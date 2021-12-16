ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Savills Expects High Demand for Centrally Located Facility

By Lisa Brown
connectcre.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT3 Advisors, a Savills Company, recently announced the opportunity to acquire the fee simple interest of a biomanufacturing facility located at 8800 Health Science Center Pkwy. in Bryan. iBio, a developer of next-generation biopharmaceuticals, is seeking a forward-thinking landlord or developer to obtain ownership in its newly acquired and globally recognized...

www.connectcre.com

Comments / 0

Related
connectcre.com

GTX Logistics is Precisely the Type of Property Green Point Wants to Build

The GTX Logistics Park Phase I development, a speculative class-A industrial building totaling 409,822 square feet in the booming Williamson County/Austin MSA community of Georgetown, is the first of several planned industrial buildings at the park. In total, there will be more than 3 million square feet across 231 acres, making GTX Logistics Park one of the largest industrial developments in the Austin market.
CONSTRUCTION
connectcre.com

Kodiak Gas Upsizes Existing Credit Facility with Added $175M in Commitments

Kodiak Gas Services LLC has amended and upsized its existing credit facility with an additional $175 million in commitments. In 2021, Kodiak has now secured several additional lenders to participate in the credit facility with total commitments of $1.875 billion. In addition to funding continued growth, providing access to more...
ECONOMY
brproud.com

$42M Coca-Cola facility expansion expected to benefit Baton Rouge community

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. broke ground on a $42 million expansion of its Baton Rouge campus. The project includes expanding the existing warehouse, optimizing distribution operations and installing a leading-edge warehousing system that will benefit associates, customers and communities in Baton Rouge and the state.
BATON ROUGE, LA
connectcre.com

Westway II Adds Six New Industry-Specific Tenants Amid Strong Leasing

Cushman & Wakefield recently arranged six leases totaling 35,386 square feet at Westway II, a class-A office building located in Houston. Located at 4424 W. Sam Houston Pkwy. North in Westway Park at Clay Road and the West Sam Houston Parkway, the 10-story Westway II totals 242,374 square feet. Chip...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Savills Company#Texas Research Triangle#Marcus Millichap#Naiop#Sior#Alm
connectcre.com

Omega 365 Inks Office Lease for 10K SF at Granite’s Two Eldridge

Omega 365 recently signed an office lease to occupy 10,202 square feet at Granite’s Two Eldridge, a sustainable and wellness-focused class-A office building located at 757 N. Eldridge Pkwy. in Houston’s Energy Corridor, according to CBRE and Granite Properties. Omega 365, a Norway-based company with more than 1,600 employees worldwide, is expanding the headquarters for Omega 365 USA Inc., its U.S. subsidiary in Houston, relocating from 920 Memorial City Way in Memorial City.
HOUSTON, TX
connectcre.com

Quilvest Partners with UrgentMED’s Co-Founders

Quilvest Capital Partners has made a substantial growth investment in UrgentMED, the independent network of urgent care clinics in Southern California. Quilvest is partnering with UrgentMED’s co-founders, Dr. Jacob Rastegar, Dr. Morris Kokhab and Dr. Pejman Bolourian, who will each remain significant shareholders and will continue to lead the business going forward. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
connectcre.com

Rodeo Drive Buyer Demand Sets Record Sale Price

A recent record sale is evidence that Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills maintains its position as the most desirable real estate in the world. The subject property of this sale is 360 North Rodeo Dr., which recently sold for $200 million, according to public records. The property comprises a double lot on the 300 block of Rodeo Drive and is occupied by tenants including Rolex, Patek Philippe, Ferrari and a former boutique hotel, Luxe.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
connectcre.com

Vista Nabs South Frisco Village Along North Dallas’ Dominant Retail Corridor

South Frisco Village, a multi-anchored power center totaling 227,041 square feet in the Dallas community of Frisco, recently sold to Vista Property Company, according to JLL. The price was undisclosed. Built in 2001, South Frisco Village is 92 percent occupied by a variety of national and local tenants. The property...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
connectcre.com

Hillwood Commons II Blends into Lifestyle Components at Alliance Town Center

Hillwood, developer of the more than 27,000-acre mixed-use master-planned development, AllianceTexas, unveiled further development of Hillwood Commons II, a 135,000-square-foot speculative office building. The class-A building will add to the emerging office district within the 900-acre Alliance Town Center development. Hillwood Commons II is the first of two planned sister...
REAL ESTATE
connectcre.com

