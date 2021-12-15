ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Invisibility enables super-visibility in electromagnetic imaging

By Youzi He, Hongyu Liu, Xianchao Wang
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

This paper is concerned with the inverse electromagnetic scattering problem for anisotropic media. We use the interior resonant modes to develop an inverse scattering scheme for imaging the scatterer. The whole...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

SphereSR: 360° Image Super-Resolution with Arbitrary Projection via Continuous Spherical Image Representation

The 360°imaging has recently gained great attention; however, its angular resolution is relatively lower than that of a narrow field-of-view (FOV) perspective image as it is captured by using fisheye lenses with the same sensor size. Therefore, it is beneficial to super-resolve a 360°image. Some attempts have been made but mostly considered the equirectangular projection (ERP) as one of the way for 360°image representation despite of latitude-dependent distortions. In that case, as the output high-resolution(HR) image is always in the same ERP format as the low-resolution (LR) input, another information loss may occur when transforming the HR image to other projection types. In this paper, we propose SphereSR, a novel framework to generate a continuous spherical image representation from an LR 360°image, aiming at predicting the RGB values at given spherical coordinates for super-resolution with an arbitrary 360°image projection. Specifically, we first propose a feature extraction module that represents the spherical data based on icosahedron and efficiently extracts features on the spherical surface. We then propose a spherical local implicit image function (SLIIF) to predict RGB values at the spherical coordinates. As such, SphereSR flexibly reconstructs an HR image under an arbitrary projection type. Experiments on various benchmark datasets show that our method significantly surpasses existing methods.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Towards maximally electromagnetically chiral scatterers at optical frequencies

X. Garcia Santiago, M. Hammerschmidt, J. Sachs, S. Burgen, H. Kwon, M. Knöller, T. Arens, P. Fischer, I. Fernandez-Corbaton, C. Rockstuhl. Designing objects with predefined optical properties is a task of fundamental importance for nanophotonics, and chirality is a prototypical example of such a property, with applications ranging from photochemistry to nonlinear photonics. A measure of electromagnetic chirality with a well-defined upper bound has recently been proposed. Here, we optimize the shape of silver helices at discrete frequencies ranging from the far infrared to the optical band. Gaussian process optimization, taking into account also shape derivative information of the helices scattering response, is used to maximize the electromagnetic chirality. We show that the theoretical designs achieve more than 90 percent of the upper bound of em-chirality for wavelenghts \SI{3}{\micro\meter} or larger, while their performance decreases towards the optical band. We fabricate and characterize helices for operation at \SI{800}{\nano\meter}, and identify some of the imperfections that affect the performance. Our work motivates further research both on the theoretical and fabrication sides to unlock potential applications of objects with large electromagnetic chirality at optical frequencies, such as helicity filtering glasses. We show that, at \SI{3}{\micro\meter}, a thin slab of randomly oriented helices can absorb 99 percent of the light of one helicity while absorbing only 9 percent of the opposite helicity.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum fidelity of electromagnetically induced transparency: The full quantum theory

We present a full quantum model to study the fidelity of single photons with different quantum states propagating in a medium exhibiting electromagnetically induced transparency (EIT). By using the general reservoir theory, we can calculate the quantum state of the transmitted probe photons that reveal the EIT phenomenon predicted by semiclassical theory while reflecting the influence of the quantum fluctuations of the strong coupling field. Our study shows that the coupling field fluctuations not only change the quantum state of the probe photons, but also slightly affect its transmittance. Moreover, we demonstrate that the squeezed coupling field can enhance the influence of its fluctuations on the quantum state of the probe photons, which means that the EIT effect can be manipulated by controlling the quantum state properties of the coupling field. The full quantum theory in this paper is suitable for studying quantum systems related to the EIT mechanism that would allow us to examine various quantum effects in EIT-based systems from a full quantum perspective.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Resonant Dipole-Dipole Interactions in Electromagnetically Induced Transparency

Resonant dipole-dipole interaction (RDDI) is ubiquitous in light-matter interacting systems and is responsible for many fascinating properties of collective radiations. Here we theoretically investigate the role of RDDI in electromagnetically induced transparency (EIT). The resonant dipole-dipole interactions manifest in the cooperative spontaneous emission of the probe light transition, which give rise a broadened linewidth and associated collective frequency shift. This cooperative linewidth originates from the nonlocal and long-range RDDI, which can be determined by the atomic density, optical depth, and macroscopic length scales of the atomic ensemble. We present that EIT spectroscopy essentially demonstrates all-order multiple scattering of RDDI. Furthermore, we find that EIT transparency window becomes narrower as the cooperative linewidth increases, which essentially reduces the storage efficiency of slow light as EIT-based quantum memory application.
CHEMISTRY
#Invisibility#Ap#Mathematical Physics#Numerical Analysis#Na
arxiv.org

Enhancing Multi-Scale Implicit Learning in Image Super-Resolution with Integrated Positional Encoding

Is the center position fully capable of representing a pixel? There is nothing wrong to represent pixels with their centers in a discrete image representation, but it makes more sense to consider each pixel as the aggregation of signals from a local area in an image super-resolution (SR) context. Despite the great capability of coordinate-based implicit representation in the field of arbitrary-scale image SR, this area's nature of pixels is not fully considered. To this end, we propose integrated positional encoding (IPE), extending traditional positional encoding by aggregating frequency information over the pixel area. We apply IPE to the state-of-the-art arbitrary-scale image super-resolution method: local implicit image function (LIIF), presenting IPE-LIIF. We show the effectiveness of IPE-LIIF by quantitative and qualitative evaluations, and further demonstrate the generalization ability of IPE to larger image scales and multiple implicit-based methods. Code will be released.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

The missing ingredient in deep multi-temporal satellite image super-resolution

Permutation invariance harnesses the power of ensembles in a single model. The spatial resolution of imagery acquired by satellites is never enough, and there is a constant demand for images that can show finer and finer details for applications like precision agriculture, disaster monitoring and sustainable development all over the world.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
arxiv.org

Clarification of Basic Concepts for Electromagnetic Interference Shielding Effectiveness

There exists serious miscomprehension in the open literature about the electromagnetic interference shielding effectiveness (EMI SE) as a critical index to evaluate the shielding performance, which is misleading to the graduates and newcomers embarking on the field of electromagnetic shielding materials. EMI SE is defined as the sum of three terms including reflection loss, absorption loss and multiple reflection loss in the classical Schelkunoff theory, while it is decomposed into two terms named reflection loss and absorption loss in practice, which is called Calculation theory here. In this paper, we elucidate the widely-seen misconceptions connected with EMI SE via theoretical derivation and instance analysis. Firstly, the terms in Calculation theory are often mistakenly regarded as the approximation of the terms with the same names in Schelkunoff theory when multiple reflection loss is negligible. Secondly, it is insufficient and unreasonable to determine the absorption-dominant shielding performance in the case that absorption loss is higher than reflection loss since reflection loss and absorption loss cannot represent the actual levels of reflected and absorbed power. Power coefficients are recommended to compare the contribution of reflection and absorption to shielding performance. Thirdly, multiple reflection effect is included in the definitions of reflection loss and absorption loss in Calculation theory, and the effect of multiple reflections on shielding property is clarified as against the commonly wrong understandings. These clarifications offer correct comprehension about the shielding mechanism and assessment of reflection and absorption contribution to the total shielding.
SCIENCE
CU Boulder News & Events

Mapping the three-dimensional paths of electromagnetic waves from outer space to the ground

Scientists have long known that electromagnetic waves help control the near-Earth space environment through such processes as the formation and dissipation of radiation in the Van Allen Belts as well as the emission of auroras. The important role these waves play in radiation belt dynamics makes understanding their evolution necessary for developing accurate space weather predictions, which can help mitigate radiation damage to spacecraft, reduce astronauts’ exposure to radiation, and minimize power-grid failures on Earth. But because these waves can travel tens of thousands of kilometers from their points of origin, a full understanding of their effects on the space environment requires knowledge of where they’re generated and how they propagate—information that has been difficult to determine using standard, single-point observations.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Linear and nonlinear excitation of TAE modes by external electromagnetic perturbations using ORB5

Mohsen Sadr, Alexey Mishchenko, Thomas Hayward-Schneider, Axel Koenies, Alberto Bottino, Alessandro Biancalani, Peter Donnel, Emmanuel Lanti, Laurent Villard. The excitation of toroidicity induced Alfv{é}n eigenmodes (TAEs) using prescribed external electromagnetic perturbations (hereafter ``antenna") acting on a confined toroidal plasma as well as its nonlinear couplings to other modes in the system is studied. The antenna is described by an electrostatic potential resembling the target TAE mode structure along with its corresponding parallel electromagnetic potential computed from Ohm's law. Numerically stable long-time linear simulations are achieved by integrating the antenna within the framework of a mixed representation and pullback scheme [A. Mishchenko, et al., Comput. Phys. Commun. \textbf{238} (2019) 194]. By decomposing the plasma electromagnetic potential into symplectic and Hamiltonian parts and using Ohm's law, the destabilizing contribution of the potential gradient parallel to the magnetic field is canceled in the equations of motion. Besides evaluating the frequencies as well as growth/damping rates of excited modes compared to referenced TAEs, we study the interaction of antenna-driven modes with fast particles and indicate their margins of instability. Furthermore, we show first nonlinear simulations in the presence of a TAE-like antenna exciting other TAE modes, as well as Global Alfvén Eigenmodes (GAE) having different toroidal wave numbers from that of the antenna.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Discrete- and continuous-time random walks in 1D Lévy random medium

A Lévy random medium, in a given space, is a random point process where the distances between points, a.k.a. targets, are long-tailed. Random walks visiting the targets of a Lévy random medium have been used to model many (physical, ecological, social) phenomena that exhibit superdiffusion as the result of interactions between an agent and a sparse, complex environment. In this note we consider the simplest non-trivial Lévy random medium, a sequence of points in the real line with i.i.d. long-tailed distances between consecutive targets. A popular example of a continuous-time random walk in this medium is the so-called Lévy-Lorentz gas. We give an account of a number of recent theorems on generalizations and variations of such model, in discrete and continuous time.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Text Gestalt: Stroke-Aware Scene Text Image Super-Resolution

In the last decade, the blossom of deep learning has witnessed the rapid development of scene text recognition. However, the recognition of low-resolution scene text images remains a challenge. Even though some super-resolution methods have been proposed to tackle this problem, they usually treat text images as general images while ignoring the fact that the visual quality of strokes (the atomic unit of text) plays an essential role for text recognition. According to Gestalt Psychology, humans are capable of composing parts of details into the most similar objects guided by prior knowledge. Likewise, when humans observe a low-resolution text image, they will inherently use partial stroke-level details to recover the appearance of holistic characters. Inspired by Gestalt Psychology, we put forward a Stroke-Aware Scene Text Image Super-Resolution method containing a Stroke-Focused Module (SFM) to concentrate on stroke-level internal structures of characters in text images. Specifically, we attempt to design rules for decomposing English characters and digits at stroke-level, then pre-train a text recognizer to provide stroke-level attention maps as positional clues with the purpose of controlling the consistency between the generated super-resolution image and high-resolution ground truth. The extensive experimental results validate that the proposed method can indeed generate more distinguishable images on TextZoom and manually constructed Chinese character dataset Degraded-IC13. Furthermore, since the proposed SFM is only used to provide stroke-level guidance when training, it will not bring any time overhead during the test phase. Code is available at this https URL.
MENTAL HEALTH
arxiv.org

Distributed neural network control with dependability guarantees: a compositional port-Hamiltonian approach

Large-scale cyber-physical systems require that control policies are distributed, that is, that they only rely on local real-time measurements and communication with neighboring agents. Optimal Distributed Control (ODC) problems are, however, highly intractable even in seemingly simple cases. Recent work has thus proposed training Neural Network (NN) distributed controllers. A main challenge of NN controllers is that they are not dependable during and after training, that is, the closed-loop system may be unstable, and the training may fail due to vanishing and exploding gradients. In this paper, we address these issues for networks of nonlinear port-Hamiltonian (pH) systems, whose modeling power ranges from energy systems to non-holonomic vehicles and chemical reactions. Specifically, we embrace the compositional properties of pH systems to characterize deep Hamiltonian control policies with built-in closed-loop stability guarantees, irrespective of the interconnection topology and the chosen NN parameters. Furthermore, our setup enables leveraging recent results on well-behaved neural ODEs to prevent the phenomenon of vanishing gradients by design. Numerical experiments corroborate the dependability of the proposed architecture, while matching the performance of general neural network policies.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Disguised Electromagnetic Connections in Classical Electron Theory

In the first quarter of the 20th century, physicists were not aware of the existence of classical electromagnetic zero-point radiation nor of the importance of special relativity. Inclusion of these aspects allows classical electron theory to be extended beyond its 19th century successes. Here we review spherical electromagnetic radiation modes in a conducting-walled spherical cavity and connect these modes to classical electromagnetic zero-point radiation and to electromagnetic scale invariance. Then we turn to the scattering of radiation in classical electron theory within a simple approximation. We emphasize that, in steady-state, the interaction between matter and radiation is disguised so that the mechanical motion appears to occur without the emission of radiation, even though the particle motion is actually driven by classical electromagnetic radiation. It is pointed out that, for nonrelativistic particles, only the harmonic oscillator potential taken in the low-velocity limit allows a consistent equilibrium with classical electromagnetic zero-point radiation. For relativistic particles, only the Coulomb potential is consistent with electrodynamics. The classical analysis places restrictions on the value of $e^{2}/\hbar c$.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

IS-COUNT: Large-scale Object Counting from Satellite Images with Covariate-based Importance Sampling

Object detection in high-resolution satellite imagery is emerging as a scalable alternative to on-the-ground survey data collection in many environmental and socioeconomic monitoring applications. However, performing object detection over large geographies can still be prohibitively expensive due to the high cost of purchasing imagery and compute. Inspired by traditional survey data collection strategies, we propose an approach to estimate object count statistics over large geographies through sampling. Given a cost budget, our method selects a small number of representative areas by sampling from a learnable proposal distribution. Using importance sampling, we are able to accurately estimate object counts after processing only a small fraction of the images compared to an exhaustive approach. We show empirically that the proposed framework achieves strong performance on estimating the number of buildings in the United States and Africa, cars in Kenya, brick kilns in Bangladesh, and swimming pools in the U.S., while requiring as few as 0.01% of satellite images compared to an exhaustive approach.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Explainable Natural Language Processing with Matrix Product States

Jirawat Tangpanitanon, Chanatip Mangkang, Pradeep Bhadola, Yuichiro Minato, Dimitris Angelakis, Thiparat Chotibut. Despite empirical successes of recurrent neural networks (RNNs) in natural language processing (NLP), theoretical understanding of RNNs is still limited due to intrinsically complex computations in RNNs. We perform a systematic analysis of RNNs' behaviors in a ubiquitous NLP task, the sentiment analysis of movie reviews, via the mapping between a class of RNNs called recurrent arithmetic circuits (RACs) and a matrix product state (MPS). Using the von-Neumann entanglement entropy (EE) as a proxy for information propagation, we show that single-layer RACs possess a maximum information propagation capacity, reflected by the saturation of the EE. Enlarging the bond dimension of an MPS beyond the EE saturation threshold does not increase the prediction accuracies, so a minimal model that best estimates the data statistics can be constructed. Although the saturated EE is smaller than the maximum EE achievable by the area law of an MPS, our model achieves ~99% training accuracies in realistic sentiment analysis data sets. Thus, low EE alone is not a warrant against the adoption of single-layer RACs for NLP. Contrary to a common belief that long-range information propagation is the main source of RNNs' expressiveness, we show that single-layer RACs also harness high expressiveness from meaningful word vector embeddings. Our work sheds light on the phenomenology of learning in RACs and more generally on the explainability aspects of RNNs for NLP, using tools from many-body quantum physics.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Extended high-harmonic spectra through cascade resonance in confined quantum systems

The study of high-harmonic generation in confined quantum systems is vital to establishing a complete physical picture of harmonic generation from atoms and molecules to bulk solids. Based on a multilevel approach, we demonstrate how intraband resonances significantly influence the harmonic spectra via charge pumping to the higher subbands and, thus, redefine the cutoff laws. As a proof of principle, we consider the interaction of graphene nanoribbons, with zigzag as well as armchair terminations, and resonant fields polarized along the cross-ribbon direction. Here, this effect is particularly prominent due to many nearly equi-separated energy levels. In such a scenario, a cascade resonance effect can take place in high-harmonic generation when the field strength is above a critical threshold, which is completely different from the harmonic generation mechanism of atoms, molecules and bulk solids. We further discuss the implications not only for other systems in a nanoribbon geometry, but also systems where only a few subbands (energy levels) meet this frequency-matching condition by considering a generalized multilevel Hamiltonian. Our study highlights that cascade resonance bears fundamentally distinct influence on the laws of harmonic generation, specifically the cutoff laws based on laser duration, field strength, and wavelength, thus unraveling new insights in solid-state high-harmonic generation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Observer Design for a Flexible Structure with Distributed and Point Sensors

The paper is devoted to the observability study of a dynamic system, which describes the vibrations of an elastic beam with an attached rigid body and distributed control actions. The mathematical model is derived using Hamilton's principle in the form of the Euler-Bernoulli beam equation with hinged boundary conditions and interface condition at the point of attachment of the rigid body. It is assumed that the sensors distributed along the beam provide output information about the deformation in neighborhoods of the specified points of the beam. Based on the variational form of the equations of motion, the spectral problem for defining the eigenfrequencies and eigenfunctions of the beam oscillations is obtained. Some properties of the eigenvalues and eigenfunctions of the spectral problem are investigated. Finite-dimensional approximations of the dynamic equations are constructed in the linear manifold spanned by the system of eigenfunctions. For these Galerkin approximations, observability conditions for the control system with incomplete information about the state are derived. An algorithm for observer design with an arbitrary number of modal coordinates is proposed for the differential equation on a finite-dimensional manifold. Based on a quadratic Lyapunov function with respect to the coordinates of the finite-dimensional state vector, the exponential convergence of the observer dynamics is proved. The proposed method of constructing a dynamic observer makes it possible to estimate the full system state by the output signals characterizing the motion of particular point only. Numerical simulations illustrate the exponential decay of the norm of solutions of the system of ordinary differential equations that describes the observation error.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Machine Learning-Accelerated Computational Solid Mechanics: Application to Linear Elasticity

This work presents a novel physics-informed deep learning based super-resolution framework to reconstruct high-resolution deformation fields from low-resolution counterparts, obtained from coarse mesh simulations or experiments. We leverage the governing equations and boundary conditions of the physical system to train the model without using any high-resolution labeled data. The proposed approach is applied to obtain the super-resolved deformation fields from the low-resolution stress and displacement fields obtained by running simulations on a coarse mesh for a body undergoing linear elastic deformation. We demonstrate that the super-resolved fields match the accuracy of an advanced numerical solver running at 400 times the coarse mesh resolution, while simultaneously satisfying the governing laws. A brief evaluation study comparing the performance of two deep learning based super-resolution architectures is also presented.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Category-theoretic recipe for dualities in one-dimensional quantum lattice models

We present a systematic approach for generating duality transformations in quantum lattice models. Within our formalism, dualities are completely characterized by equivalent but distinct realizations of a given (possibly non-abelian and non-invertible) symmetry. These different realizations are encoded into fusion categories, and dualities are methodically generated by considering all Morita equivalent categories. The full set of symmetric operators can then be constructed from the categorical data. We construct explicit intertwiners, in the form of matrix product operators, that convert local symmetric operators of one realization into local symmetric operators of its dual. Concurrently, it maps local operators that transform non-trivially into non-local ones. This guarantees that the structure constants of the algebra of all symmetric operators are equal in both dual realizations. Families of dual Hamiltonians, possibly with long range interactions, are then designed by taking linear combinations of the corresponding symmetric operators. We illustrate this approach by establishing matrix product operator intertwiners for well-known dualities such as Kramers-Wannier and Jordan-Wigner, consider theories with two copies of the Ising category symmetry, and present an example with quantum group symmetries. Finally, we comment on generalizations to higher dimensions of this categorical approach to dualities.
MATHEMATICS

