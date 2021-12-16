ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Arik Armstead discusses moving to interior of 49ers defensive line

By Alex Espinoza
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nxmcj_0dO7cX4t00

Arik Armstead has been a valuable and versatile player for the 49ers defensive line in his seven NFL seasons.

Once Javon Kinlaw was sidelined due to season-ending knee surgery earlier this year, the 49ers committed to moving Armstead to the interior of the defensive line, as he can also be a solid edge rusher. Since moving inside, Armstead has since feasted with D.J. Jones. Armstead joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Wednesday to discuss his position change, the 49ers’ playoff hopes and more:

“They came to me and asked me to switch positions to fill a void that we needed,” Armstead said. “Anything we can do to win games, that’s what I’m all about. Wherever my coaches want to put me, I’m going to go out there and do my best. I know I can be dominant wherever they put me at. That’s just my mindset.”

The 49ers defense has clamped down in recent weeks, allowing an average of 19.8 points per game while helping the team to a 4-1 record since Week 10. Armstead discussed the differences playing in defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans’ system compared to that of his predecessor Robert Saleh.

“I would say it’s probably different, mainly for the back end, in terms of the different types of coverages we’re playing,” Armstead said. “But up front, we’re doing the same thing. We’re playing similar alignments, we’re attacking, we’re trying to get off the ball, we’re trying to get penetration. For us up front, it hasn’t changed much.”

Holding the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff picture, the 49ers are currently 9-point favorites for their upcoming Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Republic

How the 49ers, in five moves, may have saved their season

Deebo Samuel wasn’t taking handoffs, Jimmy Garoppolo was taking heat, Nick Bosa was lining up in the same spot, Arik Armstead was lining up at multiple positions and no one was noticing where the strangely invisible Brandon Aiyuk was lining up. It was Oct 24. The 49ers had dropped...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demeco Ryans
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin reacts to nation's top recruit signing with Deion Sanders, Jackson State

The nation’s top overall prospect in 5-star cornerback Travis Hunter shocked the college football recruiting world Wednesday. Hunter, from Collins Hill, Georgia, flipped his commitment on signing day and inked with Deion Sanders and Jackson State over Florida State. He had been committed to FSU since March 3, 2020.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Wideout Shares What Really Happened With Urban Meyer

Last weekend, a troubling report emerged about Urban Meyer and his “run-ins” with multiple players and coaches. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Meyer’s criticism of the Jaguars bothered veteran wideout Marvin Jones so much that he left the facility one day. He needed to be convinced by the rest of the team to come back.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Nfc#The Atlanta Falcons
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

4 Coaches Mentioned As Candidates For Jaguars Job

Late on Wednesday night, Shad Kahn and the Jaguars organization announced a sudden end to the Urban Meyer coaching era in Jacksonville. Just as quickly as the first-year NFL coach was asked to pack his bags, new head coaching candidates are already being suggested. According to NFL insider Pete Prisco,...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Urban Meyer Never Stopped Living in the Past

One afternoon this summer, Urban Meyer was a special guest at a luncheon at the stadium with one of the Jaguars’ largest corporate sponsors. For about 20 minutes, he gave a speech about leadership. Like the entirety of his brief, 11-month tenure in Jacksonville, it was based wholly on Meyer’s past coaching successes.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner drops truth bomb amid COVID-19 outbreak in NFL

The Seahawks have been overall very successful this season when it comes to COVID-19 prevention. In fact, only one player on the Seattle Seahawks has tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the season. According to The News Tribune, tight end Gerald Everett missed two games due to a positive COVID test in late September.
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

The Real Reason Urban Meyer Was Fired By the Jaguars

NFL quarterback and now-Fox Sports Radio host Brady Quinn explains why he thinks Urban Meyer fell victim to a coordinated 'hit job' in Jacksonville, as Quinn believes Jaguars owner Shad Khan ‘lied’ about the reasons that led to Meyer’s ousting early Thursday morning.
NFL
FanSided

Dolphins LB on former college coach Urban Meyer: ‘Not surprised’

A linebacker who once played for Urban Meyer doesn’t seem too shocked with the way Meyer’s NFL career appears to be going. The whole experiment involving Urban Meyer and coaching in the NFL might be coming to an end. His time with the Jacksonville Jaguars has turned out to be a disaster as controversy and scandal appear to somehow continue to follow Meyer everywhere he goes.
NFL
95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
428
Followers
1K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy