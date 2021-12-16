Local Red Cross volunteers helping in tornado relief

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Volunteers from the American Red Cross representing Eastern New York are being sent to help in the aftermath of the deadly tornadoes in the Midwest and South.

Six volunteers from the Eastern New York region have been deployed to help recovery efforts after deadly tornadoes hit Kentucky and other states over the weekend. They will be tasked with helping out in food lines, medical tents, and cleanup efforts.

“We can’t fix everything, but we can go there and make a difference,” Kevin Coffey, Regional Chief Development Officer of American Red Cross Easter NY Region, said.

At least 88 people died after more than 30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and four other states over the weekend. In Kentucky, five twisters hit the state, including one with a path of about 200 miles, authorities said.

Mayfield, Kentucky was one of the hardest hit areas. The number of those killed during the tornadoes in Mayfield is still unclear. At least eight people working at a Mayfield candle factory were killed, and more were missing Wednesday.

Community members from Mayfield, New York in Fulton County are also working to collect donations to help Mayfield, Kentucky.

