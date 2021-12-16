Old School New Body Review: Scam or weight loss hack?

The Old School New Body program is a weight-loss program designed for people over the age of 40. It can help people stay fit after their 40s and comes with numerous health benefits. While preaching fitness after the age of 40 is a big claim, we’re here to help you determine if the Old School New Body program is right for you. Before we get into the review, we want to disclose that it is possible to be in good shape and healthy after you’re through your 20s. While it’s harder to do than when you’re younger, you should never let this steer you away from achieving your fitness goals.

For our review of Old School New Body, we’ll help you understand the program, show you if it’s a scam, and give you our recommendation based on reviews and a look over the plan. Read on to learn about this program and if Old School New Body is Right for you!

What Is Old School New Body?

Old School New Body is a clever workout plan for people over the age of 40. It’s an ebook you can download from the creator’s website. The general premise of the plan is to help people lose weight by working out for a total of 90 minutes per week. The plan combines many workouts and allows for some customization based on prior experience.

The plan is designed to help older adults get into better shape and maintain that shape for many years. While the plan can be used by people under 40, we recommend using a more intense workout routine if you’re under the target age group. That will help you get the best results because safety isn’t as much of a concern, and recovery is quicker.

Furthermore, the creators of the plan (Steve and Becky Holman) suggest that modern workout plans are harming the health of many people. The creators claim that this is because older people need to use movements that have less impact on joints to prevent injuries. While we felt this claim was bold at first, we appreciate the creator’s intention to prevent injury.

The course works for people who are in their 40s, 50s, 60s, and even 70s. It can also work for people who are in their 80s or 90s as long as they have a full range of motion.

Who Created Old School New Body?

Old School New Body was created by Steve and Becky Holman. The couple is into fitness and has been for decades; it was published as part of the John Rowley Expert Series. The Holmans have been married for almost three decades and have two daughters.

Steve Holman began training at a young age. When he started, he was only 119 pounds, which is very light for most lifters. Steve has also been IRON MAN’s Editor in Chief for more than 25 years. While this is one of Steve’s most popular books, it’s not the only one. He’s been releasing content like this for decades and continues to include new knowledge that he learns. Steve has also interviewed many famous athletes and bodybuilders like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lee Labrada, and more.

Becky Holman is also a fitness powerhouse and has been working out for many years. She has her own blog and contributes to IRON MAN frequently. While Becky took a break during her pregnancies and throughout raising her two children, she’s been working out consistently after turning 40. In fact, Becky’s good shape and mental sharpness are a testament to the Old School New Body training program.

Overall, Steve and Becky Holman are experienced fitness-enthusiasts who know what they’re talking about. While they make some bold claims, they’re not the usual “guru” types that peddle scam-worthy courses. That’s definitely something we love about Old School New Body.

Is Old School New Body Safe?

Yes, Old School New Body is a safe workout plan. Safety is a major concern when older adults (40+) start working out or begin working out again. This is because injuries can happen more frequently, and chronic pain can result from injuries that don’t heal properly. Moreover, injuries take longer to recover and can cause long-term problems. This combination can demolish workout plans, results, and motivation.

Old School New Body is safe because it considers all of these points and has created its plan accordingly. Instead of intense daily workouts, the program is broken down into three 30-minute workouts. These workouts don’t overload the joints and are easy to recover from. Plus, they’re great for boosting cardiovascular health and stimulating muscle growth.

What’s Included in the Old School New Body Program?

Old School New Body is an ebook, but it also comes with several digital assets you can use to boost your weight loss experience. We’re going to take you through what you’ll find once you purchase the package.

Old School New Body Handbook (PDF)

The Old School New Body Handbook is the most important part of the workout plan. The PDF ebook contains the majority of the information used in the routine. The ebook details how the plan was created, who Steve and Becky are, why the program is safe, workouts to follow, meals to eat, and more. This is the bulk of what you’re getting with the Old School New Body program.

F4X Quick Start Guide

Another thing found within the package is the F4X Quick Start Guide. The guide summarizes the ebook and shows you the basics of each phase (Lean, Shape, Build). That said, we recommend reading the ebook first before diving into the Quick Start Guide. While the guide is helpful, it leaves out a lot of key information and doesn’t do as good of a job covering proper workout form.

Burn Fat Faster

Old School New Body also comes with an additional digital asset that goes into detail about burning fat faster. The document is detailed but only includes a handful of tips. It’s clear that this isn’t the bulk of information, but it’s helpful nonetheless.

Build More Muscle

Another digital asset that comes with the ebook is the Build More Muscle Guide. This guide goes into detail about how to build and maintain muscle mass. While it’s a brief guide, it offers several tips for people who need help with muscle building and physique maintenance.

Audio Interviews

Steve and Becky Holman are notable members of the fitness community, which has helped them secure interviews with many fitness professionals. Additionally, the Holmans have used their platform to share these audio files with people who purchase the ebook. Therefore, you also gain access to great interviews with people like Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Old School New Body comes with a ton of great resources and workout plans. While it’s lacking in the nutrition department, it’s an excellent workout routine to use alongside your desired diet.

Old School New Body Workouts

Old School New Body is a workout plan that’s built around old-school training techniques that were popular in the 20th century. Instead of following modern fads that come and go, the program benefits users by using age-old techniques that have been proven to work over decades. This helps the workout routine shy away from gimmicky techniques.

Old School New Body is built around the Focus4 Exercise Protocol (F4X).

F4X Workouts

F4X workouts are spread across three phases or stages. These phases are F4X Lean, F4X Build, and F4X Shape. Each phase uses different exercise routines, but the most common exercises found in the program are:

Squats

Incline presses

Bent over rows

Upright rows

Romanian deadlift

Lunges

Bodyweight exercises

While each phase uses similar exercises, each phase draws heavier or lighter loads depending on the demands of that stage. For example, the Lean phase will have lighter weight requirements but higher repetition. On the other hand, the build phase has less repetition but higher weight.

F4X Lean Workout

The F4X Lean Workout is the first phase in the workout plan. This phase is all about weight loss and getting lean. This stage is built to help people lose up to 100 pounds (depending on their starting body weight). This part of the FX4 program also incorporates a meal plan to help people get into a caloric deficit, which is what’s needed to lose weight.

That said, the meal plan is not the best because it doesn’t include many meals or meal options. Instead, it’s made for people to base their meal plan on, which is what some people are looking for anyway. While you can progress through each phase, some people who participate in Old School New Body stay in the F4X Lean phase because they like the results.

F4X Shape Workout

The F4X Shape phase is all about building muscle and losing weight. There will be more weight training and exercises that revolve around weight training or high-intensity cardio during this stage. Therefore, people end up burning more calories because muscle requires more calories to maintain at rest. In fact, muscle requires 95% more calories at rest to maintain than fat.

F4X Build Workout

The F4X Build phase is when the program switches focus to building muscle mass. While you won’t lose much weight during this stage, it’s designed to help you build and maintain muscle. Some people who have used Old School New Body have gained an additional 10 to 20 pounds of lean body mass. Many people will rotate between F4X Build and F4X Lean to alternate cutting bulking cycles.

Each phase requires 90 minutes of exercise each week, which is only three 30-minute sessions. This makes it perfect for people who don’t have a lot of time.

Why We Like Old School New Body

Old School New Body is a unique workout plan that focuses on old-school principles. This is something we can appreciate, so we were able to find a handful of things that we love about the program.

Safe and Easy on the Joints

First and foremost, Old School New Body focuses on safety over everything. This is crucial because lifting weights and exercising at an older age can lead to injuries, failed recovery, and longer recovery duration. Keeping this in mind, the Holmans built the ebook around exercises that don’t place a lot of load on the joints. Moreover, this workout regimen places a massive emphasis on lifting and moving with the correct form. Using the proper form is also essential to prevent injuries.

Great Value

Old School New Body comes at a great value. This is one of our favorite aspects of the course because it’s much cheaper than other fitness routines, cookbooks, and even meal plans. The low cost makes it appealing for many people and makes it worth a try, even if you don’t like it. Moreover, the creators offer a 60-day money-back guarantee for people who want to exchange the course.

Solid Creators

Steve and Becky Holman have been working in the fitness industry for decades. Steve is the Editor in Chief of IRON MAN magazine, which is one of the most popular fitness magazines around. Moreover, Becky is a known contributor who has gone through (and continues to go through) the Old School New Body program. We love that one of the creators continually follows the plan and that it’s backed by decades of evidence-based fitness.

Overall, there is a lot that we like about the Old School New Body program. While it’s not perfect, it offers great value for people over the age of 40.

Things To Consider About Old School New Body

We love Old School New Body, but it’s not perfect. Therefore, we want to take you through some of the issues with the course. While there aren’t many big drawbacks, a handful of small things could have been done better. Most of the issues we found come down to the lack of nutritional advice, the short workout routines, and the lack of usefulness for people younger than 40.

Lack of Nutrition Focus

First and foremost, there is a lack of nutrition focus. While the guides have small recommendations and some helpful information about fat loss, it doesn’t focus on what’s necessary to build muscle. It also doesn’t have a lot of information about what meals to choose or why. We also dislike some of the advice about shying away from carbs when carbs are an important part of dieting, especially if you’re working out and need energy.

Lack of Applications for Those Under 40

The Old School New Body program is perfect for people over the age of 40. That said, it’s not great for people who are under the age of 40. This is because 90 minutes of exercise a week isn’t enough for younger adults and adolescents. Instead, we recommend looking for a plan that incorporates 30 minutes of exercise 5 days per week if you fall into this category. To be blunt, 90 minutes of exercise also isn’t enough to lose fat or weight if your diet is not stellar. The course is a bit too good to be true in this aspect.

Doesn’t Get Everything Right

Old School New Body was created by great people. We’re fans of Steve and Becky, but that doesn’t mean they get everything right. In fact, there are a few things that they don’t get right with this ebook. First and foremost, 90 minutes of exercise per week is nothing special. In fact, you should exercise for at least 20-30 minutes per day—the human body is not designed to be sedentary. Therefore, we recommend taking at least 7,000 steps per day alongside this program for the best results. Another thing they got wrong is the nutrition aspect, which they could have provided more information for.

Overall, there are several little tweaks we would like to see in Old School New Body. That said, it’s a good ebook that’s a great jumping-off point for many people.

Does Old School New Body Work?

Old School New Body can work. While you only have to workout for 90 minutes each week, that’s enough time to lose fat and build muscle. The good thing about muscle growth is that you don’t need to lift weights every day to see results aggressively. Instead, it’s all about working out over long periods and seeing the results compounding as you go. This is why the program works for so many people over the age of 40.

That said, working out for 90 minutes per week, regardless of how vigorous, is not enough to lose fat with a poor diet. If you don’t change your diet and follow this routine, it won’t work for you. In fact, you can gain unexpected weight as your body adds both muscle and fat to your frame. This is why following a good diet is essential if you want to see results from this type of program.

Still, there are ways to use this program as a better tool. We recommend following the advice given within the course but adding to it. Shop around for a good meal plan that you can stick to and create a lifestyle out of. Then, make sure you get moving almost every single day. Depending on your age, try to aim for between 5,000 and 10,000 steps. This will boost your calorie expenditure each day, make the program more effective, and help with weight loss.

Who It’s For

Old School New Body is great for people who are between the ages of 50 and 75. While it’s advertised as the perfect program for people over 40, we disagree with the age range. 40 is not as old as it used to be, and with a more in-depth workout plan, people who are in their 40s can enter the best shape of their lives. Therefore, this course is best for people over the age of 50.

It can also become too challenging for people once they’re over the age of 75. It’s harder to gauge who it’s for among the elderly population, but squats and bent-over rows can be impossible for some people in that age group. Keeping this in mind, it’s suitable for people between 50 and 75 that want a simple program that’s easy to follow.

Old School New Body is also an excellent course for rehabbing an injury. This is because the program doesn’t have any lifts that are intense on joints. Therefore, people can use this course as a type of physical therapy to get their full range of motion back. While it’s not advertised as such a program, this is one of our favorite uses for it.

In Conclusion

Old School New Body is a solid workout program for people who are over the age of 40. It works best for people between 50 and 75, but people in all age groups can benefit from the information within the ebook. That said, it’s abundantly clear that Old School New Body is not a scam and comes with solid information that people can apply to their lives the second they purchase it.

While it’s not perfect, it’s one of the few programs that cater to the needs of an older population. Instead of forcing long and grueling workout routines on people, the ebook is more considerate of aging bones and joints to prevent injuries. For this reason, Old School New Body is one of our favorite workout programs for older adults who want to get started on their fitness journey.

That said, there is a 60-day money-back guarantee, so feel free to give Old School New School a try and let us know what you think!