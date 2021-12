Speaking with an accent that is unfamiliar to others is a lot like being pregnant. When people hear an unfamiliar accent, like when they see you are pregnant, they feel at liberty to poke and prod (physically or proverbially). For example, they might ask you to pronounce a certain word "to see how it sounds." People tend to ask personal questions ("Was it hard to conceive?" or "Where are you from?") or provide unsolicited opinions ("You must be having twins!" or "That's such a cool accent!") without thinking about how their actions or words may affect you. Not to mention the fact that a person who might "appear to be pregnant" to an observer may not be. Just like someone to whom a listener attributes a "foreign" accent might have been born and raised on the other side of town.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO