Enbridge is acknowledging federal regulatory filings that say aggressive climate change measures are shortening the lifespan of its pipelines, including Minnesota’s Line Three. Indigenous environmental group Honor the Earth is asking regulators to set up a decommissioning fund for Line Three, which has been mandated but not accomplished. Enbridge maintains that Line Three will have a 30-year lifespan, extending into 2051, despite analysis that pegs it as lasting until 2040. Line Three was completed in October.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO