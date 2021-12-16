Case Dismissed Against Pub Owner Accused of Violating COVID-19 Health Order
ALHAMBRA (CNS) - A misdemeanor case against a South Pasadena pub owner accused of violating a county pandemic lockdown order was dismissed today following his completion of 80 hours of community service and a COVID-19 compliance safety course.
Joseph Patrick Griffin, now 58, was charged in June 2020 with one count of violating the Los Angeles County health officer order by opening the pub -- Griffins of Kinsale -- on St. Patrick's Day in March 2020.
Prosecutors alleged that the pub opened its doors, served customers and offered live entertainment that day despite the health order, which mandated the closure of non-essential businesses, including bars that did not serve food.
Along with the community service, Griffin completed a COVID-19 safety compliance certificate program for business owners and employees that is offered by the Department of Public Health, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
