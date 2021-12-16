ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere: Survey shows ‘acceptable’ time to start drinking during holidays in TN

By Lucas Wright
 1 day ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Alan Jackson released possibly his most famous song 18 years ago. “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” set the unofficial rule for when you can finally crack open a can or pour yourself a glass.

Now, in 2021, it might be time to update that song, Alan… especially for those of us here in Tennessee.

A new survey from Detox.net , an online resource for finding drug and alcohol addiction detox centers, shows that many people across the U.S. are definitely in favor of an early afternoon happy hour.

After averaging out Tennessean’s responses, it was found that 2:34 p.m. is the precise time that is considered an ‘acceptable’ time to begin drinking over the holidays. That is just slightly ahead of the national average of 2:42 p.m.

But don’t feel guilty if the clock says “a.m.” when you reach for that first glass of eggnog. The survey also found that 20% of Tennesseans admit they bend the rules and drink before lunchtime.

Tennessee may be drinking earlier than most of the country on average, but one state is getting started two hours earlier than the Volunteer State. Alaskans are okay with tipping it back at 12:30 p.m. on average.

On the flip side, Hawaii is bringing up the rear with an average time of 4:11 p.m. But to be fair, they are on Island Time out there.

Regardless of when you choose to indulge yourself, keep in mind the dangers of overdoing it. Detox.com has a full list of resources on its website .

