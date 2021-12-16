ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

OL Reign moving back to Seattle

By KNKX Public Radio
knkx.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle soccer fans, rejoice: OL Reign is returning to Seattle next year. The team announced its move from Tacoma on Wednesday at Lumen Field. That’s where they’ll move for all their home and playoff games this coming season. "Over the last nine years, we've made some important,...

www.knkx.org

Comments / 0

