Folktales Trailer: Snow Day To Tampa Bay

Arizona Cardinals
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trailer for the 11th and final Season 1 episode of Folktales:...

www.azcardinals.com

813area.com

Best Holiday Gift Guide Tampa Bay

Looking for the best gifts in Tampa? This holiday gift guide is one of your best options at fInding a unique gift for Christmas in Tampa. From a wine tasting to a dinner for 2 at Tampa's best steakhouse, Lightning tickets to a really big bag of delicious local coffee, this guide has all the best gifts in Tampa for any kind of person.
TAMPA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Our Tampa Bay spaghetti regretti

You may remember from my DalMoros item that I consider fresh pasta one of the best things in life.🍝 Well, there's another fresh pasta spot in downtown St. Pete: Matteo Trattoria & Pizzeria, an LA-based chain that also has a Tampa location.I'd been meaning to try the place since it opened in July on Central Avenue. Now that I finally have, I'm kicking myself.The cacio e pepe had that beautiful bite to it that I love in a fresh pasta.The house-made gnocchi was so soft, I wanted to order a giant one to rest my head on.With heavy dishes like those, I usually end up feeling gross from all the grease. But even though I couldn't help but eat the whole thing, I felt fine.My only regret is not visiting sooner.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay 'kindness warrior' Eric Piburn dies

TAMPA, Fla. — Eric Piburn, a Tampa Bay teen who made it his mission to spread kindness and hope to anyone he met, died Wednesday afternoon, family friend Julie Weintraub confirmed to 10 Tampa Bay. The 14-year-old was born with congenital heart defects and had undergone four open-heart surgeries...
TAMPA, FL
Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals Purchase New Plane For Team Travel

The Cardinals have added a new bird to the family. The organization has purchased a Boeing 777-200ER aircraft for which to travel and will use it for the first time Saturday when the team flies to Detroit for its game against the Lions. "It is a major undertaking every time...
Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals One Of NFL Teams Given Official Access To Mexico

The National Football League announced Wednesday that the Cardinals have been granted access to an International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) in Mexico. The announcement was made following ratification by the league's International Committee. This ground-breaking initiative grants clubs access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization as part...
Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay's naughtiest and nicest of 2021

While Santa is still checking his naughty and nice list, we had a few suggestions based on the biggest stories of this year.😇 Nice:All the state workers who had to clean up more than 1,600 tons of dead fish.Tom Brady for getting us that Super Bowl win.Pelican rescuer Rahat Khan, who has saved hundreds of them at South Skyway Fishing Pier.All the surviving manatees.Artist Kayla Cox for resurrecting St. Pete's underpass piano.😈 Naughty: Moving scammers.Lightning forward Pat Maroon for denting the Stanley Cup.Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown for "misrepresenting" his vaccination status. Whoever keeps destroying the underpass piano.📬 Who do you think were the naughtiest and nicest of Tampa Bay this year? Hit reply.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Arizona Cardinals

Week 14 Rewind: Monday Night Missed Opportunity

When the lights are the brightest, it sure makes the game feel like it means more than your typical game. Yes, a playoff berth – the first one since 2015 – could've been locked up. Yes, the Cardinals could've gone another game up on the Rams in the NFC West. However, after a tough loss on Monday Night Football, the Cardinals (10-3) still find themselves on top of the NFC West and with a playoff berth on the horizon. Any loss is hard, especially one to the team chasing you in the division, but it's about perspective.
Arizona Cardinals

Players In The Spotlight: Lions Week

The Cardinals enter Week 15 with the third seed in the conference, looking to secure an 11-3 start Sunday when they face Detroit at Ford Field. With a victory, the Cardinals can clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2015. Ahead of the first conference matchup between the...
Arizona Cardinals

The Business In Detroit, And Friday Before The Lions

Once, in what seems like a lifetime ago, the Cardinals played in Detroit, won a game, and clinched the NFC West title on the same day. OK, the Cards needed the 49ers to lose that day as well for it to happen in 2009, and when the pilot announced that's exactly what happened while the Cards were en route back, it was the first and only time I've been around a t-shirt-and-hat plane ride.
Arizona Cardinals

Steve Keim: 'Would Not Rule It Out' DeAndre Hopkins Back For Playoffs

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is set to have a "procedure" on his injured knee, GM Steve Keim said on Friday, adding that he wasn't sure when Hopkins would be back. But Keim, during his appearance on the "Burns and Gambo" show on 98.7, Arizona's Sports Station, added that he was "certainly hopeful he could potentially be back for the playoffs."
Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals Sign Cornerback Breon Borders From Titans

The Cardinals added some depth to the cornerback room Wednesday, signing Breon Borders from the Tennessee Titans practice squad. Borders had appeared in 11 games for the Titans this season -- including the opener against the Cardinals -- with five total tackles and two passes defensed. Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford...
Arizona Cardinals

NFL Moves Cardinals-Cowboys To Later Time Slot

In case there was any uncertainty the Cardinals' road trip to play in Dallas on Jan. 2 was going to be a big game, the NFL and Fox made sure that was emphasized on Thursday morning. The matchup, originally scheduled for a noon kickoff in Dallas (11 a.m. in Arizona),...
