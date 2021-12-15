ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Detecting Object States vs Detecting Objects: A New Dataset and a Quantitative Experimental Study

By Filippos Gouidis, Theodoris Patkos, Antonis Argyros, Dimitris Plexousakis
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

The detection of object states in images (State Detection - SD) is a problem of both theoretical and practical importance and it is tightly interwoven with other important computer vision problems, such as action recognition and affordance detection. It is also highly relevant to...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Scientists found a bizarre underwater world and the video is mesmerizing

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ Amazon Cyber Week sales that were supposed to end A new video from the Schmidt Ocean Institute gives us a closer look at a beautiful underwater world that you need to see for yourself. The video was released earlier this month, and it includes a ton of footage captured in the waters of the Pescadero Basin, in the Gulf of California. In the basin, multiple hydrothermal vents around the Pescadero Fault create some amazing geological structures, including upside-down mirror ponds. This underwater world thrives around hydrothermal vents Considering the toxicity levels of the water found around the Pescadero Basin,...
SCIENCE
The Weather Channel

Chewing Gum Helps Reduction of COVID-19 Transmission: Study

A chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein serves as a "trap" for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, reducing viral load in saliva and potentially tamping down transmission, finds a new study. The researchers exposed saliva samples from COVID-19 patients to the ACE2 gum and found that levels of viral RNA fell...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Object Detection#Sd#Osdd#Od
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Unexpectedly Find Water on Mars

What would we do without water? The colorless and odorless substance is crucial for all life forms as we know them. Life on Earth wouldn’t be possible without the presence of water. That’s why astronomers are so eager to detect water on other planets as soon as they find the objects. Where there’s water, there also should be life.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Hybrid SNN-ANN: Energy-Efficient Classification and Object Detection for Event-Based Vision

Event-based vision sensors encode local pixel-wise brightness changes in streams of events rather than image frames and yield sparse, energy-efficient encodings of scenes, in addition to low latency, high dynamic range, and lack of motion blur. Recent progress in object recognition from event-based sensors has come from conversions of deep neural networks, trained with backpropagation. However, using these approaches for event streams requires a transformation to a synchronous paradigm, which not only loses computational efficiency, but also misses opportunities to extract spatio-temporal features. In this article we propose a hybrid architecture for end-to-end training of deep neural networks for event-based pattern recognition and object detection, combining a spiking neural network (SNN) backbone for efficient event-based feature extraction, and a subsequent analog neural network (ANN) head to solve synchronous classification and detection tasks. This is achieved by combining standard backpropagation with surrogate gradient training to propagate gradients through the SNN. Hybrid SNN-ANNs can be trained without conversion, and result in highly accurate networks that are substantially more computationally efficient than their ANN counterparts. We demonstrate results on event-based classification and object detection datasets, in which only the architecture of the ANN heads need to be adapted to the tasks, and no conversion of the event-based input is necessary. Since ANNs and SNNs require different hardware paradigms to maximize their efficiency, we envision that SNN backbone and ANN head can be executed on different processing units, and thus analyze the necessary bandwidth to communicate between the two parts. Hybrid networks are promising architectures to further advance machine learning approaches for event-based vision, without having to compromise on efficiency.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Activation to Saliency: Forming High-Quality Labels for Unsupervised Salient Object Detection

Unsupervised Salient Object Detection (USOD) is of paramount significance for both industrial applications and downstream tasks. Existing deep-learning (DL) based USOD methods utilize some low-quality saliency predictions extracted by several traditional SOD methods as saliency cues, which mainly capture some conspicuous regions in images. Furthermore, they refine these saliency cues with the assistant of semantic information, which is obtained from some models trained by supervised learning in other related vision tasks. In this work, we propose a two-stage Activation-to-Saliency (A2S) framework that effectively generates high-quality saliency cues and uses these cues to train a robust saliency detector. More importantly, no human annotations are involved in our framework during the whole training process. In the first stage, we transform a pretrained network (MoCo v2) to aggregate multi-level features to a single activation map, where an Adaptive Decision Boundary (ADB) is proposed to assist the training of the transformed network. To facilitate the generation of high-quality pseudo labels, we propose a loss function to enlarges the feature distances between pixels and their means. In the second stage, an Online Label Rectifying (OLR) strategy updates the pseudo labels during the training process to reduce the negative impact of distractors. In addition, we construct a lightweight saliency detector using two Residual Attention Modules (RAMs), which refine the high-level features using the complementary information in low-level features, such as edges and colors. Extensive experiments on several SOD benchmarks prove that our framework reports significant performance compared with existing USOD methods. Moreover, training our framework on 3000 images consumes about 1 hour, which is over 30x faster than previous state-of-the-art methods.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Label, Verify, Correct: A Simple Few Shot Object Detection Method

The objective of this paper is few-shot object detection (FSOD) -- the task of expanding an object detector for a new category given only a few instances for training. We introduce a simple pseudo-labelling method to source high-quality pseudo-annotations from the training set, for each new category, vastly increasing the number of training instances and reducing class imbalance; our method finds previously unlabelled instances. Naïvely training with model predictions yields sub-optimal performance; we present two novel methods to improve the precision of the pseudo-labelling process: first, we introduce a verification technique to remove candidate detections with incorrect class labels; second, we train a specialised model to correct poor quality bounding boxes. After these two novel steps, we obtain a large set of high-quality pseudo-annotations that allow our final detector to be trained end-to-end. Additionally, we demonstrate our method maintains base class performance, and the utility of simple augmentations in FSOD. While benchmarking on PASCAL VOC and MS-COCO, our method achieves state-of-the-art or second-best performance compared to existing approaches across all number of shots.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

3D-VField: Learning to Adversarially Deform Point Clouds for Robust 3D Object Detection

Alexander Lehner, Stefano Gasperini, Alvaro Marcos-Ramiro, Michael Schmidt, Mohammad-Ali Nikouei Mahani, Nassir Navab, Benjamin Busam, Federico Tombari. As 3D object detection on point clouds relies on the geometrical relationships between the points, non-standard object shapes can hinder a method's detection capability. However, in safety-critical settings, robustness on out-of-distribution and long-tail samples is fundamental to circumvent dangerous issues, such as the misdetection of damaged or rare cars. In this work, we substantially improve the generalization of 3D object detectors to out-of-domain data by taking into account deformed point clouds during training. We achieve this with 3D-VField: a novel method that plausibly deforms objects via vectors learned in an adversarial fashion. Our approach constrains 3D points to slide along their sensor view rays while neither adding nor removing any of them. The obtained vectors are transferrable, sample-independent and preserve shape smoothness and occlusions. By augmenting normal samples with the deformations produced by these vector fields during training, we significantly improve robustness against differently shaped objects, such as damaged/deformed cars, even while training only on KITTI. Towards this end, we propose and share open source CrashD: a synthetic dataset of realistic damaged and rare cars, with a variety of crash scenarios. Extensive experiments on KITTI, Waymo, our CrashD and SUN RGB-D show the high generalizability of our techniques to out-of-domain data, different models and sensors, namely LiDAR and ToF cameras, for both indoor and outdoor scenes. Our CrashD dataset is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Survey of Deep Learning for Low-Shot Object Detection

Object detection is a fundamental task in computer vision and image processing. Current deep learning based object detectors have been highly successful with abundant labeled data. But in real life, it is not guaranteed that each object category has enough labeled samples for training. These large object detectors are easy to overfit when the training data is limited. Therefore, it is necessary to introduce few-shot learning and zero-shot learning into object detection, which can be named low-shot object detection together. Low-Shot Object Detection (LSOD) aims to detect objects from a few or even zero labeled data, which can be categorized into few-shot object detection (FSOD) and zero-shot object detection (ZSD), respectively. This paper conducts a comprehensive survey for deep learning based FSOD and ZSD. First, this survey classifies methods for FSOD and ZSD into different categories and discusses the pros and cons of them. Second, this survey reviews dataset settings and evaluation metrics for FSOD and ZSD, then analyzes the performance of different methods on these benchmarks. Finally, this survey discusses future challenges and promising directions for FSOD and ZSD.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Gram-SLD: Automatic Self-labeling and Detection for Instance Objects

Instance object detection plays an important role in intelligent monitoring, visual navigation, human-computer interaction, intelligent services and other fields. Inspired by the great success of Deep Convolutional Neural Network (DCNN), DCNN-based instance object detection has become a promising research topic. To address the problem that DCNN always requires a large-scale annotated dataset to supervise its training while manual annotation is exhausting and time-consuming, we propose a new framework based on co-training called Gram Self-Labeling and Detection (Gram-SLD). The proposed Gram-SLD can automatically annotate a large amount of data with very limited manually labeled key data and achieve competitive performance. In our framework, gram loss is defined and used to construct two fully redundant and independent views and a key sample selection strategy along with an automatic annotating strategy that comprehensively consider precision and recall are proposed to generate high quality pseudo-labels. Experiments on the public GMU Kitchen Dataset , Active Vision Dataset and the self-made BHID-ITEM Datasetdemonstrate that, with only 5% labeled training data, our Gram-SLD achieves competitive performance in object detection (less than 2% mAP loss), compared with the fully supervised methods. In practical applications with complex and changing environments, the proposed method can satisfy the real-time and accuracy requirements on instance object detection.
COMPUTERS
the University of Delaware

New methods for detecting astrophysical signals

The University of Delaware’s Swati Singh was a curious child. If you polled her parents, they probably would recount the numerous times she took apart her toys while trying to understand how they worked. She broke a lot of things for the same reason. In middle school, Singh realized that...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Searching Parameterized AP Loss for Object Detection

Loss functions play an important role in training deep-network-based object detectors. The most widely used evaluation metric for object detection is Average Precision (AP), which captures the performance of localization and classification sub-tasks simultaneously. However, due to the non-differentiable nature of the AP metric, traditional object detectors adopt separate differentiable losses for the two sub-tasks. Such a mis-alignment issue may well lead to performance degradation. To address this, existing works seek to design surrogate losses for the AP metric manually, which requires expertise and may still be sub-optimal. In this paper, we propose Parameterized AP Loss, where parameterized functions are introduced to substitute the non-differentiable components in the AP calculation. Different AP approximations are thus represented by a family of parameterized functions in a unified formula. Automatic parameter search algorithm is then employed to search for the optimal parameters. Extensive experiments on the COCO benchmark with three different object detectors (i.e., RetinaNet, Faster R-CNN, and Deformable DETR) demonstrate that the proposed Parameterized AP Loss consistently outperforms existing handcrafted losses. Code is released at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Segment and Complete: Defending Object Detectors against Adversarial Patch Attacks with Robust Patch Detection

Object detection plays a key role in many security-critical systems. Adversarial patch attacks, which are easy to implement in the physical world, pose a serious threat to state-of-the-art object detectors. Developing reliable defenses for object detectors against patch attacks is critical but severely understudied. In this paper, we propose Segment and Complete defense (SAC), a general framework for defending object detectors against patch attacks through detecting and removing adversarial patches. We first train a patch segmenter that outputs patch masks that provide pixel-level localization of adversarial patches. We then propose a self adversarial training algorithm to robustify the patch segmenter. In addition, we design a robust shape completion algorithm, which is guaranteed to remove the entire patch from the images given the outputs of the patch segmenter are within a certain Hamming distance of the ground-truth patch masks. Our experiments on COCO and xView datasets demonstrate that SAC achieves superior robustness even under strong adaptive attacks with no performance drop on clean images, and generalizes well to unseen patch shapes, attack budgets, and unseen attack methods. Furthermore, we present the APRICOT-Mask dataset, which augments the APRICOT dataset with pixel-level annotations of adversarial patches. We show SAC can significantly reduce the targeted attack success rate of physical patch attacks.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Multimedia Datasets for Anomaly Detection: A Survey

Multimedia anomaly datasets play a crucial role in automated surveillance. They have a wide range of applications expanding from outlier object/ situation detection to the detection of life-threatening events. This field is receiving a huge level of research interest for more than 1.5 decades, and consequently, more and more datasets dedicated to anomalous actions and object detection have been created. Tapping these public anomaly datasets enable researchers to generate and compare various anomaly detection frameworks with the same input data. This paper presents a comprehensive survey on a variety of video, audio, as well as audio-visual datasets based on the application of anomaly detection. This survey aims to address the lack of a comprehensive comparison and analysis of multimedia public datasets based on anomaly detection. Also, it can assist researchers in selecting the best available dataset for bench-marking frameworks. Additionally, we discuss gaps in the existing dataset and future direction insights towards developing multimodal anomaly detection datasets.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Knowledge Distillation for Object Detection via Rank Mimicking and Prediction-guided Feature Imitation

Knowledge Distillation (KD) is a widely-used technology to inherit information from cumbersome teacher models to compact student models, consequently realizing model compression and acceleration. Compared with image classification, object detection is a more complex task, and designing specific KD methods for object detection is non-trivial. In this work, we elaborately study the behaviour difference between the teacher and student detection models, and obtain two intriguing observations: First, the teacher and student rank their detected candidate boxes quite differently, which results in their precision discrepancy. Second, there is a considerable gap between the feature response differences and prediction differences between teacher and student, indicating that equally imitating all the feature maps of the teacher is the sub-optimal choice for improving the student's accuracy. Based on the two observations, we propose Rank Mimicking (RM) and Prediction-guided Feature Imitation (PFI) for distilling one-stage detectors, respectively. RM takes the rank of candidate boxes from teachers as a new form of knowledge to distill, which consistently outperforms the traditional soft label distillation. PFI attempts to correlate feature differences with prediction differences, making feature imitation directly help to improve the student's accuracy. On MS COCO and PASCAL VOC benchmarks, extensive experiments are conducted on various detectors with different backbones to validate the effectiveness of our method. Specifically, RetinaNet with ResNet50 achieves 40.4% mAP in MS COCO, which is 3.5% higher than its baseline, and also outperforms previous KD methods.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Revisiting 3D Object Detection From an Egocentric Perspective

3D object detection is a key module for safety-critical robotics applications such as autonomous driving. For these applications, we care most about how the detections affect the ego-agent's behavior and safety (the egocentric perspective). Intuitively, we seek more accurate descriptions of object geometry when it's more likely to interfere with the ego-agent's motion trajectory. However, current detection metrics, based on box Intersection-over-Union (IoU), are object-centric and aren't designed to capture the spatio-temporal relationship between objects and the ego-agent. To address this issue, we propose a new egocentric measure to evaluate 3D object detection, namely Support Distance Error (SDE). Our analysis based on SDE reveals that the egocentric detection quality is bounded by the coarse geometry of the bounding boxes. Given the insight that SDE would benefit from more accurate geometry descriptions, we propose to represent objects as amodal contours, specifically amodal star-shaped polygons, and devise a simple model, StarPoly, to predict such contours. Our experiments on the large-scale Waymo Open Dataset show that SDE better reflects the impact of detection quality on the ego-agent's safety compared to IoU; and the estimated contours from StarPoly consistently improve the egocentric detection quality over recent 3D object detectors.
COMPUTERS
securityboulevard.com

Detecting a New Grafana Exploit in Go

A new Grafana vulnerability has been discovered that enables arbitrary file reads off the system. This vulnerability (CVE-2021-43798) and many arbitrary file reads like it are exactly the thing that Contrast’s new Go agent can detect before any exploitation occurs. The Grafana team acted quickly and responsibly to patch...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy