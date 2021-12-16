Des Moines Public Works prepares for tree damage from high winds

DES MOINES, IOWA – The Des Moines Public Works Department has been prepping all week for the inclement weather and high winds the metro area experiences on Wednesday night.

Tree removal crews were already out just after noon responding to calls of light tree damage. The damage was minor so far but the department expects it to pick up over the night.

“We are expecting that this will do an extensive amount of damage but during that peak period when windas are in the 60, 70, 80 miles per hour range we are going to be pulling teams back to safety,” said Jonathan Gano, the Director of the Public Works Department. “And limit our responses to only those cases where it is a life threatening hazard where someone’s life is in danger.”

The crews will be doing damage assessment come the morning time, and removing trees overnight when absolutely necessary. In preparation for the influx of trees being down the department brought in more people to answer the phones.

“We know that there is going to be a lot more people calling in the evening shift and the overnight shift then would be in a typical weekday,” said Gano. “So we brought in some extra staff to help with the call volume. That will tell us where the damage is that is effecting most roadways.”

The number to report any problems is 515-283-4950. They also have an app you can download to report any trees down in the middle of the road.

