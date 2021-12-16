Arik Armstead discusses moving to interior of 49ers defensive line

Arik Armstead has been a valuable and versatile player for the 49ers defensive line in his seven NFL seasons.

Once Javon Kinlaw was sidelined due to season-ending knee surgery earlier this year, the 49ers committed to moving Armstead to the interior of the defensive line, as he can also be a solid edge rusher. Since moving inside, Armstead has since feasted with D.J. Jones. Armstead joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Wednesday to discuss his position change, the 49ers’ playoff hopes and more:

“They came to me and asked me to switch positions to fill a void that we needed,” Armstead said. “Anything we can do to win games, that’s what I’m all about. Wherever my coaches want to put me, I’m going to go out there and do my best. I know I can be dominant wherever they put me at. That’s just my mindset.”

The 49ers defense has clamped down in recent weeks, allowing an average of 19.8 points per game while helping the team to a 4-1 record since Week 10. Armstead discussed the differences playing in defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans’ system compared to that of his predecessor Robert Saleh.

“I would say it’s probably different, mainly for the back end, in terms of the different types of coverages we’re playing,” Armstead said. “But up front, we’re doing the same thing. We’re playing similar alignments, we’re attacking, we’re trying to get off the ball, we’re trying to get penetration. For us up front, it hasn’t changed much.”

Holding the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff picture, the 49ers are currently 9-point favorites for their upcoming Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.