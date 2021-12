Longtime 49ers running back Frank Gore says he knew once the organization drafted Carlos Hyde in 2014 that his time with the team was coming to an end. "I knew I was going to leave my last year in San Fran just because they drafted a back in the second round, that was the highest they had ever drafted a back," Gore said on the "All The Smoke" podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. "I was 33, but I came off 1,100, 1,200 yards, though. They was trying to force the issue to make him play, upstairs not the coaches but like upstairs, they wanted to see their new toy. So they was forcing the issue to make him play.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO