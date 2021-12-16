'Highly unusual' amount of migrants at Arizona town border

WASHINGTON (TND) — In a matter of just four days, 6,000 migrants crossed from Mexico into Yuma, Arizona, forcing the mayor to declare a local emergency as his community turned into what he says was the epicenter of a humanitarian crisis. Mayor Douglas Nicholls says that the “dynamic along...
Under the shadow of the border wall, dozens of migrants raced to get in line as they spotted the glimmer of vehicle lights down the road. US Border Patrol agents were on the way. For hours, migrants, primarily of the middle-class in South America, had waited to turn themselves in...
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – A new wave of migrants is arriving at the Mexican border due south of the United States after U.S. judges ordered the resumption of a policy that requires migrants to wait in Mexico for the resolution of their asylum cases. Denouncing the lack of shelter...
A short-lived increase in migrants on the Arizona-Mexico border may have been due to people trying to enter the U.S. before the “Remain in Mexico” policy restarts, which is likely to happen soon in Arizona. The surge of migrants this week in the Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector, west...
Large groups of illegal migrants continue to make their way into the United States through the southern border, causing a resource and logistics nightmare for border patrol agents. Chief Border Patrol agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a picture Thursday of the arrest of over a hundred illegal immigrants from Haiti,...
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX) —Migrants hiding out in stash houses in Socorro and Clint, Texas were discovered this week. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents took 31 migrants into custody in two separate incidents. Agents assigned to the Ysleta Station Anti-Smuggling Unit helped Socorro Police Department officers apprehend the migrants...
Fox News contributor Tom Homan told "Fox & Friends" on Friday that the surge of illegal migrants crossing into Yuma, Arizona shows that the Border Patrol there is "overwhelmed." ARIZONA’S DUCEY CALLS ON BIDEN TO ACT AFTER MIGRANTS RUSH BORDER: ‘MR. PRESIDENT, DO SOMETHING – DO ANYTHING’
Hundreds of migrants traveling north through Mexico brought traffic to a standstill Thursday, blocking an important highway between Mexico City and the east-central state of Puebla, witnesses say. The migrants — many accompanied by children and carrying backpacks and other items — were spotted walking between cars and trucks along...
AUSTIN, Texas — Migrants in Mexico have rushed to get into the United States in recent days hoping to make it across the border and get released before the Biden administration begins returning asylum-seekers.
The number of migrants dying in the deserts of southern Arizona now is higher than it has been in decades. That’s the finding from a new investigation from the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson. Reporters Curt Prendergast and Alex Devoid analyzed medical examiner data going back decades and built a statistical model of migrant deaths. They listened to audio of 911 calls of distress from people lost and scared in the borderlands, they reviewed countless incident reports from local enforcement and they walked migrant paths through the desert with Border Patrol agents and humanitarian aid groups.
Arizona’s Republican governor said Tuesday he plans to deploy the state’s National Guard personnel and strategize with Border Patrol officials after thousands of migrants rushed the state’s border with Mexico in recent days, according to reports. Gov. Doug Ducey traveled to Yuma, saying the state’s border crisis has been "escalating"...
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Several hundred migrants have entered the U.S. illegally in the past day in Yuma, Ariz., overwhelming law enforcement capacity in the region, local news reports say. More than 1,500 migrants came across from Sonora, Mexico, on Monday and other groups were spotted near Morelos...
(The Center Square) – The Yuma County Sheriff’s office is distributing video of crowds of immigrants that approached the U.S. border wall over the weekend, with some migrants saying they aimed to enter before President Joe Biden reinstates a Trump-era immigration crackdown. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) began reimplementing...
(NewsNation Now) — Land seized from a Texas family by eminent domain for construction of President Donald Trump’s border wall has been returned to the family. The Cavazos family had been fighting since 2018 to keep their 6.5 acres of property located along the U.S.-Mexico border from being taken for border wall construction.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma Sector Border Patrol agent confirmed that approximately 1,300 migrants have been spotted near Morelos Dam. There have been reports of thousands of migrants nearing our local borders daily and are currently being processed. Before recently, migrant sightings have been at around 750 people...
Juan Fierro is used to helping people in distress find hope amid the worst of circumstances. That’s why he’s trying to convince himself that the new incarnation of the “Remain in Mexico” policy won’t be as hard on newly arrived migrants as it was in 2019. But he has his doubts.
