When it comes to looking for the right real estate broker, you want someone you can trust and someone who knows the area. Entrepreneur Nathan Lieberman got his first taste of real estate after traveling around the world. After more than 20 years in the business, Lieberman is recognized for his significant impact in Miami, particularly in South Beach, where he has been responsible for 17 luxury boutique hotels.

