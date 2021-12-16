ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Pointer has double-double, No. 22 LSU women roll 100-36

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Khayla Pointer scored 19 points with 10 rebounds and three steals and No. 22 LSU coasted to a 100-36 win over Alcorn State on Wednesday night.

Alexis Morris scored 14 points for the Tigers (8-1), who put all 13 players in the scoring column for the second-straight game.

LSU shot 61% (38 of 62) with a 46-21 rebounding advantage. With 17 offensive rebounds the Tigers had a 22-0 difference in second-chance points. They also forced 26 turnovers and turned those into 36 points.

Maya Claytor scored 13 points for Alcorn State (0-8), which shot 26%.

After the Lady Braves scored the first basket LSU scored 10-straight points and closed the first quarter with a 9-0 run to lead 26-9. The run reached 20 in the second quarter and it was 49-17 at the half. During that stretch Alcorn missed nine shots and had seven turnovers

LSU added a 13-0 run in the third quarter and had an 18-0 run carry into the fourth quarter before adding another 14-0 run.

Timia Ware made a free throw in the last minute to reach 11 points and put the Tigers at 100 for the first time since losing 102-101 to Ole Miss on Feb. 7, 2010.

New Orleans had to cancel its Saturday game at LSU but the Tigers picked up Bradley to fill the spot. Alcorn State was to play New Orleans next Monday.

_____

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Womens#Ap#Tigers#Braves#Timia Ware
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfer News

The rich got richer on Wednesday night. Alabama, the No. 1 team in college football, landed a huge five-star transfer. Former LSU standout defensive back Eli Ricks announced his transfer. He’s heading to Tuscaloosa. Ricks, a sophomore, had season-ending shoulder surgery in October. He was a third-team All-American as...
ALABAMA STATE
WLBT

National Signing Day: Where the local athletes are going

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday was National Signing Day, where the top high school athletes announced where they’re headed for their collegiate careers. The number one player in Mississippi is leaving the state. Germantown running back Branson Robinson is sticking with his pledge to become a Georgia Bulldog. “Being...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Bo Nix reveals he has been in contact with SEC West coach

Bo Nix could be one of the top transfer portal options after leaving Auburn. He’s garnering plenty of interest — including from a certain SEC West team. Nix, during an appearance on The Next Round, confirmed Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has reached out since he entered the portal. He didn’t mention any other coaches, but said Kiffin reached out as he prepares his team for the Sugar Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Crimson White Online

Alabama volleyball head coach Lindsey Devine resigns

After three seasons as the Alabama volleyball head coach, Lindsey Devine stepped down Wednesday afternoon. “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve as the head volleyball coach at The University of Alabama for the past three years,” said Devine. “I would like to thank the staff and the players for their support, belief, and investment into laying the foundation for future success. I wish the program all the best going forward.”
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

Lake defensive lineman is taking talents to Mississippi State

LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - Lake High School, senior defensive lineman, Kalvin Dinkins, chose to continue athletic and academic career with Mississippi State on Wednesday. Dinkins said, “Mississippi State is close to home. It is a comfortable fit. I really love it. Hail State.”. This season Dinkins had 23 solo...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

685K+
Followers
363K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy