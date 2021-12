Welcome to the off-season! With fall races behind us and spring races on the distant horizon, for most of us, cold-weather running can be easygoing, unstructured, and fun. However, there’s no way around it: Winter can be a challenge for doing anything outdoors, and if you don’t have your routine locked down, the cold weather can easily turn a fun run into a nightmare. Whether you struggle with ditching the weighted blanket for your running shoes, fighting the burning in your lungs, or simply don’t have the time to lace up in the limited daylight, this guide will help you get out the door safely and happily, no matter the temperature.

