Avril Lavigne Reveals What Big Names Will Be Featured On Her New Album

 2 days ago
Photo: AFP

Avril Lavigne plans to release her seventh album "at the top of the year," and though we don't know much about it (aside from its lead single "Bite Me") the pop punk icon confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that it'll see her come back to her pop punk roots.

"I really went back to what sounds I originally was influenced by at the beginning of my career," she explained. "To the core, I'm a kid from a small town who listened to bands like blink-182 and Green Day and NOFX in high school, and I tapped into that. But I also was writing power ballads like 'I'm With You' and stuff like that [when I first started out], so this time I just wanted to have fun and rock out. It just felt like it was time to make this type of an album."

She also brought a bunch of big names to collaborate with her. In addition to Travis Barker , who's featured on "Bite Me," Lavigne also worked "with some bands that have been around for a while and then also some artists that are having their big moment now" like WILLOW, blackbear and Machine Gun Kelly .

"There are a few other features, some iconic musicians that have been around for like 20 years ago or more, and then some more newer, more recent musicians," she added.

In addition to new music, Lavigne will also be celebrating the 20th anniversary of her smash hit "Sk8r Boi" next year and recently revealed she plans to turn its story into a movie .