Goodyear Airport 85 Expands CIM’s Portfolio for Ongoing Warehouse Demand

Goodyear, located in Phoenix’s southwest valley, drives strong demand from both e-commerce and regional distribution centers. Tenants in these centers are generally focused on low cost of labor, cost of power and a business-friendly climate. CIM Group recently acquired Goodyear Airport 85, a recently completed 276,183-square-foot industrial building adjacent...
GOODYEAR, AZ
connectcre.com

Mega-Development will Expand Cedar Park’s Tax Base in a Single Project

The Cedar Park City Council recently approved a master development agreement with CPM Development LLC, which plans to build a hotel and convention center anchored by a super-regional retail and entertainment destination near U.S. 183A northwest of Austin. The city council’s unanimous vote marks a crucial first step toward the city securing the 117-acre development that is expected to generate $435 million in net new city tax revenue within 25 years of opening. Terms of the agreement call for the project to be anchored by Nebraska Furniture Mart.
CEDAR PARK, TX
connectcre.com

JV Scoops Up Parker Innovation in Highly Coveted East Bay/880 Corridor

City Center Realty Partners LLC (CCRP), in a joint venture with Contrarian Capital Management, recently acquired the Parker Innovation Hub, a three-building office/R&D/life science complex in Berkeley. The buildings, located at 2607 7th St., 918 Parker St. and 2612 8th St., comprise 40,580 square feet. Parker Innovation is situated in...
BERKELEY, CA
connectcre.com

Stos Sees Potential in Jurupa Valley Industrial Based on Under-Served Demand

Stos Partners recently acquired a 139,000-square-foot industrial asset in the Inland Empire submarket of Jurupa Valley from a private seller for $19.8 million. According to CJ Stos, principal at Stos Partners, the firm saw strong potential in the property based on the under-served demand for quality manufacturing space in the market, and quickly moved forward to negotiate a competitive purchase price.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
connectcre.com

Rainbow Plaza Sale is an Example of Retail’s Post-COVID Return

Rainbow Plaza, a dual grocery-anchored shopping center located in Las Vegas, recently sold for $63.75 million. The buyer was undisclosed. The property, spanning 259,980 rentable square feet, is located on the corner of Rainbow Avenue and Charleston Boulevard, seven miles northwest of the Las Vegas Strip. The corner is one of the busiest intersections in Las Vegas with combined traffic volume of more than 85,000 cars per day.
LAS VEGAS, NV
connectcre.com

Webster McDonald’s Sets State Record for Lowest Cap Rate

A ground lease sale was recently completed for 534 El Dorado Blvd. in Webster, a southeast suburb of Houston. The single-tenant retail property is occupied by McDonald’s. A 1031 exchange buyer from Houston purchased the asset at a 3.72 percent cap rate, setting a new state record for the lowest reported cap rate for a McDonald’s property. The purchase price was not disclosed.
RETAIL
connectcre.com

DB Capital Snags Third Texas Property in Last Two Months

Multifamily investment firm DB Capital Management recently purchased its third property in Texas in the last two months with its acquisition of Lantana Trace, a 112-unit multifamily community in Austin. The price was undisclosed. Lantana Trace is a vintage garden-style community with 112 one- and two-bedroom apartment homes spread among...
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Waste and recycling platform Rubicon is going public via merger with Founder SPAC in $1.7 billion deal

Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
LEXINGTON, KY
connectcre.com

Arcadia Fiesta, Fully Backed by National Tenants, Sells for $41M

Arcadia Fiesta, a 154,436-square-foot retail shopping center in Phoenix, recently sold for $41.65 million. The buyer was an entity formed by Edmonton, Alberta-based Allard Developments Inc., according to Cushman & Wakefield. The seller was an entity formed by a joint venture between Arizona-based DeRito Partners and Van Tuyl Companies. Michael...
PHOENIX, AZ
TechCrunch

UBQ Materials’ plastic replacement product attracts $170M from impact investor TPG Rise

The financing round also included participation from existing investor, Battery Ventures, and others including M&G’s Catalyst strategy, a U.K.-based investor. UBQ Materials says it can turn landfill-destined municipal solid waste, including all organics, into recyclable plastic substitute. Its “UBQ” product can then be used both on its own and in conjunction with conventional oil-based resins in construction, automotive, logistics, retail and even 3D printing, it says.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy