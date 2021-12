This is a word-for-word transcript of the first nine minutes of conversation between KVCR's Jonathan Linden and Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren. Jonathan Linden: You're listening to 91.9 KVCR News, and I'm Jonathan Linden. Earlier this month, the city of Fontana announced that they would consider creating an ordinance that would put more environmental protections around the warehouse industry. I'm joined now by the mayor of Fontana, Acquanetta Warren, to discuss the proposed ordinance. To start, Mayor Warren, could you give me a general overview of the ordinance and what you're trying to achieve?

FONTANA, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO