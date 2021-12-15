ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Existence of steady solutions for a model for micropolar electrorheological fluid flows with not globally $\log$--Hölder continuous shear exponent

By Alex Kaltenbach, Michael Růžička
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

In this paper, we study the existence of weak solutions to a steady system that describes the motion of a micropolar electrorheological fluid. The constitutive relations for...

arxiv.org

Related
arxiv.org

An Upwind Generalized Finite Difference Method for Meshless Solution of Two-phase Porous Flow Equations

This paper makes the first attempt to apply newly developed upwind GFDM for the meshless solution of two-phase porous flow equations. In the presented method, meshless nodes are flexibly collocated to characterize the computational domain, instead of complicated mesh generation, and the computational domain is divided into overlapping sub-domains centered on each node. Combining with moving least square approximation and local Taylor expansion, derivatives of oil-phase pressure at the central node are approximated by a generalized difference scheme of nodal pressure in the local subdomain. By introducing the upwind scheme of phase permeability, fully implicit nonlinear discrete equations of the immiscible two-phase porous flow are obtained and solved by Newton iteration method with automatic differentiation technology, to avoid the additional computational cost and possible computational instability caused by sequentially coupled scheme. The upwind GFDM with the fully implicit nonlinear solver given in this paper may provide a critical reference for developing a general-purpose meshless numerical simulator for porous flow.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Derivation of Stokes-Plate-Equations modeling fluid flow interaction with thin porous elastic layers

In this paper we investigate the interaction of fluid flow with a thin porous elastic layer. We consider two fluid-filled bulk domains which are separated by a thin periodically perforated layer consisting of a fluid and an elastic solid part. Thickness and periodicity of the layer are of order $\epsilon$, where $\epsilon$ is small compared to the size of the bulk domains. The fluid flow is described by an instationary Stokes equation and the solid via linear elasticity. The main contribution of this paper is the rigorous homogenization of the porous structure in the layer and the reduction of the layer to an interface $\Sigma$ in the limit $\epsilon \to 0$ using two-scale convergence. The effective model consists of the Stokes equation coupled to a time dependent plate equation on the interface $\Sigma$ including homogenized elasticity coefficients carrying information about the micro structure of the layer. In the zeroth order approximation we obtain continuity of the velocities at the interface, where only a vertical movement occurs and the tangential components vanish. The tangential movement in the solid is of order $\epsilon$ and given as a Kirchhoff-Love displacement. Additionally, we derive higher order correctors for the fluid in the thin layer.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A graph representation based on fluid diffusion model for multimodal data analysis: theoretical aspects and enhanced community detection

Representing data by means of graph structures identifies one of the most valid approach to extract information in several data analysis applications. This is especially true when multimodal datasets are investigated, as records collected by means of diverse sensing strategies are taken into account and explored. Nevertheless, classic graph signal processing is based on a model for information propagation that is configured according to heat diffusion mechanism. This system provides several constraints and assumptions on the data properties that might be not valid for multimodal data analysis, especially when large scale datasets collected from heterogeneous sources are considered, so that the accuracy and robustness of the outcomes might be severely jeopardized. In this paper, we introduce a novel model for graph definition based on fluid diffusion. The proposed approach improves the ability of graph-based data analysis to take into account several issues of modern data analysis in operational scenarios, so to provide a platform for precise, versatile, and efficient understanding of the phenomena underlying the records under exam, and to fully exploit the potential provided by the diversity of the records in obtaining a thorough characterization of the data and their significance. In this work, we focus our attention to using this fluid diffusion model to drive a community detection scheme, i.e., to divide multimodal datasets into many groups according to similarity among nodes in an unsupervised fashion. Experimental results achieved by testing real multimodal datasets in diverse application scenarios show that our method is able to strongly outperform state-of-the-art schemes for community detection in multimodal data analysis.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Robust training approach of neural networks for fluid flow state estimations

State estimation from limited sensor measurements is ubiquitously found as a common challenge in a broad range of fields including mechanics, astronomy, and geophysics. Fluid mechanics is no exception -- state estimation of fluid flows is particularly important for flow control and processing of experimental data. However, strong nonlinearities and spatio-temporal high degrees of freedom of fluid flows cause difficulties in reasonable estimations. To handle these issues, neural networks (NNs) have recently been applied to the fluid flow estimation instead of conventional linear methods. The present study focuses on the capability of NNs to various fluid flow estimation problems from a practical viewpoint regarding robust training. Three types of unsteady laminar and turbulent flows are considered for the present demonstration: 1. square cylinder wake, 2. turbulent channel flow, and 3. laminar to turbulent transitional boundary layer. We utilize a convolutional neural network (CNN) to estimate velocity fields from sectional sensor measurements. To assess the practicability of the CNN models, physical quantities required for the input and robustness against lack of sensors are investigated. We also examine the effectiveness of several considerable approaches for model training to gain more robustness against the lack of sensors. The knowledge acquired through the present study in terms of effective training approaches can be transferred towards practical machine learning in fluid flow modeling.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exponent#Shear#Newtonian#Ap
arxiv.org

On minimal critical exponent of balanced sequences

We study the threshold between avoidable and unavoidable repetitions in infinite balanced sequences over finite alphabets. The conjecture stated by Rampersad, Shallit and Vandomme says that the minimal critical exponent of balanced sequences over the alphabet of size $d \geq 5$ equals $\frac{d-2}{d-3}$. This conjecture is known to hold for $d\in \{5, 6, 7,8,9,10\}$. We refute this conjecture by showing that the picture is different for bigger alphabets. We prove that critical exponents of balanced sequences over an alphabet of size $d\geq 11$ are lower bounded by $\frac{d-1}{d-2}$ and this bound is attained for all even numbers $d\geq 12$. According to this result, we conjecture that the least critical exponent of a balanced sequence over $d$ letters is $\frac{d-1}{d-2}$ for all $d\geq 11$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Workload analysis of a two-queue fluid polling model

In this paper, we analyze a two-queue random time-limited Markov modulated polling model. In the first part of the paper, we investigate the fluid version: Fluid arrives at the two queues as two independent flows with deterministic rate. There is a single server that serves both queues at constant speeds. The server spends an exponentially distributed amount of time in each queue. After the completion of such a visit time to one queue, the server instantly switches to the other queue, i.e., there is no switchover time.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Integrability and RG flow in 2d sigma models

Motivated by the search for solvable string theories, we consider the problem of classifying the integrable bosonic 2d $\sigma$-models. We include non-conformal $\sigma$-models, which have historically been a good arena for discovering integrable models that were later generalized to Weyl-invariant ones. General $\sigma$-models feature a quantum RG flow, given by a 'generalized Ricci flow' of the target-space geometry.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Effect of thermal shear on longitudinal spin polarization in a thermal model

By including the recently introduced thermal shear term that contributes to the spin polarization vector at local equilibrium, we determine longitudinal polarization of $\Lambda$ hyperons emitted from a hot and rotating hadronic medium using the thermal model with single freeze-out. In our analysis, we consider the RHIC top energies and use the model parameters which were determined in the earlier analyses of particle spectra and elliptic flow. We confirm that, unlike the previous calculations done by using only the thermal vorticity, the thermal shear term alone leads to the correct sign of the quadrupole structure of the longitudinal component of the polarization three-vector measured in experiments. However, we find almost complete cancellation between thermal shear and vorticity terms, which eventually leads to disagreement with the data. To clarify the role played by velocity and temperature gradient terms, we present a systematic analysis of different contributions to the longitudinal polarization.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

A decoupled numerical method for two-phase flows of different densities and viscosities in superposed fluid and porous layers

In this article we consider the numerical modeling and simulation via the phase field approach of two-phase flows of different densities and viscosities in superposed fluid and porous layers. The model consists of the Cahn-Hilliard-Navier-Stokes equations in the free flow region and the Cahn-Hilliard-Darcy equations in porous media that are coupled by seven domain interface boundary conditions. We show that the coupled model satisfies an energy law. Based on the ideas of pressure stabilization and artificial compressibility, we propose an unconditionally stable time stepping method that decouples the computation of the phase field variable, the velocity and pressure of free flow, the velocity and pressure of porous media, hence significantly reduces the computational cost. The energy stability of the scheme effected with the finite element spatial discretization is rigorously established. We verify numerically that our schemes are convergent and energy-law preserving. Ample numerical experiments are performed to illustrate the features of two-phase flows in the coupled free flow and porous media setting.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Existence results for viscosity solutions of weakly coupled Hamilton-Jacobi systems

Assume $M$ is a closed, connected and smooth Riemannian manifold. We consider the following weakly coupled system of Hamilton-Jacobi equations \begin{equation*}. H_i(x,Du_i(x),u_i(x),u_j(x))=0,\quad x\in M,\ i\neq j\in\{1,2\}. \end{equation*} The classical monotone condition is not satisfied, so the comparison principle and the Perron's method are not applicable. A new existence result for the viscosity solutions of the above system is obtained in this paper. The functions $H_i(x,p,u_i,u_j)$ are assumed to be continuous, convex and superlinear in $p$, uniformly Lipschitz in $u_i$ and $u_j$. Each $H_i(x,p,u_i,u_j)$ is either strictly decreasing or strictly decreasing in $u_i$. For linear coupling case, a vanishing discount method is used to get the solvability of the weakly coupled system in a certain critical case. At last, several remaining problems are discussed.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Persistence and Ball Exponents for Gaussian Stationary Processes

Consider a real Gaussian stationary process $f_\rho$, indexed on either $\mathbb{R}$ or $\mathbb{Z}$ and admitting a spectral measure $\rho$. We study $\theta_{\rho}^\ell=-\lim\limits_{T\to\infty}\frac{1}{T} \log\mathbb{P}\left(\inf_{t\in[0,T]}f_{\rho}(t)>\ell\right)$, the persistence exponent of $f_\rho$. We show that, if $\rho$ has a positive density at the origin, then the persistence exponent exists; moreover, if $\rho$ has an absolutely continuous component, then $\theta_{\rho}^\ell>0$ if and only if this spectral density at the origin is finite. We further establish continuity of $\theta_{\rho}^\ell$ in $\ell$, in $\rho$ (under a suitable metric) and, if $\rho$ is compactly supported, also in dense sampling. Analogous continuity properties are shown for $\psi_{\rho}^\ell=-\lim\limits_{T\to\infty}\frac{1}{T} \log\mathbb{P}\left(\inf_{t\in[0,T]}|f_{\rho}(t)|\le \ell\right)$, the ball exponent of $f_\rho$, and it is shown to be positive if and only if $\rho$ has an absolutely continuous component.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Hölder regularity results for parabolic nonlocal double phase problems

In this article, we obtain completely new Hölder regularity results for the weak solutions to parabolic problems driven by the nonlocal double phase operator,. \mc L u(x):=&2 \; {\rm P.V.} \int_{\mathbb R^N} \frac{|u(x)-u(y)|^{p-2}(u(x)-u(y))}{|x-y|^{N+ps_1}}dy \nonumber. &+2 \; {\rm P.V.} \int_{\mathbb R^N} a(x,y) \frac{|u(x)-u(y)|^{q-2}(u(x)-u(y))}{|x-y|^{N+qs_2}}dy,. \end{align*}. where $1<p\leq q<\infty$, $0<s_2, s_1<1$ and...
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Stacked Generative Machine Learning Models for Fast Approximations of Steady-State Navier-Stokes Equations

Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations are broadly applied in engineering and physics. A standard description of fluid dynamics requires solving the Navier-Stokes (N-S) equations in different flow regimes. However, applications of CFD simulations are computationally-limited by the availability, speed, and parallelism of high-performance computing. To improve computational efficiency, machine learning techniques have been used to create accelerated data-driven approximations for CFD. A majority of such approaches rely on large labeled CFD datasets that are expensive to obtain at the scale necessary to build robust data-driven models. We develop a weakly-supervised approach to solve the steady-state N-S equations under various boundary conditions, using a multi-channel input with boundary and geometric conditions. We achieve state-of-the-art results without any labeled simulation data, but using a custom data-driven and physics-informed loss function by using and small-scale solutions to prime the model to solve the N-S equations. To improve the resolution and predictability, we train stacked models of increasing complexity generating the numerical solutions for N-S equations. Without expensive computations, our model achieves high predictability with a variety of obstacles and boundary conditions. Given its high flexibility, the model can generate a solution on a 64 x 64 domain within 5 ms on a regular desktop computer which is 1000 times faster than a regular CFD solver. Translation of interactive CFD simulation on local consumer computing hardware enables new applications in real-time predictions on the internet of things devices where data transfer is prohibitive and can increase the scale, speed, and computational cost of boundary-value fluid problems.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Kinematic Modeling of Handed Shearing Auxetics via Piecewise Constant Curvature

Handed Shearing Auxetics (HSA) are a promising technique for making motor-driven, soft, continuum robots. Many potential applications from inspection tasks to solar tracking require accurate kinematic models to predict the position and orientation of these structures. Currently there are no models for HSA based continuum platforms. To address this gap we propose to adapt Piecewise Constant Curvature (PCC) Models using a length change coupling matrix. This models the interaction of HSA structures in a 2x2 array. The coupling matrix maps the change in motor angles to length changes and defines the configuration space in our modified PCC Model. We evaluate our model on a composite movement encompassing bending, extension and compression behavior. Our model achieves a positional accuracy with mean error of 5.5mm or 4.5% body length and standard deviation of 1.72mm. Further, we achieve an angular accuracy with mean error of -2.8$^\circ$ and standard deviation of 1.9$^\circ$.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Global analysis of electroweak data in the Standard Model

We perform a global fit of electroweak data within the Standard Model, using state-of-the art experimental and theoretical results, including a determination of the electromagnetic coupling at the electroweak scale based on recent lattice calculations. In addition to the posteriors for all parameters and observables obtained from the global fit, we present indirect determinations for all parameters and predictions for all observables. Furthermore, we present full predictions, obtained using only the experimental information on Standard Model parameters, and a fully indirect determination of Standard Model parameters using only experimental information on electroweak data. Finally, we discuss in detail the compatibility of experimental data with the Standard Model and find a global p-value of 0.5.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Weak-strong uniqueness and energy-variational solutions for a class of viscoelastoplastic fluid models

We study a model for a fluid showing viscoelastic and viscoplastic behavior, which describes the flow in terms of the fluid velocity and an internal stress. This stress tensor is transported via the Zaremba--Jaumann rate, and it is subject to two dissipation processes: one induced by a nonsmooth convex potential and one by stress diffusion. We show short-time existence of strong solutions as well as their uniqueness in a class of Leray--Hopf type weak solutions satisfying the tensorial component in the sense of an evolutionary variational inequality. The global-in-time existence of such generalized solutions has been established in a previous work. We further study the limit when stress diffusion vanishes. In this case, the above notion of generalized solutions is no longer suitable, and we introduce the concept of energy-variational solutions, which is based on an inequality for the relative energy. We derive general properties of energy-variational solutions and show their existence by passing to the non-diffusive limit in the relative energy inequality satisfied by generalized solutions for non-zero stress diffusion.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Annealing effects of multidirectional oscillatory shear in model glass formers

We study the effects of cyclic, athermal quasi-static shear on a model glass-forming system in three dimensions. We utilize the three available orthogonal shear planes, namely $XY, YZ \text{ and } XZ$ to better explore the energy landscape. Using measurements of the stroboscopic $(\gamma = 0)$ energy, we study the effects of using an orthogonal shear direction to perturb unidirectional steady-states. We find that that each sequence of the unidirectional protocol leads to compaction with the universal, $\Delta E \sim N^{-1}$ behavior as a function of the number of cycles, $N$. Additionally we find that cyclic shear utilizing multiple shear planes presents hierarchical compaction, producing progressively lower steady state energies compared to a protocol involving unidirectional cyclic shear alone. Furthermore, with the periodicity of the stroboscopic energy as reference, we show that it is possible to achieve steady state limit-cycles of tunable periodicities using different combinations of the three orthogonal strain directions. We find that such protocols exhibit better annealing as compared to protocols with steady states created using unidirectional shear. Importantly, we find a non-trivial trend in the annealing energy and the period of the steady-state limit-cycle, with an aperiodic protocol appearing to produce the most well annealed states. Finally, we compare the phase diagram of the average steady state energy $\langle E_{\text{S.S.}} \rangle$, as a function of the shearing amplitude $\gamma_{\max}$, using unidirectional and multidirectional protocols, and find that the universal features are preserved.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Characterizing and addressing the issue of oversmoothing in neural autoregressive sequence modeling

Neural autoregressive sequence models smear the probability among many possible sequences including degenerate ones, such as empty or repetitive sequences. In this work, we tackle one specific case where the model assigns a high probability to unreasonably short sequences. We define the oversmoothing rate to quantify this issue. After confirming the high degree of oversmoothing in neural machine translation, we propose to explicitly minimize the oversmoothing rate during training. We conduct a set of experiments to study the effect of the proposed regularization on both model distribution and decoding performance. We use a neural machine translation task as the testbed and consider three different datasets of varying size. Our experiments reveal three major findings. First, we can control the oversmoothing rate of the model by tuning the strength of the regularization. Second, by enhancing the oversmoothing loss contribution, the probability and the rank of <eos> token decrease heavily at positions where it is not supposed to be. Third, the proposed regularization impacts the outcome of beam search especially when a large beam is used. The degradation of translation quality (measured in BLEU) with a large beam significantly lessens with lower oversmoothing rate, but the degradation compared to smaller beam sizes remains to exist. From these observations, we conclude that the high degree of oversmoothing is the main reason behind the degenerate case of overly probable short sequences in a neural autoregressive model.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Behaviour of the model antibody fluid constrained by rigid spherical obstacles. Effects of the obstacle--antibody attraction

This study is concerned with behaviour of fluid of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) when trapped in a confinement represented by rigid spherical obstacles that attract proteins. The antibody molecule is depicted as an assembly of seven hard spheres, organized to resemble Y shaped molecule. The antibody has two Fab and one Fc domains located in the corners of letter Y. In this calculation, only the Fab-Fab and Fab-Fc attractive pair interactions are effective. The confinement is formed by the randomly distributed hard-spheres fixed in space. The spherical obstacles, besides the size exclusion, also interact by the Yukawa attractive interaction with with each bead of the antibody molecule. We applied the combination of the scaled-particle theory, Wertheim's thermodynamic perturbation theory and the Flory-Stockmayer theory to calculate: (i) the liquid-liquid phase separation, and (ii) the percolation threshold. All these quantities were calculated as functions of the strength of the attraction between the monoclonal antibodies, and monoclonal antibodies and obstacles. The conclusion is that while the hard-sphere obstacles decrease the critical density as also, the critical temperature of the mAbs fluid, the effect of the protein-obstacle attraction is more complex. Adding the attraction to obstacle-mAbs interaction first increases the wideness of the temperature-density envelope. However, with the further increase of the obstacle-mAbs attraction intensity we observe reversal of the effect, the temperature-density curves become narrower. At some point, depending on the AC=BC interaction, the situation is observed where two different temperatures have the same fluid density (reentry point ). In all the cases shown here the critical point decreases below the value for the neat fluid, but the behaviour with respect to increase of the strength of obstacle-mAbs attraction is not monotonic.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Unsteady non-Newtonian fluid flows with boundary conditions of friction type: the case of shear thinning fluids

Following the previous part of our study on unsteady non-New\-to\-nian fluid flows with boundary conditions of friction type we consider in this paper the case of pseudo-plastic (shear thinning) fluids. The problem is described by a $p$-Laplacian non-stationary Stokes system with $p<2$ and we assume that the fluid is subjected to mixed boundary conditions, namely non-homogeneous Dirichlet boundary conditions on a part of the boundary and a slip fluid-solid interface law of friction type on another part of the boundary. Hence the fluid velocity should belong to a subspace of $L^p \bigl(0,T; (W^{1,p} (\Omega)^3) \bigr)$, where $\Omega$ is the flow domain and $T>0$, and satisfy a non-linear parabolic variational inequality. In order to solve this problem we introduce first a vanishing viscosity technique which allows us to consider an auxiliary problem formulated in $L^{p'} \bigl(0,T; (W^{1,p'} (\Omega)^3) \bigr)$ with $p' >2$ the conjugate number of $p$ and to use the existence results already established in \cite{BDP2}. Then we apply both compactness arguments and a fixed point method to prove the existence of a solution to our original fluid flow problem.
SCIENCE

