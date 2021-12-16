ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Watch now: Update on tonight's severe wind threat

Chippewa Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWind gusts of 60-70 mph will be common as the line of showers/storms moves over us now until...

chippewa.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

There's Snow in the Forecast Heading into Christmas Week!

SAN ANGELO – The Concho Valley might not have a white Christmas this year, but there is a slight chance of snow Saturday evening into Sunday morning heading into Christmas week.  According to Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, a strong cold front will move through the Big Country down into the Concho Valley late Friday into Saturday morning.   A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the area as the cold front moves through.  The best chances for rain will be in the eastern counties in the Heartland and Hill Country overnight. …
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
WMUR.com

Several inches of snow possible in many New Hampshire areas Saturday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A fair and cold night ahead with lows in the 20s to very low 30s. Winds will continue to shut down tonight, too. After thickening clouds Saturday morning, light snow will develop around midday, give or take an hour or so in southern New Hampshire, and then spread north and northeast during the early to mid-afternoon. Snow continues through about daybreak on Sunday before ending.
MANCHESTER, NH
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Strong Cold Front Friday Night to Bring Showers, Then a Cold Weekend

Friday will be the last warm and humid day of the week with highs in the 70s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible across North Texas Friday, but the best chance of rain moves in with a cold front late Friday night into early Saturday morning. There's a marginal...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Tornado
WAAY-TV

Showers and storms return with a cold front Saturday

Temperatures remain well above average overnight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Showers start increasing in coverage after midnight and all day Saturday will be damp and dreary. Expect some embedded storms as well. Highs return to the upper 60s despite the cloud cover. There is no outlined risk for severe weather Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Light Wintry Mix Friday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — After the low drops to 27 Thursday night, look for a sunny start to Friday with high clouds increasing later in the day. At night, a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow moves in. The center of the storm will pass well south of us, so we only expect minor amounts of mixed precipitation. (Credit: CBS 2) If we do end up with .1 inch of snow, that would count for our first measurable snow of the season. If we do not, then we’ll break the record for the latest (first measurable) snowfall of the season. The current record is Dec. 20, 2012. (Credit: CBS 2) The high for Friday is 39. The low for Friday night is 33. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Winter begins on Tuesday morning. All week leading up to the Christmas weekend looks dry and quiet. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Likely Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A front has stalled across the region and will continue to fire up additional showers and storms through Saturday. That’s when a stronger system finally sweeps this system out of here as colder air comes in. This colder air looks to be the beginning of a colder pattern finally taking shape.
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS DFW

North Texas Spring-Like Conditions Friday Quickly Turning To Wet, Winter Weather Saturday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A strong cold front is headed to North Texas overnight. It will take temperatures from the upper 70s Friday afternoon, to the upper 40s by Saturday afternoon. A line of showers and storms will develop along the front around midnight and move south early Saturday morning. The line is expected in the Metroplex between 1:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for the area as a few storms may reach severe limits. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds. Behind the front strong northerly winds will draw in colder air and steadily drop temperatures into the upper 40s by Saturday afternoon.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Scattered Showers Possible Friday Night Into Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a mild and gray wrap to the work week, showers are possible Friday night. Rain will be widely scattered and off and on through Saturday morning. A stalled front will linger near the Baltimore area, keeping a chance for showers in the forecast. A good chunk of our Saturday looks dry though, with wet weather reappearing after dinnertime. Afternoon temperatures won’t make it past the mid 50s. That final burst of moisture will be a result of the cold front swinging through. Rain totals shouldn’t exceed 0.15”. As the system pulls away from Maryland on Sunday, skies will clear and colder air...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy