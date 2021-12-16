ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High winds, dust storm create chaos on Plains states’ highways

By Heidi Schmidt, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ( WDAF ) – Strong winds and gusts nearing 90 mph wreaked havoc and created dangerous conditions on the roads in Missouri and Kansas.

Near Springfield, Missouri, troopers said the driver of a tractor-trailer lost control because of the wind Wednesday morning. Troopers said the driver wasn’t wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the semi.

In Kansas, an overturned truck blocked part of Interstate 70 , east of Salina.

Troopers and police said they expected to see more crashes like these throughout the afternoon and evening as wind gusts were expected to become even stronger.

Another issue was all of the blowing dust. This is what it looked like in western Kansas, late Wednesday morning as a dust storm blew through the area and made it difficult to see. There were reports of 86 mph wind gusts in this area.

Troopers closed a stretch of I-70 Wednesday afternoon because of the brownout.

In addition to the dust, residents in Kansas are also experiencing hazy skies and a smell of smoke in the air . Meteorologists from the National Weather Service said the smoke is likely from the wildfires in central Kansas, particularly in Ellis County.

The high winds were also causing tree damage and downed power lines, leaving thousands without power in the Kansas City area.

  Debris from nearby farm fields swirls around on Highway 400 between Mullinville, Kans., and Dodge City on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)
    Visibility was less than a half mile in Jetmore, Kans., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Travis Heying
    The Hodgeman County Undersheriff confirmed these grain bins were blown away from a nearby farm into cornfield across Hwy 283 on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Jetmore, Kans. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)
    The dust from heavy winds obscures the sun in Hodgeman County in Jetmore, Kans., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)

The National Weather Service issued two “never-before-seen” weather outlooks for several Plains and Midwest states that were forecast to see rare December severe storms.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning in an area stretching from New Mexico to upper Michigan — including Wisconsin and Illinois. A National Weather Service site in Lamar, Colorado reported a 107 mph gust.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Drone13: Cass County Storm damage from the air

ATLANTIC, Iowa – The record-breaking Iowa weather day that was December 15, 2021 left it’s mark on much of Iowa. One heavily damaged area was Cass County, where Drone13 documented the destruction in the daylight after the storm passed. Trucks knocked off their wheels by the wind were still being picked back up Thursday morning. […]
WHO 13

Severe storms are passed, now damage assessments begin

Today is a historic day for Iowa weather. As of 4 AM Des Moines broke a record high temperature for December 15th, reaching 60°. However, 70s have already arrived in central Iowa, not only shattering the daily record high, but also breaking the record for the warmest temperature ever recorded in Des Moines during December. […]
WHO 13

Jefferson uncovering damage from Wednesday’s severe weather

JEFFERSON, Iowa-  A Greene County sheriff’s deputy confirmed Thursday morning that they have dashcam footage of a tornado going across Highway 4 Wednesday night. Overall, no injuries were reported. Large branches, damaged power lines, and sheds were the most obvious signs of damage in the early morning.  Later in the morning, they confirmed they had […]
Johnston open air classroom shelter destroyed by high winds

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A recently celebrated outdoor learning environment was no match for mother nature Wednesday night. High winds reaching well over sixty miles per hour crushed the Johnston Outdoor Learning Environment shelter roof. In October the Johnston Community School District built an open-air shelter near a pond to enhance hands-on learning with water quality […]
WHO 13

Des Moines Public Works prepares for tree damage from high winds

DES MOINES, IOWA – The Des Moines Public Works Department has been prepping all week for the inclement weather and high winds the metro area experiences on Wednesday night. Tree removal crews were already out just after noon responding to calls of light tree damage. The damage was minor so far but the department expects […]
WHO 13

Tornado threat today: Historic high temps and wicked winds

DES MOINES, IOWA — Central Iowa is set to experience a highly unusual high wind event starting at noon Wednesday through midnight. An exceptionally strong area of low pressure will be lifting out of Colorado today and crossing Nebraska and into western Iowa by nightfall. Ahead of this storm system, the rapidly dropping pressure will […]
Driver dead after wind gust blows semi-truck over in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa – One person died in a weather-related crash in eastern Iowa Wednesday night after their semi-truck was blown over. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 151 in southeast Benton County. The semi was traveling southbound near Walford when a strong gust […]
WHO 13

Mile Long Bridge over Saylorville Lake closed because of dangerous winds

DES MOINES, Iowa – The extreme winds Iowa is seeing Wednesday have officials taking measures to make sure motorists stay safe on the roads. The High Wind Warning means the Mile Long Bridge across Saylorville Lake has been closed. The Iowa Department of Transportation says the bridge is designed to move somewhat with strong winds, […]
WHO 13

Journey to the Light display canceled due to wind warning

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa- Holiday activities and light displays are just one of the many things that may be on hold tonight due to the extreme windy weather. Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines announced its decision to close the Journey to the Light Display event Wednesday night only. They will not reschedule […]
WHO 13

Extreme Wind Wednesday: How to prepare before 60-70 mph wind gusts hit

A high wind warning will be in effect from noon Wednesday until midnight. High wind warnings typically occur in Iowa about once a year, but aren’t usually this widespread or to this magnitude. Wind gusts are expected to reach over 60 mph at times, which is strong enough to cause damage. The strength and widespread […]
