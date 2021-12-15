Invisibility enables super-visibility in electromagnetic imaging

X. Garcia Santiago, M. Hammerschmidt, J. Sachs, S. Burgen, H. Kwon, M. Knöller, T. Arens, P. Fischer, I. Fernandez-Corbaton, C. Rockstuhl. Designing objects with predefined optical properties is a task of fundamental importance for nanophotonics, and chirality is a prototypical example of such a property, with applications ranging from photochemistry to nonlinear photonics. A measure of electromagnetic chirality with a well-defined upper bound has recently been proposed. Here, we optimize the shape of silver helices at discrete frequencies ranging from the far infrared to the optical band. Gaussian process optimization, taking into account also shape derivative information of the helices scattering response, is used to maximize the electromagnetic chirality. We show that the theoretical designs achieve more than 90 percent of the upper bound of em-chirality for wavelenghts \SI{3}{\micro\meter} or larger, while their performance decreases towards the optical band. We fabricate and characterize helices for operation at \SI{800}{\nano\meter}, and identify some of the imperfections that affect the performance. Our work motivates further research both on the theoretical and fabrication sides to unlock potential applications of objects with large electromagnetic chirality at optical frequencies, such as helicity filtering glasses. We show that, at \SI{3}{\micro\meter}, a thin slab of randomly oriented helices can absorb 99 percent of the light of one helicity while absorbing only 9 percent of the opposite helicity.
Comments / 0