Auburn’s offensive line will have a considerably different look in the Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers will be down two full-time starters, as well as another who started the final three games of the regular season up front. Starting center Nick Brahms is out after undergoing a knee procedure at the end of the regular season. Starting right tackle Brodarious Hamm opted out of the game after declaring for the NFL Draft, and veteran guard Tashawn Manning — a starter in 2020 who stepped back into a starting role late this season — entered the transfer portal this month before signing with Kentucky during the early signing period.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO