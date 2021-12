Warren police are looking for information about the driver of a PT Cruiser that struck a motorcyclist during Tuesday night’s Holiday Lights Parade and fled the scene. Chesterfield Township resident Randy Burgy, 55, said he was riding his motorcycle south on Hoover Road as part of the parade and while making a right-hand turn onto westbound Nine Mile Road, he was struck by a dark blue PT Cruiser that had been traveling north on Hoover Road and made a left turn onto Nine Mile.

WARREN, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO