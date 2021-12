After a long year of blank Zoom screens, isolated classes, and monotonous lectures, students and staff have finally returned to in-person learning. This lengthy period of online school has led to worsening study behaviors amongst students, with a heavy reliance on notes and the internet. Along with this, the mental health of students has severely declined since the pandemic and the school system have not given students the individual attention needed to get them back to their previous mindsets.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 10 DAYS AGO