ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Boston, No. 1 South Carolina women win at No. 15 Duke 55-46

By AARON BEARD
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12RqLW_0dO7lxrs00
1 of 6

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — When South Carolina is at its best, the top-ranked Gamecocks use their length and size to overwhelm opponents with withering and relentless efforts on the glass.

The formula is working against everybody so far, even the rest of the nation’s top teams.

Aliyah Boston had 19 points, 14 boards and four blocks in the Gamecocks’ latest rebound-just-about-everything performance to beat No. 15 Duke 55-46 on Wednesday night, marking their fifth win against a top-15 opponent.

South Carolina (11-0) has outrebounded those five teams by an average of 15.6 per game, including finishing plus-13 on the offensive glass in each of the past three against No. 7 UConn, No. 9 Maryland and now the Blue Devils.

“It’s a fabric of who we are,” coach Dawn Staley said. “We’ve missed a lot of shots, too, so I think we’re well aware of that. We set ourselves up to rebound the ball.

“We’ve got length. We’ve got athleticism. We’ve got will. We’ve got grit. That particular area is where we create separation and hopefully it continues throughout the rest of the season.”

South Carolina finished with a 44-26 rebounding advantage that included 19-6 on the offensive glass, leading to a 17-4 edge in second-chance points. That helped offset 35% shooting against Duke’s active zone that collapsed anytime the ball reached the paint.

“I thought we had pretty good first-shot defense tonight by and large, across the game,” Duke coach Kara Lawson said. “It was offensive rebounds and the second chances that proved to be just too much.

“Obviously, their relentless approach to the glass on the offensive end gave us a lot of problems.”

Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points to lead the Blue Devils. The defense made South Carolina work, but the offense struggled to get going.

Duke fell behind 17-3 and trailed by as many as 16 before twice getting as close as seven, the last at 53-46 on a four-point play from Day-Wilson with 19.1 seconds left.

Duke shot just 29% in the first half, including 2 for 12 from 3-point range, and finished the game at 34%. In addition, the teamwide rebounding effort that Lawson had hoped for didn’t materialize until after South Carolina went up big.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks keep winning through a demanding schedule. They opened the season by winning at current No. 2 North Carolina State. They beat then-No. 9 Oregon in the inaugural women’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas, then took down UConn in a 1-vs-2 title matchup there — the Huskies managed just one fourth-quarter field goal in that one — before beating Maryland last weekend. Now, Staley’s bunch can add another road win to the list.

Duke: The Blue Devils were enjoying their best start since opening 10-0 in 2013-14. The stretch included a win against then-No. 9 Iowa and preseason AP All-American Caitlin Clark two weeks ago here, earning Lawson her first victory over a ranked opponent. This was a taller order — literally — that became even tougher as the smaller Blue Devils struggled to knock down early shots. Duke fell to 3-11 against No. 1-ranked teams, losing for the sixth straight time since beating Maryland in January 2007.

DOMINANT BOSTON

Duke trimmed a 16-point deficit to 42-35 early in the fourth period, but South Carolina responded by scoring on five straight possessions to stretch the margin back out to 15.

Three of those baskets came inside from the 6-foot-5 Boston, a preseason Associated Press All-American. She also had a key steal during that stretch.

“I just knew that when I caught the ball, I had to read the defense and be dominant, like Coach tells me,” Boston said.

STILL NO HENDERSON

South Carolina played a third straight game without injured point guard Destanni Henderson, who is day-to-day with a leg issue.

The 6-4 Laeticia Amihere (10 points, eight rebounds) led that replacement effort, towering over the 5-6 Day-Wilson and 5-8 Vanessa de Jesus in several matchups on the perimeter.

GOOD LOOKS

Elizabeth Balogun hit a 3-pointer on the first possession, but Duke then missed 10 straight shots in an eight-minute scoreless streak as South Carolina opened its big lead.

“I did think we got great looks in that first quarter,” Lawson said. “We just didn’t knock them down.”

UP NEXT

South Carolina: The Gamecocks continue their demanding nonconference schedule by hosting third-ranked and reigning national champion Stanford on Tuesday.

Duke: The Blue Devils visit Miami on Sunday in their Atlantic Coast Conference opener.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Maryland State
State
North Carolina State
State
Oregon State
State
South Carolina State
24/7 Wall St.

Where People From Ohio Are Moving the Most

Citing 2019 Census Bureau statistics, Cleveland.com estimates that one in three native Ohioans no longer reside in the Buckeye State. That means that 3.7 million former inhabitants now live outside Ohio, compared to the 8.7 million who still do. (See how every state’s population has changed since 2010.) In fact, the state ranked No. 9 […]
OHIO STATE
nationofblue.com

Rick Pitino to Kentucky: ‘If you need an opponent Saturday, we travel’

Iona head coach Rick Pitino laid out a challenge to the Kentucky Wildcats this afternoon. The former Kentucky and Louisville head coach publicly stated on Twitter:. Pitino’s Iona team was originally scheduled to played No. 16 Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden this weekend but the Pirates are out due to COVID-19.
KENTUCKY STATE
kiss951.com

This North Carolina City Won The Most Fun City in the State

The Tar Heel State has a lot of fun and entertaining activities, but what is the most fun city in North Carolina? We turn out we aren’t as fun as we thought we were according to Wallethub’s rankings of the “most fun cities in the United States”. Raleigh was ranked as the highest-ranked city in North Carolina, coming in at 37th overall.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfer News

The rich got richer on Wednesday night. Alabama, the No. 1 team in college football, landed a huge five-star transfer. Former LSU standout defensive back Eli Ricks announced his transfer. He’s heading to Tuscaloosa. Ricks, a sophomore, had season-ending shoulder surgery in October. He was a third-team All-American as...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kara Lawson
Person
Aliyah Boston
Person
Dawn Staley
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Minnesota

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Minnesota, deaths attributable to the […]
MINNESOTA STATE
WIS-TV

Dawn Staley named USA basketball co-Coach of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley was named USA basketball co-Coach of the Year in recognition of coaching the gold-medal winning USA Basketball team in 2021. San Antonio Spurs head coach Greg Popovich was also recognized for this award for his leadership in...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Gamecocks#The Blue Devils
abccolumbia.com

Irmo’s Nick Emmanwori signs with Gamecocks

Irmo linebacker Nick Emmanwori signed with South Carolina on Wednesday morning, officially becoming a part of Carolina’s 2022 class. Emmanwori will be used as a safety or linebacker at USC. He played both for Aaron Brand at Irmo. Emmanwori finished with 232 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and four...
IRMO, SC
WPRI 12 News

UConn’s Hurley reflects on friendship with PC’s Cooley

(WPRI) – As they get set to face each other for the first time in front of fans in the Big East, former URI head coach and current UConn head man Dan Hurley reflects on his relationship with Ed Cooley and the friendship they’ve formed during their coaching careers. For more on the Providence Friars, […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Stanford University
nsjonline.com

App State well-suited for Duke in loss at Cameron

DURHAM — Basketball coaches are still wearing their pandemic casual clothes on the benches this year. After getting the opportunity to ditch the suits and ties last season while playing in empty arenas, most coaches have continued the practice, wearing sweat suits or golf shirts during games. Appalachian State...
DURHAM, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

685K+
Followers
363K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy