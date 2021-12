Resident JD Thompson spoke to the Albia City Council Monday about the need to fix sidewalks on the Albia Square and in the blocks surrounding the Square. Thompson said he first became interested in the problem several months ago when he notices cracked and uneven sidewalks in front of the Leisure Lounge. He stated that he had begun to fundraise money to help fix the sidewalks but was told to stop. Thompson said he was approaching the council to find out what the city could do about the repairs.

