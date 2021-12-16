ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Composer Toby Chu on Finding Authentic Sounds for Netflix’s ‘Found’ Documentary

By Jazz Tangcay
SFGate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFilmmaker Amanda Lipitz’s documentary “Found,” streaming on Netflix, is a personal tale — her niece Chloe features at the heart of the documentary. “Found” follows three young women, all adopted from China into American families. Through testing, they discover they are blood-related at a time when they are coming of age....

www.sfgate.com

BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

New Movies on Netflix

Netflix has been adding so many new movies to its menu of offerings that it can be tough to keep up with all of their latest films. The following list includes 10 of the biggest movies the streaming service has released in the last few months. Some we recommend more...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Antoine Fuqua Signs First-Look Film Partnership With Netflix

Antoine Fuqua has entered into a first-look partnership with Netflix, continuing his relationship with the studio after the successful drama The Guilty starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The deal will focus primarily on films and documentary features. Fuqua also announced Friday the renaming of his production company to Hill District Media, from the previously titled Fuqua Films. The new name emphasizes his background and roots that translate to his work on the screen. “Working with Netflix on The Guilty was such a rewarding experience, both from an artistic and collaborative point of view,” said Fuqua. “I’m beyond excited to continue this relationship and expand...
MOVIES
Variety

Antoine Fuqua Signs Netflix First-Look Film Deal Under New Banner Hill District Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Antoine Fuqua has entered a new creative partnership with Netflix, focusing on feature and documentary films. The multi-project agreement comes on the heels of the streaming premiere of “The Guilty,” for which star Jake Gyllenhaal is currently making awards rounds. As both a director and producer, Fuqua will execute the agreement under his newly renamed production banner Hill District Media. “Working with Netflix on ‘The Guilty’ was such a rewarding experience, both from an artistic and collaborative point of view,” Fuqua told Variety. “I’m beyond excited to continue this relationship and expand our slate of films with a partner that shares our...
MOVIES
Thrillist

The Best Netflix Shows of 2021

On Netflix this year, you could see have-nots playing a deadly game of tug-of-war, a lapsed Mormon planting pipe bombs in Salt Lake City, and a witch putting a hex on an untrustworthy Hollywood producer. Good times were had by all, though most of the streaming service's original series—scripted and unscripted alike—were forgettable. Looking back at the full list of titles will have you saying "What the hell is that show?" over and over. Still, a handful of breakout hits managed to cut through the clutter. We've rounded up our 11 favorites.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Netflix fans are going wild over this forgotten psychological thriller

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: $179 AirPods Pro, $20 Philips Sonicare toothbrush, KN95 masks made in USA, more If you’ve checked out the list that Netflix maintains on a regular basis of the top movies on the streaming platform in the US, you’ve likely been greeted with some surprises. Buzzy new Netflix originals like The Unforgivable and Red Notice, for example, sit alongside forgotten theatrical releases from years ago, like 2009’s Law Abiding Citizen. The latter was actually added to Netflix earlier this month. Which is probably why it pretty quickly shot up the Top 10 list — to near the top of...
TV & VIDEOS
Middletown Press

Arab Star Hend Sabry on Challenging Local Taboos and Regional Stereotypes in Netflix’s Upcoming ‘Finding Ola’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Cairo-based Tunisian film and TV star Hend Sabry is debuting as an executive producer on upcoming Netflix Arab Original “Finding Ola,” a series she proposed to the streamer. The show sees Sabry reprise her role as the widely beloved Ola Abdel-Sabour character she played 10 years ago in groundbreaking social drama “I Want to Get Married” (Ayza Atgawez). While in the original, Ola was under social pressure to get married before turning 30, and explored a lot of options, a decade later she is juggling responsibilities as a mother, a daughter, her job as a pharmacist, and her “attempts at finding love,” as the Netflix synopsis puts it. Beyond the built-in pan-Arab appeal, for “Finding Ola” Netflix is also looking to the global market. The streamer is preparing subtitles in 32 languages and four dubbed versions for when the show soon drops –– no firm date has been set –– in 190 countries. Sabry spoke to Variety about her belief in the soft power of Ola to connect with viewers and also prompt positive change in the Arab world and beyond.
TV SERIES
NME

Directors of Kanye West documentary ‘jeen-yuhs’ discuss the Netflix project

Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, the two directors behind the forthcoming Kanye West documentary jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, have shared some details about the Netflix project. The “intimate” three-part film – which was first revealed during Netflix’s livestream TUDUM event back in September – will capture two decades of the rapper’s life and career; it promises to showcase “both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist”.
MUSIC
mixonline.com

Sound Mixer Captures Dialogue for Netflix Hit

São Paulo, Brazil (December 6, 2021)—Veteran sound mixer Leandro Lima handles all the dialogue for Sintonia, a Brazilian series that entered Netflix’s top 10 in Brazil and top 30 worldwide, using Lectrosonics SMQV Digital Hybrid Wireless transmitters and UCR411a receivers. Created by Brazilian filmmaker KondZilla, Sintonia is a young adult...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Ron’s Gone Wrong: How To Watch The Animated Movie Streaming

With the flow of theatrical releases nearing what it was before the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of movies came and went from the box office in 2021, which means there’s a chance you missed out on some of the titles you’ve been waiting to see for the past couple of years. One of those movies, Ron’s Gone Wrong, opened in theaters in October 2021 after being delayed for close to a year and ended up doing fairly well at the box office. But still, a lot of people missed out on the charming animated movie featuring the voices of Jack Dylan Grazer and Zach Galifianakis.
MOVIES
Variety

Spike Lee Teams With Netflix for Multi-Year Creative Partnership

Academy Award-winner Spike Lee and his 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks have formed a multi-year creative partnership with Netflix, following successful collaborations on “Da 5 Bloods” and the “She’s Gotta Have It” series. News of the deal comes after Lee and Netflix collaborated on four projects, with Lee writing and directing “Da 5 Bloods” and “She’s Gotta Have It,” directing “Rodney King” and producing “See You Yesterday.” In previous interviews with Variety, the filmmaker has praised the streamer for taking the proverbial risk on projects like “Da 5 Bloods” and “She’s Gotta Have It” when other studios have turned them...
TV & VIDEOS
Anime News Network

Live-Action xxxHOLiC Film's Teaser Unveils More Cast, Composer

The staff for Shochiku and ASMIK Ace's live-action film of CLAMP's xxxHOLiC manga debuted the film's teaser trailer on Monday. The teaser announces more of the film's cast members and the composer. The film's director Mika Ninagawa, an acclaimed photographer before she delved into feature films, personally shot the following...
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

Netflix Renews 'Outer Banks' For Season 3 - Find Out Who's Returning!

The popular Netflix series has been renewed for a third season on the streaming service. Fans have been waiting and hoping for the renewal after season two premiered in July. Returning for the next season are series regulars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, and Charles Esten, as well as Carlacia Grant, who has been promoted to series regular.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

5 Questions With Netflix’s Head of Asian Original Documentaries

Aloke Devichand joined Netflix in 2018 to build out the streamer’s first full slate of documentary originals from the vast and culturally diverse Asia-Pacific region. Brought up in the U.K. by Indian parents, Devichand has been involved in factual TV across Asia for a decade and a half, putting in stints at broadcasters including Al Jazeera, CNN and the BCC, in cities including Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore. Netflix’s recent Asian docs and docuseries, released under his team, have included the K-pop film Blackpink: Light Up the Sky; Naomi Osaka, about the Japanese tennis icon; true crime series The Raincoat Killer:...
TV & VIDEOS

