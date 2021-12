CHICAGO (CBS) — Thieves went into a store at reportedly the former John Hancock Center and stole items Thursday afternoon. At 2:30 p.m., two suspects entered a store and took “miscellaneous property,” police said. Police dispatch reports indicated that the store targeted was the North Face store at the John Hancock Center, at 875 N. Michigan Ave. on the Magnificent Mile, and took thousands of dollars in merchandise. No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Three detectives were investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO