Los Angeles County, CA

Case Dismissed Against Pub Owner Accused of Violating COVID-19 Health Order

By City News Service
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

ALHAMBRA (CNS) - A misdemeanor case against a South Pasadena pub owner accused of violating a county pandemic lockdown order was dismissed today following his completion of 80 hours of community service and a COVID-19 compliance safety course.

Joseph Patrick Griffin, now 58, was charged in June 2020 with one count of violating the Los Angeles County health officer order by opening the pub -- Griffins of Kinsale -- on St. Patrick's Day in March 2020.

Prosecutors alleged that the pub opened its doors, served customers and offered live entertainment that day despite the health order, which mandated the closure of non-essential businesses, including bars that did not serve food.

Along with the community service, Griffin completed a COVID-19 safety compliance certificate program for business owners and employees that is offered by the Department of Public Health, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

