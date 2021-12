The Kings will be closely monitoring the health of their players as they prepare to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night at Golden 1 Center. Sources told The Sacramento Bee there was concern within the Kings organization over the number of players who would be available for the game while the team tries to manage its first major COVID-19 outbreak. The Kings were fairly confident Friday morning the game would go on, but that is subject to change pending further testing.

NBA ・ 12 HOURS AGO