2 DeWitt High seniors commit to play football at D1 schools

Wednesday afternoon the DeWitt community gathered at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 671 to celebrate two high school seniors committing to play football at two Division 1 universities: Brown and Wisconsin.

"It's just crazy," DeWitt senior Tyler Holtz said. "That's the only way I know how to describe it."

"It's been a long recruiting process since the summer of my junior year," DeWitt senior Tommy McIntosh said. "It's a big relief to finally sign the paper and have the whole process done with."

Holtz is playing for Brown University.

"I think it's the perfect place for a quarterback to go, and it's also really the perfect blend of sports and academics," Holtz said.

McIntosh, who plays wide receiver, corner and safety, will play for the University of Wisconsin.

"I'm really happy with my decision," McIntosh said. "I feel like I've come to a great spot and a great place to be for the next four years, and I can't wait to get to work."

With Holtz and McIntosh on the team, DeWitt varsity football went to the state championship game the past two years and won the 2020 Division 3 state championship, a first for DeWitt.

"What they've meant to this program is beyond explanation with what they've accomplished in their high school careers," DeWitt varsity head football coach Rob Zimmerman said. "Three incredible seasons playing in the semifinals as sophomores, state champs as juniors, the finals as seniors. I think this senior class, with these guys being our leaders...is the winningest group that we've had come through DeWitt in school history."

"I just want to compete," Holtz said. "That's the only way I know how to put it. I feel like I've always been a competitor."

Both boys said their training for college football has already begun.

"I didn't really take much time off," Holtz said.

"I want to be the best player that I can possibly be, and that starts right now," McIntosh said.

