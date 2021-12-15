ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

SHERIFF’S REPORT

 4 days ago

On Dec. 7 on U.S. 36 just east of Victory Road Bret Haber, of Platte Center,...

www.backroadsnews.com

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Sheriff’s Car Hit by Pickup in Bonneville County, Minor Injuries Reported

Idaho Falls, Idaho (KLIX)-A Bonneville County Sheriff's deputy was not seriously injured when his patrol car was hit by a pickup Tuesday morning while working a rollover crash. According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, the deputy and the driver of the pickup were taken to area hospitals to be checked out, the driver of the pickup was treated for minor injuries. The deputy had been working on paperwork in his SUV patrol car concerning a non-injury rollover crash between Idaho Falls and Ririe on Idaho Highway 26 and 97 N when a Dodge pickup hit it and went off into a ditch. Images show the driver's side of the patrol car smashed. The area was hit by a taste of winter this morning which prompted a warning from law enforcement to drivers, "The Bonneville County Sheriffs Office reminds motorists to be extra careful and slow down during winter driving conditions. Especially in areas where emergency personnel and tow trucks have flashing emergency lights in a crash scene."
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastcountytoday.net

Most Wanted Fugitive From California Found Deceased after 16 Years on the Run

Washington D.C. – On Nov. 6, a concerned neighbor conducted a welfare check on an elderly man not seen in weeks. At the home, located in the 200 block of Jennifer Lane, Seneca, South Carolina, the neighbor made the grisly discovery of a decomposing body and called authorities. During the death investigation, authorities made their own discovery – the dead man was 15 Most Wanted fugitive Frederick Cecil McLean who had been on the run for more than 16 years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Rapper Hit With 28-Month Sentence After Being Caught With Massive Amount of Drugs

Rapper Nines from is going to jail for smuggling nearly 62 pounds of cannabis into the U.K. The 31-year-old rapper — whose real name is Courtney Freckleton — was caught bringing the drug into the country with the help of his 35-year-old accomplice Jason Thompson. According to a report by The BBC, Freckleton will serve 28 months in prison for the crime, sparking a huge debate among fans online.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
PROTESTS
The Baltimore Sun

‘I am officially on the run’: Woman testifies she followed her father’s instructions to blame wife’s killing on Baltimore panhandlers

Trying to outrun murder charges in Baltimore, Valeria Smith and her father barreled toward Mexico, stopping only to change clothes, grab a bite or buy a diary so she could record her thoughts. “Today is the craziest day of my life. I am officially on the run,” she wrote. “I feel so sad I won’t be able to see my children … This is so f---ed up … this is not the time to panic.” Valeria Smith, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
insideedition.com

Sister of Missing 5-Year-Old Girl Told Investigators She Was 'Eaten by Wolves': Reports

The sister of a missing 5-year-old in Washington told investigators her sibling had been "eaten by wolves" and was "no longer around," according to published reports. Authorities began looking for Oakley Carlson on Dec. 6, after her school principal requested a welfare check on the child, reported KCPQ-TV, citing court records. The principal said she had not seen Oakley for months, and had heard the child's 6-year-old sister make disturbing comments about Oakley during a sleepover at the principal's home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPMI

Ex-prosecutor charged in Ahmaud Arbery case booked at jail

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The former prosecutor charged with misconduct for her handling of the Ahmaud Arbery case was booked at a Georgia jail on Wednesday and released. Former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson turned herself in Wednesday morning at the Glynn County jail, county Undersheriff Ron Corbett said. Jail records show she was released on her own recognizance, meaning she did not have to pay a cash bond.
SAVANNAH, GA
The Independent

Pedestrian guilty of murdering driver who braked to avoid him

A pedestrian who stabbed a driver to death in front of his young son after the motorist performed an emergency stop to avoid running him over and then angrily shouted at him will be jailed for life.Alexander Layton was convicted of murdering James Stokoe, a 40-year-old married father, in his BMW in Thornaby, Teesside in May 2020, following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.Mr Stokoe had taken his four-year-old to see his grandparents and the boy was strapped in a car seat during the horrific attack.Layton, 34, from Shackleton Close, Thornaby, denied murder and possessing an offensive weapon, unsuccessfully...
PUBLIC SAFETY
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Over 100 Charges Filed Against Area Woman Caught With Heroin, Cocaine, Meth in Brookville Borough

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Over 100 drug-related charges have been filed against an area woman who was reportedly caught in possession of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and several prescription medications in Brookville Borough earlier this year. Court documents indicate the Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Cayla...
BROOKVILLE, PA
truecrimedaily

Pennsylvania man accused of strangling mom with cord, leaving body in trash bag

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangling his mother with a cord and leaving her body in a trash bag in his backyard. According to the Allegheny County Police Department, on Dec. 9, a 52-year-old woman’s father reported her missing to the West Mifflin Police Department after not having heard from her for five days. WTAE-TV reports the missing woman was identified as Helene Nulty. The West Mifflin Police Department opened a missing person investigation the next day.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

