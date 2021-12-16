Former LSU Cornerback Eli Ricks Set to Transfer to Alabama

Sophomore cornerback Elias (Eli) Ricks announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on November 22, and the portal led the former LSU Tiger to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Ricks will have two years of eligibility with Alabama, as he just completed his sophomore season with the Tigers.

Ricks had many options after leaving Baton Rouge, including Ohio State, which recruited him heavily coming out of high school.

The defensive back has made it clear he wants to play at the next level, and that mindset gave Alabama the edge to land Ricks.

Ricks was rated as one of the top cornerbacks in the country entering the 2021 season for LSU, as he had four interceptions as a freshman in 2020. He fits the mold for an ideal defensive back at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, and he breaks on the ball effectively. His size also allows him to be a valuable tackler on the perimeter.

Ricks was a pick-six machine in high school and had two in his time with LSU.

His transferring obviously comes in the wake of the departure of LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, who recruited Ricks following the Tigers' championship season.

Ricks played alongside Bryce Young at Meter Dei High in Santa Ana, California, for three seasons before transferring to IMG Academy for his senior season.

Being one of the best cornerbacks in the nation, Ricks will definitely have an opportunity for a starting job when he arrives in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama will have an open corner position with Josh Jobe graduating, and Ricks would give the Crimson Tide a Patrick Surtain II-type cover corner at that spot. However, he will have to work for that spot because of Alabama's depth and talented incoming freshman corners.

Ricks adds a new level to the Crimson Tide newcomers in 2022, providing immense talent paired with two years of experience in playing an SEC schedule.

The transfer portal was incredibly kind to Alabama in 2021, as Jameson Williams and Henry To'o To'o produced on the field and been leaders for the Crimson Tide.

Ricks is the first player to join Alabama from the transfer portal for the 2022 season, and he is a big time addition to the Crimson Tide secondary.