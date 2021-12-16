'Runway toward the future': Hochul touts $1.5B groundbreaking of JFK's Terminal 4

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Days after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled a nearly $10 billion plan to rebuild Terminal 1 at John F. Kennedy Airport, the governor broke ground Wednesday to renovate a separate terminal with a $1.5 billion makeover.

The upgrade will add 10 additional domestic gates and has been slated for completion in 2023. However, the revision is down from a $3.8 billion plan for 16 gates amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Hochul, called the expansion "the story of [New York's] comeback" on Wednesday and touted its private-funding.

"It is a $1.5 billion project, and my favorite words are all privately funded ... it's going to completely transform and modernize this terminal."

In addition to a 150,000 square foot increase, the project is expected to create over 1,000 construction jobs. Delta Airlines will also move to the revamped terminal once completed.

"We love Delta here. You're part of our family and thank you for believing in us the way we believe in you," Hochul added.

The governor's announcement came after she called a planned $9.5 billion upgrade to Terminal 1 "an experience that is worthy of the name New York and worthy of the name John F. Kennedy."

Hochul doubled-down on her praise of what looms for the Queens airport Wednesday, calling it "a signal" to the world for New York's future.

"It's a signal again, as I mentioned, confidence, to let the world know that despite some setbacks that are still with us, that we see a clear path, [a] clear runway toward the future," she added.