ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Local Red Cross volunteers helping in tornado relief

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CcPcl_0dO7n9KZ00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Volunteers from the American Red Cross representing Eastern New York are being sent to help in the aftermath of the deadly tornadoes in the Midwest and South.

Six volunteers from the Eastern New York region have been deployed to help recovery efforts after deadly tornadoes hit Kentucky and other states over the weekend. They will be tasked with helping out in food lines, medical tents, and cleanup efforts.

President Biden tours damage in Kentucky

“We can’t fix everything, but we can go there and make a difference,” Kevin Coffey, Regional Chief Development Officer of American Red Cross Easter NY Region, said.

At least 88 people died after more than 30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and four other states over the weekend. In Kentucky, five twisters hit the state, including one with a path of about 200 miles, authorities said.

Candle factory employees told they’d be fired if they left work early: report

Mayfield, Kentucky was one of the hardest hit areas. The number of those killed during the tornadoes in Mayfield is still unclear. At least eight people working at a Mayfield candle factory were killed, and more were missing Wednesday.

Community members from Mayfield, New York in Fulton County are also working to collect donations to help Mayfield, Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Power Outage in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the National Grid Power Outage map, 574 customers are currently affected by power outages in Troy. The outage started Friday, December 17 at 2:51 a.m. The estimated restoration time is December 17 at 5 a.m.
TROY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Albany, NY
City
Mayfield, NY
Albany, NY
Society
NEWS10 ABC

New York State COVID update Friday, December 17

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19 on Friday, December 17. Officials continue to encourage New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have today by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Tornado#The Tornadoes#Extreme Weather#The American Red Cross#Eastern New York#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Warren County urges booster shots

Warren County Health Services are urging residents who are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot as soon as possible. Officials say as concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 grow, counties around New York have dealt with recent clusters of omicron cases, and it seems inevitable that this variant will find its way to our region as well.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New REDC grants support vital local community projects

Saratoga and Washington's counties are to receive more than $9.7 million in funding for 14 important community projects through Round XI of the Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) initiative. Officials say the influx of state funds can assist communities recovering from the economic crisis caused by the pandemic to ensure local projects are completed.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
NEWS10 ABC

Village of Ballston Spa wins grant for redevelopment

The Village of Ballston Spa has been awarded a $153,000 competitive grant from the New York Department of State Brownfield Opportunity Area (BOA) program. The village plans to develop a 176-acre area encompassing a substantial portion of the downtown center along NYS Rt. 50, and two adjacent water bodies - the Gordon and Kayaderosseras Creeks.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy