Rockets head coach Stephen Silas leaves Cavs game with dehydration

By Brandon Scott
 2 days ago

(SportsRadio 610) - Rockets head coach Stephen Silas left the sideline of Wednesday night's game in Cleveland while suffering from dehydration and went to the locker room for fluids.

Longtime Rockets assistant John Lucas filled in for Silas against the Cavaliers, who Lucas also once coached.

Silas was seen leaving the sideline on his own, appearing to point toward Lucas as the one in charge in his absence.

The Rockets (9-18), playing without Christian Wood, Eric Gordon, Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr., trailed by double digits for much of the night against Cleveland (17-12).

