Vision Transformer Based Video Hashing Retrieval for Tracing the Source of Fake Videos

By Pengfei Pei, Xianfeng Zhao, Jinchuan Li, Yun Cao, Xiaowei Yi
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Conventional fake video detection methods outputs a possibility value or a suspected mask of tampering images. However, such unexplainable results cannot be used as convincing evidence. So it is better to trace the sources of fake videos. The traditional hashing methods are used to retrieve semantic-similar images, which can't discriminate the...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

DualFormer: Local-Global Stratified Transformer for Efficient Video Recognition

While transformers have shown great potential on video recognition tasks with their strong capability of capturing long-range dependencies, they often suffer high computational costs induced by self-attention operation on the huge number of 3D tokens in a video. In this paper, we propose a new transformer architecture, termed DualFormer, which can effectively and efficiently perform space-time attention for video recognition. Specifically, our DualFormer stratifies the full space-time attention into dual cascaded levels, i.e., to first learn fine-grained local space-time interactions among nearby 3D tokens, followed by the capture of coarse-grained global dependencies between the query token and the coarse-grained global pyramid contexts. Different from existing methods that apply space-time factorization or restrict attention computations within local windows for improving efficiency, our local-global stratified strategy can well capture both short- and long-range spatiotemporal dependencies, and meanwhile greatly reduces the number of keys and values in attention computation to boost efficiency. Experimental results show the superiority of DualFormer on five video benchmarks against existing methods. In particular, DualFormer sets new state-of-the-art 82.9%/85.2% top-1 accuracy on Kinetics-400/600 with around 1000G inference FLOPs which is at least 3.2 times fewer than existing methods with similar performances.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Auxiliary Learning for Self-Supervised Video Representation via Similarity-based Knowledge Distillation

Despite the outstanding success of self-supervised pretraining methods for video representation learning, they generalise poorly when the unlabeled dataset for pretraining is small or the domain difference between unlabelled data in source task (pretraining) and labeled data in target task (finetuning) is significant. To mitigate these issues, we propose a novel approach to complement self-supervised pretraining via an auxiliary pretraining phase, based on knowledge similarity distillation, auxSKD, for better generalisation with a significantly smaller amount of video data, e.g. Kinetics-100 rather than Kinetics-400. Our method deploys a teacher network that iteratively distils its knowledge to the student model by capturing the similarity information between segments of unlabelled video data. The student model then solves a pretext task by exploiting this prior knowledge. We also introduce a novel pretext task, Video Segment Pace Prediction or VSPP, which requires our model to predict the playback speed of a randomly selected segment of the input video to provide more reliable self-supervised representations. Our experimental results show superior results to the state of the art on both UCF101 and HMDB51 datasets when pretraining on K100. Additionally, we show that our auxiliary pertaining, auxSKD, when added as an extra pretraining phase to recent state of the art self-supervised methods (e.g. VideoPace and RSPNet), improves their results on UCF101 and HMDB51. Our code will be released soon.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Decision-based Black-box Attack Against Vision Transformers via Patch-wise Adversarial Removal

Vision transformers (ViTs) have demonstrated impressive performance and stronger adversarial robustness compared to Deep Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs). On the one hand, ViTs' focus on global interaction between individual patches reduces the local noise sensitivity of images. On the other hand, the existing decision-based attacks for CNNs ignore the difference in noise sensitivity between different regions of the image, which affects the efficiency of noise compression. Therefore, validating the black-box adversarial robustness of ViTs when the target model can only be queried still remains a challenging problem. In this paper, we propose a new decision-based black-box attack against ViTs termed Patch-wise Adversarial Removal (PAR). PAR divides images into patches through a coarse-to-fine search process and compresses the noise on each patch separately. PAR records the noise magnitude and noise sensitivity of each patch and selects the patch with the highest query value for noise compression. In addition, PAR can be used as a noise initialization method for other decision-based attacks to improve the noise compression efficiency on both ViTs and CNNs without introducing additional calculations. Extensive experiments on ImageNet-21k, ILSVRC-2012, and Tiny-Imagenet datasets demonstrate that PAR achieves a much lower magnitude of perturbation on average with the same number of queries.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

From Scattered Sources to Comprehensive Technology Landscape: A Recommendation-based Retrieval Approach

Mapping the technology landscape is crucial for market actors to take informed investment decisions. However, given the large amount of data on the Web and its subsequent information overload, manually retrieving information is a seemingly ineffective and incomplete approach. In this work, we propose an end-to-end recommendation based retrieval approach to support automatic retrieval of technologies and their associated companies from raw Web data. This is a two-task setup involving (i) technology classification of entities extracted from company corpus, and (ii) technology and company retrieval based on classified technologies. Our proposed framework approaches the first task by leveraging DistilBERT which is a state-of-the-art language model. For the retrieval task, we introduce a recommendation-based retrieval technique to simultaneously support retrieving related companies, technologies related to a specific company and companies relevant to a technology. To evaluate these tasks, we also construct a data set that includes company documents and entities extracted from these documents together with company categories and technology labels. Experiments show that our approach is able to return 4 times more relevant companies while outperforming traditional retrieval baseline in retrieving technologies.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Couplformer:Rethinking Vision Transformer with Coupling Attention Map

With the development of the self-attention mechanism, the Transformer model has demonstrated its outstanding performance in the computer vision domain. However, the massive computation brought from the full attention mechanism became a heavy burden for memory consumption. Sequentially, the limitation of memory reduces the possibility of improving the Transformer model. To remedy this problem, we propose a novel memory economy attention mechanism named Couplformer, which decouples the attention map into two sub-matrices and generates the alignment scores from spatial information. A series of different scale image classification tasks are applied to evaluate the effectiveness of our model. The result of experiments shows that on the ImageNet-1k classification task, the Couplformer can significantly decrease 28% memory consumption compared with regular Transformer while accessing sufficient accuracy requirements and outperforming 0.92% on Top-1 accuracy while occupying the same memory footprint. As a result, the Couplformer can serve as an efficient backbone in visual tasks, and provide a novel perspective on the attention mechanism for researchers.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Improving Vision Transformers for Incremental Learning

This paper studies using Vision Transformers (ViT) in class incremental learning. Surprisingly, naive application of ViT to replace convolutional neural networks (CNNs) results in performance degradation. Our analysis reveals three issues of naively using ViT: (a) ViT has very slow convergence when class number is small, (b) more bias towards new classes is observed in ViT than CNN-based models, and (c) the proper learning rate of ViT is too low to learn a good classifier. Base on this analysis, we show these issues can be simply addressed by using existing techniques: using convolutional stem, balanced finetuning to correct bias, and higher learning rate for the classifier. Our simple solution, named ViTIL (ViT for Incremental Learning), achieves the new state-of-the-art for all three class incremental learning setups by a clear margin, providing a strong baseline for the research community. For instance, on ImageNet-1000, our ViTIL achieves 69.20% top-1 accuracy for the protocol of 500 initial classes with 5 incremental steps (100 new classes for each), outperforming LUCIR+DDE by 1.69%. For more challenging protocol of 10 incremental steps (100 new classes), our method outperforms PODNet by 7.27% (65.13% vs. 57.86%).
COMPUTERS
provideocoalition.com

URSA Mini Pro 12K used for realistic fake window videos

Chinese company Media Storm used Blackmagic Design URSA Mini Pro 12K to produced high quality fake window videos including under the sea, waterfall, bamboo forest, trains and Mars scenes. Media Storm, one of the most popular content creators on Chinese video sharing platform bilibili.com, produced high quality fake window videos...
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Co-training Transformer with Videos and Images Improves Action Recognition

In learning action recognition, models are typically pre-trained on object recognition with images, such as ImageNet, and later fine-tuned on target action recognition with videos. This approach has achieved good empirical performance especially with recent transformer-based video architectures. While recently many works aim to design more advanced transformer architectures for action recognition, less effort has been made on how to train video transformers. In this work, we explore several training paradigms and present two findings. First, video transformers benefit from joint training on diverse video datasets and label spaces (e.g., Kinetics is appearance-focused while SomethingSomething is motion-focused). Second, by further co-training with images (as single-frame videos), the video transformers learn even better video representations. We term this approach as Co-training Videos and Images for Action Recognition (CoVeR). In particular, when pretrained on ImageNet-21K based on the TimeSFormer architecture, CoVeR improves Kinetics-400 Top-1 Accuracy by 2.4%, Kinetics-600 by 2.3%, and SomethingSomething-v2 by 2.3%. When pretrained on larger-scale image datasets following previous state-of-the-art, CoVeR achieves best results on Kinetics-400 (87.2%), Kinetics-600 (87.9%), Kinetics-700 (79.8%), SomethingSomething-v2 (70.9%), and Moments-in-Time (46.1%), with a simple spatio-temporal video transformer.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

RegionCLIP: Region-based Language-Image Pretraining

Yiwu Zhong, Jianwei Yang, Pengchuan Zhang, Chunyuan Li, Noel Codella, Liunian Harold Li, Luowei Zhou, Xiyang Dai, Lu Yuan, Yin Li, Jianfeng Gao. Contrastive language-image pretraining (CLIP) using image-text pairs has achieved impressive results on image classification in both zero-shot and transfer learning settings. However, we show that directly applying such models to recognize image regions for object detection leads to poor performance due to a domain shift: CLIP was trained to match an image as a whole to a text description, without capturing the fine-grained alignment between image regions and text spans. To mitigate this issue, we propose a new method called RegionCLIP that significantly extends CLIP to learn region-level visual representations, thus enabling fine-grained alignment between image regions and textual concepts. Our method leverages a CLIP model to match image regions with template captions and then pretrains our model to align these region-text pairs in the feature space. When transferring our pretrained model to the open-vocabulary object detection tasks, our method significantly outperforms the state of the art by 3.8 AP50 and 2.2 AP for novel categories on COCO and LVIS datasets, respectively. Moreoever, the learned region representations support zero-shot inference for object detection, showing promising results on both COCO and LVIS datasets. Our code is available at this https URL.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Masked Feature Prediction for Self-Supervised Visual Pre-Training

We present Masked Feature Prediction (MaskFeat) for self-supervised pre-training of video models. Our approach first randomly masks out a portion of the input sequence and then predicts the feature of the masked regions. We study five different types of features and find Histograms of Oriented Gradients (HOG), a hand-crafted feature descriptor, works particularly well in terms of both performance and efficiency. We observe that the local contrast normalization in HOG is essential for good results, which is in line with earlier work using HOG for visual recognition. Our approach can learn abundant visual knowledge and drive large-scale Transformer-based models. Without using extra model weights or supervision, MaskFeat pre-trained on unlabeled videos achieves unprecedented results of 86.7% with MViT-L on Kinetics-400, 88.3% on Kinetics-600, 80.4% on Kinetics-700, 38.8 mAP on AVA, and 75.0% on SSv2. MaskFeat further generalizes to image input, which can be interpreted as a video with a single frame and obtains competitive results on ImageNet.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Ensembling Off-the-shelf Models for GAN Training

The advent of large-scale training has produced a cornucopia of powerful visual recognition models. However, generative models, such as GANs, have traditionally been trained from scratch in an unsupervised manner. Can the collective "knowledge" from a large bank of pretrained vision models be leveraged to improve GAN training? If so, with so many models to choose from, which one(s) should be selected, and in what manner are they most effective? We find that pretrained computer vision models can significantly improve performance when used in an ensemble of discriminators. Notably, the particular subset of selected models greatly affects performance. We propose an effective selection mechanism, by probing the linear separability between real and fake samples in pretrained model embeddings, choosing the most accurate model, and progressively adding it to the discriminator ensemble. Interestingly, our method can improve GAN training in both limited data and large-scale settings. Given only 10k training samples, our FID on LSUN Cat matches the StyleGAN2 trained on 1.6M images. On the full dataset, our method improves FID by 1.5x to 2x on cat, church, and horse categories of LSUN.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Conjugate dualities for relative smoothness and strong convexity under the light of generalized convexity

