SHERIFF’S REPORT

Idaho Falls, Idaho (KLIX)-A Bonneville County Sheriff's deputy was not seriously injured when his patrol car was hit by a pickup Tuesday morning while working a rollover crash. According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, the deputy and the driver of the pickup were taken to area hospitals to be checked out, the driver of the pickup was treated for minor injuries. The deputy had been working on paperwork in his SUV patrol car concerning a non-injury rollover crash between Idaho Falls and Ririe on Idaho Highway 26 and 97 N when a Dodge pickup hit it and went off into a ditch. Images show the driver's side of the patrol car smashed. The area was hit by a taste of winter this morning which prompted a warning from law enforcement to drivers, "The Bonneville County Sheriffs Office reminds motorists to be extra careful and slow down during winter driving conditions. Especially in areas where emergency personnel and tow trucks have flashing emergency lights in a crash scene."

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID ・ 12 DAYS AGO