthtopia

Dreadbox Nymphes In-Depth Review

In his latest loopop video, synthesist Ziv Eliraz takes an in-depth look at the new Dreadbox Nymphes, a compact 6-voice analog synthesizer, inspired by the chthonic demi-goddesses. “While it seems to be a relatively simple 6-voice polyphonic synth,” notes Eliraz, “under the hood are a few very interesting and innovative...
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

A Training Framework for Stereo-Aware Speech Enhancement using Deep Neural Networks

Deep learning-based speech enhancement has shown unprecedented performance in recent years. The most popular mono speech enhancement frameworks are end-to-end networks mapping the noisy mixture into an estimate of the clean speech. With growing computational power and availability of multichannel microphone recordings, prior works have aimed to incorporate spatial statistics along with spectral information to boost up performance. Despite an improvement in enhancement performance of mono output, the spatial image preservation and subjective evaluations have not gained much attention in the literature. This paper proposes a novel stereo-aware framework for speech enhancement, i.e., a training loss for deep learning-based speech enhancement to preserve the spatial image while enhancing the stereo mixture. The proposed framework is model independent, hence it can be applied to any deep learning based architecture. We provide an extensive objective and subjective evaluation of the trained models through a listening test. We show that by regularizing for an image preservation loss, the overall performance is improved, and the stereo aspect of the speech is better preserved.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Towards Robust Real-time Audio-Visual Speech Enhancement

The human brain contextually exploits heterogeneous sensory information to efficiently perform cognitive tasks including vision and hearing. For example, during the cocktail party situation, the human auditory cortex contextually integrates audio-visual (AV) cues in order to better perceive speech. Recent studies have shown that AV speech enhancement (SE) models can significantly improve speech quality and intelligibility in very low signal to noise ratio (SNR) environments as compared to audio-only SE models. However, despite significant research in the area of AV SE, development of real-time processing models with low latency remains a formidable technical challenge. In this paper, we present a novel framework for low latency speaker-independent AV SE that can generalise on a range of visual and acoustic noises. In particular, a generative adversarial networks (GAN) is proposed to address the practical issue of visual imperfections in AV SE. In addition, we propose a deep neural network based real-time AV SE model that takes into account the cleaned visual speech output from GAN to deliver more robust SE. The proposed framework is evaluated on synthetic and real noisy AV corpora using objective speech quality and intelligibility metrics and subjective listing tests. Comparative simulation results show that our real time AV SE framework outperforms state-of-the-art SE approaches, including recent DNN based SE models.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Deep Sea Bubble Stream Characterization Using Wide-Baseline Stereo Photogrammetry

Reliable quantification of natural and anthropogenic gas release (e.g.\ CO$_2$, methane) from the seafloor into the ocean, and ultimately, the atmosphere, is a challenging task. While ship-based echo sounders allow detection of free gas in the water even from a larger distance, exact quantification requires parameters such as rise speed and bubble size distribution not obtainable by such sensors. Optical methods are complementary in the sense that they can provide high temporal and spatial resolution of single bubbles or bubble streams from close distance. In this contribution we introduce a complete instrument and evaluation method for optical bubble stream characterization. The dedicated instrument employs a high-speed deep sea stereo camera system that can record terabytes of bubble imagery when deployed at a seep site for later automated analysis. Bubble characteristics can be obtained for short sequences of few minutes, then relocating the instrument to other locations, or in autonomous mode of intervals up to several days, in order to capture variations due to current and pressure changes and across tidal cycles. Beside reporting the steps to make bubble characterization robust and autonomous, we carefully evaluate the reachable accuracy and propose a novel calibration procedure that, due to the lack of point correspondences, uses only the silhouettes of bubbles. The system has been operated successfully in up to 1000m water depth in the Pacific Ocean to assess methane fluxes. Besides sample results we also report failure cases and lessons learnt during development.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

SGEITL: Scene Graph Enhanced Image-Text Learning for Visual Commonsense Reasoning

Zhecan Wang, Haoxuan You, Liunian Harold Li, Alireza Zareian, Suji Park, Yiqing Liang, Kai-Wei Chang, Shih-Fu Chang. Answering complex questions about images is an ambitious goal for machine intelligence, which requires a joint understanding of images, text, and commonsense knowledge, as well as a strong reasoning ability. Recently, multimodal Transformers have made great progress in the task of Visual Commonsense Reasoning (VCR), by jointly understanding visual objects and text tokens through layers of cross-modality attention. However, these approaches do not utilize the rich structure of the scene and the interactions between objects which are essential in answering complex commonsense questions. We propose a Scene Graph Enhanced Image-Text Learning (SGEITL) framework to incorporate visual scene graphs in commonsense reasoning. To exploit the scene graph structure, at the model structure level, we propose a multihop graph transformer for regularizing attention interaction among hops. As for pre-training, a scene-graph-aware pre-training method is proposed to leverage structure knowledge extracted in the visual scene graph. Moreover, we introduce a method to train and generate domain-relevant visual scene graphs using textual annotations in a weakly-supervised manner. Extensive experiments on VCR and other tasks show a significant performance boost compared with the state-of-the-art methods and prove the efficacy of each proposed component.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy