Existence of steady solutions for a model for micropolar electrorheological fluid flows with not globally $\log$--Hölder continuous shear exponent

Assume $M$ is a closed, connected and smooth Riemannian manifold. We consider the following weakly coupled system of Hamilton-Jacobi equations \begin{equation*}. H_i(x,Du_i(x),u_i(x),u_j(x))=0,\quad x\in M,\ i\neq j\in\{1,2\}. \end{equation*} The classical monotone condition is not satisfied, so the comparison principle and the Perron's method are not applicable. A new existence result for the viscosity solutions of the above system is obtained in this paper. The functions $H_i(x,p,u_i,u_j)$ are assumed to be continuous, convex and superlinear in $p$, uniformly Lipschitz in $u_i$ and $u_j$. Each $H_i(x,p,u_i,u_j)$ is either strictly decreasing or strictly decreasing in $u_i$. For linear coupling case, a vanishing discount method is used to get the solvability of the weakly coupled system in a certain critical case. At last, several remaining problems are discussed.