Relative Bregman smoothness and strong convexity have recently gained considerable attention in optimization. However, conjugate dualities for Bregman smoothness and strong convexity remain an open problem as noted earlier by Lu, Freund, and Nesterov, Relatively smooth convex optimization by first-order methods, and applications, SIAM Journal on Optimization, 28(1):333-354, 2018. In this paper we address this question by introducing the notions of relative anisotropic strong convexity and smoothness as the respective dual counterparts of Bregman smoothness and strong convexity. In essence, the duality holds between tilt- and shift-parametrized families of upper and lower bounds and can thus be examined under the light of generalized convexity. In the Euclidean case this specializes to the well-known conjugate duality between Lipschitz smoothness and strong convexity. The two notions here introduced can be thought of as anisotropic generalizations of the well-known descent lemma and the strong convexity subgradient inequality. Alternatively, in the context of generalized convexity these characterizations can be interpreted as generalized subgradient inequalities. In the Euclidean case, the class of strongly convex functions can be described in terms of pointwise maxima over quadratics with uniform curvature. Surprisingly, in contrast, the class of anisotropically strongly convex functions, in general, only forms a proper subset of the corresponding class of pointwise maxima, unless a certain saddle-point property holds. Aside from the Euclidean case, this saddle-point property is shown to hold automatically in the one-dimensional or the essentially smooth case.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Inexact Newton combined approximations in the topology optimization of geometrically nonlinear elastic structures and compliant mechanisms

This work blends the inexact Newton method with iterative combined approximations (ICA) for solving topology optimization problems under the assumption of geometric nonlinearity. The density-based problem formulation is solved using a sequential piecewise linear programming (SPLP) algorithm. Five distinct strategies have been proposed to control the frequency of the factorizations of the Jacobian matrices of the nonlinear equilibrium equations. Aiming at speeding up the overall iterative scheme while keeping the accuracy of the approximate solutions, three of the strategies also use an ICA scheme for the adjoint linear system associated with the sensitivity analysis. The robustness of the proposed reanalysis strategies is corroborated by means of numerical experiments with four benchmark problems -- two structures and two compliant mechanisms. Besides assessing the performance of the strategies considering a fixed budget of iterations, the impact of a theoretically supported stopping criterion for the SPLP algorithm was analyzed as well.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Bootstrap Equilibrium and Probabilistic Speaker Representation Learning for Self-supervised Speaker Verification

In this paper, we propose self-supervised speaker representation learning strategies, which comprise of a bootstrap equilibrium speaker representation learning in the front-end and an uncertainty-aware probabilistic speaker embedding training in the back-end. In the front-end stage, we learn the speaker representations via the bootstrap training scheme with the uniformity regularization term. In the back-end stage, the probabilistic speaker embeddings are estimated by maximizing the mutual likelihood score between the speech samples belonging to the same speaker, which provide not only speaker representations but also data uncertainty. Experimental results show that the proposed bootstrap equilibrium training strategy can effectively help learn the speaker representations and outperforms the conventional methods based on contrastive learning. Also, we demonstrate that the integrated two-stage framework further improves the speaker verification performance on the VoxCeleb1 test set in terms of EER and MinDCF.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Solving Inverse Problems with NerfGANs

We introduce a novel framework for solving inverse problems using NeRF-style generative models. We are interested in the problem of 3-D scene reconstruction given a single 2-D image and known camera parameters. We show that naively optimizing the latent space leads to artifacts and poor novel view rendering. We attribute this problem to volume obstructions that are clear in the 3-D geometry and become visible in the renderings of novel views. We propose a novel radiance field regularization method to obtain better 3-D surfaces and improved novel views given single view observations. Our method naturally extends to general inverse problems including inpainting where one observes only partially a single view. We experimentally evaluate our method, achieving visual improvements and performance boosts over the baselines in a wide range of tasks. Our method achieves $30-40\%$ MSE reduction and $15-25\%$ reduction in LPIPS loss compared to the previous state of the art.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Static Analyzer for Detecting Tensor Shape Errors in Deep Neural Network Training Code

We present an automatic static analyzer PyTea that detects tensor-shape errors in PyTorch code. The tensor-shape error is critical in the deep neural net code; much of the training cost and intermediate results are to be lost once a tensor shape mismatch occurs in the midst of the training phase. Given the input PyTorch source, PyTea statically traces every possible execution path, collects tensor shape constraints required by the tensor operation sequence of the path, and decides if the constraints are unsatisfiable (hence a shape error can occur). PyTea's scalability and precision hinges on the characteristics of real-world PyTorch applications: the number of execution paths after PyTea's conservative pruning rarely explodes and loops are simple enough to be circumscribed by our symbolic abstraction. We tested PyTea against the projects in the official PyTorch repository and some tensor-error code questioned in the StackOverflow. PyTea successfully detects tensor shape errors in these codes, each within a few seconds.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Graph Convolutional Networks with Dual Message Passing for Subgraph Isomorphism Counting and Matching

Graph neural networks (GNNs) and message passing neural networks (MPNNs) have been proven to be expressive for subgraph structures in many applications. Some applications in heterogeneous graphs require explicit edge modeling, such as subgraph isomorphism counting and matching. However, existing message passing mechanisms are not designed well in theory. In this paper, we start from a particular edge-to-vertex transform and exploit the isomorphism property in the edge-to-vertex dual graphs. We prove that searching isomorphisms on the original graph is equivalent to searching on its dual graph. Based on this observation, we propose dual message passing neural networks (DMPNNs) to enhance the substructure representation learning in an asynchronous way for subgraph isomorphism counting and matching as well as unsupervised node classification. Extensive experiments demonstrate the robust performance of DMPNNs by combining both node and edge representation learning in synthetic and real heterogeneous graphs. Code is available at this https URL.
arxiv.org

A Heterogeneous Graph Learning Model for Cyber-Attack Detection

A cyber-attack is a malicious attempt by experienced hackers to breach the target information system. Usually, the cyber-attacks are characterized as hybrid TTPs (Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures) and long-term adversarial behaviors, making the traditional intrusion detection methods ineffective. Most existing cyber-attack detection systems are implemented based on manually designed rules by referring to domain knowledge (e.g., threat models, threat intelligences). However, this process is lack of intelligence and generalization ability. Aiming at this limitation, this paper proposes an intelligent cyber-attack detection method based on provenance data. To effective and efficient detect cyber-attacks from a huge number of system events in the provenance data, we firstly model the provenance data by a heterogeneous graph to capture the rich context information of each system entities (e.g., process, file, socket, etc.), and learns a semantic vector representation for each system entity. Then, we perform online cyber-attack detection by sampling a small and compact local graph from the heterogeneous graph, and classifying the key system entities as malicious or benign. We conducted a series of experiments on two provenance datasets with real cyber-attacks. The experiment results show that the proposed method outperforms other learning based detection models, and has competitive performance against state-of-the-art rule based cyber-attack detection systems.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Extreme Zero-Shot Learning for Extreme Text Classification

The eXtreme Multi-label text Classification (XMC) problem concerns finding most relevant labels for an input text instance from a large label set. However, the XMC setup faces two challenges: (1) it is not generalizable to predict unseen labels in dynamic environments, and (2) it requires a large amount of supervised (instance, label) pairs, which can be difficult to obtain for emerging domains. Recently, the generalized zero-shot XMC (GZ-XMC) setup has been studied and ZestXML is proposed accordingly to handle the unseen labels, which still requires a large number of annotated (instance, label) pairs. In this paper, we consider a more practical scenario called Extreme Zero-Shot XMC (EZ-XMC), in which no supervision is needed and merely raw text of instances and labels are accessible. Few-Shot XMC (FS-XMC), an extension to EZ-XMC with limited supervision is also investigated. To learn the semantic embeddings of instances and labels with raw text, we propose to pre-train Transformer-based encoders with self-supervised contrastive losses. Specifically, we develop a pre-training method MACLR, which thoroughly leverages the raw text with techniques including Multi-scale Adaptive Clustering, Label Regularization, and self-training with pseudo positive pairs. Experimental results on four public EZ-XMC datasets demonstrate that MACLR achieves superior performance compared to all other leading baseline methods, in particular with approximately 5-10% improvement in precision and recall on average. Moreover, we also show that our pre-trained encoder can be further improved on FS-XMC when there are a limited number of ground-truth positive pairs in training. By fine-tuning the encoder on such a few-shot subset, MACLR still outperforms other extreme classifiers significantly.
SOFTWARE

