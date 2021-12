The Mercedes-AMG A 35 sedan is no longer part of the automaker's lineup here. Mercedes USA confirmed to CarBuzz that "The A 35 will not be offered in the US market for MY22." The model has already been scrubbed from Mercedes' U.S. web site. The move eliminates what was the least expensive offering in the AMG range here, the hot sedan starting at $46,900 after destination. The AMG GLA 35 crossover takes over as the most accessible AMG, costing $48,600 after destination. The GLA 35 is powered by the same 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder as in the A 35, putting out the same 302 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO