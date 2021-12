Discover is a popular card issuer that has a wide variety of products suitable for various needs. Assuming your credit score is up to snuff, it has competitive offerings in all of the standard categories including cash-back, travel and balance transfers. If you're looking to build credit, there are student and secured options. And each card offers an Unlimited Cashback Match or Unlimited Bonus. At the end of your first year as a cardholder, Discover will match all the cash back or miles you've earned, essentially doubling your rewards.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 1 DAY AGO