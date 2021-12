Golden Child announced their plans to achieve 1 million views on YouTube with their new series, 'Algorithm Experiment Team'!. On December 10, Golden Child revealed a video titled, "[EP.0] Conquering Algorithms in This Cruel YouTube World | Algorithm Experiment Team". Here, Golden Child members Seungmin, Jaehyun, and Donghyun sat down for a meeting to discuss how to reach their goal of 1 million views on YouTube, and fight against the complicated YouTube algorithm. The three members raised anticipation for the content that they will be creating together.

