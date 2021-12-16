Pacific Tourism Organization Announces New Acting Board Chair
By Linda S. Hohnholz
The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) announced that Mr. Faamatuainu Suifua has stepped in to serve as the acting Chairman of the SPTO Board of Directors. The current Chief Executive Officer of the Samoa Tourism Authority (STA), Mr. Suifua has been a member of the SPTO Board since 2019 and was elected...
Heartland Film Inc. has announced Kim Dollin as its new board chair, as well as the addition of six new board members. These changes follow the successful conclusion of the 30th Heartland International Film Festival and the appointment of the organization’s new President Michael Ault. Dollin is a principal...
Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, has been elected by acclamation as the new Chairman of the Organization of American States (OAS) Inter-American Committee on Tourism (CITUR). Bartlett came out ahead of the candidates from Paraguay and Ecuador for the chairmanship at a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Both...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund’s Executive Board on Friday said it has formed a steering group to lead a review to improve institutional safeguards on data and governance after clearing IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva of wrongdoing in a World Bank data-rigging scandal. The IMF board said...
Photo Courtesy of Pepi Stojanovski @timbatec/UnsplashPepi Stojanovski. There has been so much conversation about the Budget, The Debt Ceiling, and Inflation no one is thinking about the Millions of Americans who signed a petition requesting a monthly stimulus check. Let us not forget there is a petition calling for another stimulus check with currently over 2 million signatures on change.org. The men and women who signed the petition represents “We The People”. This phrase is found as the first sentence in the United States Constitution that means the government gets all of its powers from all of the citizens of the United States of America. They are registered voters, so why is the $2,000 a month for every American Petition being ignored. Currently, there is little to no discussion in support of pushing this bill to the House of Representatives Floor.
Mary Beth Dunkenberger, associate director of the Virginia Tech Institute for Policy and Governance, has been appointed to the Virginia Data Advisory Commission. The commission will advise the Office of Data Governance and Analytics regarding data-sharing issues and will help develop solutions to improve the data-driven policy of Virginia. The commission also will review agency performance goals and accomplishments.
The Auditor General of Canada, Karen Hogan, recently issued a scathing report on Employment and Social Development Canada’s (ESDC) lacklustre enforcement of the pandemic regulations designed to protect temporary foreign farm workers.
These essential workers, on whom Canadians depend for their local food supply, are highly vulnerable to COVID-19 infection as they work elbow to elbow and inhabit crowded bunkhouses provided by the farm owners who employ them.
Workplace outbreaks were common, resulting in deaths and high caseloads among migrant agricultural workers. None of this should have happened.
Read...
The Tourism Solomons team (seen in the photo) are doing their best to get into the Christmas spirit as Honiara, now free of curfew, slowly returns to calm following the recent unrest. In the tourist board’s first statement since the disturbance, Tourism Solomons Head of Sales & Marketing, Fiona Teama...
On the second Fisheries Management Area (FMA) Summit, all eyes were on the humble sardine species after Agriculture Secretary William Dar directed all FMAs to implement the long-overdue National Sardines Management Plan (NSMP). “We can no longer ignore the critical need to manage our sardine fisheries. This means that all...
The Nez Perce (Nee-Me-Poo) National Historic Trail (NPNHT), administered by the Northern Region of the USDA Forest Service, has been awarded a $130,000 grant from the Agency’s Washington Office through the Native American Tourism and Improving Visitor Experience (NATIVE) Act. Nez Perce Tourism, LLC is partnering with the Forest...
One success from this year’s United Nations climate conference in Glasgow was an agreement to halt forest loss by 2030. The Morrison government signed the agreement, and this commitment is now being put to the test as it reviews Australia’s rules on illegal logging imports.
Australia’s Illegal Logging Prohibition Act and associated regulations are up for periodic review. The rules were designed to ensure timber produced overseas and imported to Australia was not logged illegally. Some changes under discussion would water down the rules by reducing the regulatory burden on businesses.
According to Interpol, the illegal timber industry is worth almost...
(CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday will announce a new slate of commitments from the private sector to invest in the Northern Triangle, senior White House officials say, marking the administration's latest attempt to address the root causes of migration from the region by promoting economic opportunity.
December 14, 2021—VSPT Wine Group is thrilled to announce that Bárbara Wolff Göpfert, VSPT Wine Group’s Chief of Corporate Affairs and Innovation, was named Green Personality of the Year at The Green Awards 2021 in London. Hailed as ‘The Oscars of Sustainability,” the competition is organized each year by The Drinks Business.
WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will on Monday announce new investment in Central America from companies such as Pepsico (PEP.O) and Cargill [RIC:RIC:CARG.UL], that boost her efforts to lower migration from the region into the United States. With the new pledges, Harris has secured private...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday announced $1.2 billion in commitments from international businesses to support the economies and social infrastructure of Central American nations, as she works to address what the White House terms the “root causes” of migration to the United States.
Jamaica Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett says current trends indicate that post-COVID-19 international travelers will prefer “sustainable” destinations, making this pandemic an opportunity for global leaders to transition their tourism industries by creating policies that balance economic growth with social and environmental concerns. “The sector must find ways...
ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse has appointed Francesco De Ferrari as the head of its wealth management division, one of several changes to the executive board announced by the Swiss bank on Monday. De Ferrari has also been appointed as interim CEO of Europe, Middle East and Africa, the...
Malta Tourism needs to adopt a strategy if they want to engage professional-career builders instead of simply job-seekers for hospitality and tourism activity. “A press conference in Malta to launch this strategy for tourism did not even include an action plan or way forward,” said long year Malta based consultant Julian Zarb.
