Mathematics

Rings of Coefficients of Universal Formal Groups for Elliptic Genus of Level N

By E. Yu. Bunkova
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

The paper is devoted to problems at the intersection of formal group theory, the theory of Hirzebruch genera, and the theory of...

Regularity of stable solutions to reaction-diffusion elliptic equations

The boundedness of stable solutions to semilinear (or reaction-diffusion) elliptic PDEs has been studied since the 1970's. In dimensions 10 and higher, there exist stable energy solutions which are unbounded (or singular). This note describes, for non-expert readers, a recent work in collaboration with Figalli, Ros-Oton, and Serra, where we prove that stable solutions are smooth up to the optimal dimension 9. This answers to an open problem posed by Brezis in the mid-nineties concerning the regularity of extremal solutions to Gelfand-type problems.
SCIENCE
Revealing the topological nature of the bond order wave in a strongly correlated quantum system

Sergi Julià-Farré, Daniel González-Cuadra, Alexander Patscheider, Manfred J. Mark, Francesca Ferlaino, Maciej Lewenstein, Luca Barbiero, Alexandre Dauphin. We investigate the topological properties of the bond order wave phase arising in the extended Fermi-Hubbard model. In particular, we uncover a topological sector, which remained elusive in previous finite-size numerical studies due to boundary effects. We first show that, for an infinite system, the bond order wave regime is characterized by two degenerate bulk states corresponding to the trivial and topological sectors. The latter turns out to be indeed characterized by an even degeneracy of the entanglement spectrum and longe-range order of a string correlation function. For finite size systems, we show that the topological sector can be stabilized by imposing a suitable border potential. This therefore provides a concrete protocol for the observation of topologically protected degenerate edge modes in finite-size systems. Furthermore, we show that the bulk of the system is characterized by exotic solitonic solutions interpolating between the trivial and topological sectors. Finally, we propose an implementation and detection scheme of this strongly-correlated topological phase in a quantum simulator based on dipolar Fermi gases in optical lattices.
PHYSICS
Skyrmion Alignment and Pinning Effects in a Disordered Multi-Phase Skyrmion Material Co8Zn8Mn4

M. E. Henderson, M. Bleuel, J. Beare, D. G. Cory, B. Heacock, M. G. Huber, G. M. Luke, M. Pula, D. Sarenac, S. Sharma, E. M. Smith, K. Zhernenkov, D. A. Pushin. Understanding disorder as it relates to skyrmion stabilization, pinning, and ordering processes is a crucial step to realizing robust skyrmion spintronic implementations. The intermetallic skyrmion material, Co$_{8}$Zn$_{8}$Mn$_{4}$, has been realized across multiple skyrmion phases and lattice forms, surviving over a broad parameter space. However, previous studies have failed to adequately address the interplay of skyrmion ordering and stabilization energetics for thermal equilibrium versus metastable phases in bulk polycrystalline samples. Here, we employ small-angle neutron scattering (SANS) to investigate the role of skyrmion order in skyrmion lattice formation, transition, and reorientation dynamics in a disordered Co$_{8}$Zn$_{8}$Mn$_{4}$ bulk sample. Applying a symmetry-breaking magnetic field sequence across multiple skyrmionic phases revealed the promotion of skyrmion order when undergoing structural lattice transitions; we attribute this observation to anisotropy-induced skyrmion reorientations that enable the partial disentangling of disorder-related jamming. Additionally, pinning effects were observed to dominate skyrmion orientations and order in the metastable triangular lattice phase, with a remarkable memory of the skyrmion lattice state persisting in spite of saturation into the ferromagnetic phase. Our SANS measurements demonstrate three distinct regimes in which thermal fluctuations, pinning, and anisotropy terms dominate skyrmion ordering responses, and reorientations. Together, these results reveal the nature of skyrmion formation, ordering, and pinning dynamics as a function of field and phase, providing insight into the mechanisms of skyrmionic structural lattice transitions, memory, and delicate balance of stabilization energetics across skyrmion phase space.
CHEMISTRY
Black-Box Quantum State Preparation with Inverse Coefficients

Shengbin Wang, Zhimin Wang, Runhong He, Guolong Cui, Shangshang Shi, Ruimin Shang, Jiayun Li, Yanan Li, Wendong Li, Zhiqiang Wei, Yongjian Gu. Black-box quantum state preparation is a fundamental building block for many higher-level quantum algorithms, which is applied to transduce the data from computational basis into amplitude. Here we present a new algorithm for performing black-box state preparation with inverse coefficients based on the technique of inequality test. This algorithm can be used as a subroutine to perform the controlled rotation stage of the Harrow-Hassidim-Lloyd (HHL) algorithm and the associated matrix inversion algorithms with exceedingly low cost. Furthermore, we extend this approach to address the general black-box state preparation problem where the transduced coefficient is a general non-linear function. The present algorithm greatly relieves the need to do arithmetic and the error is only resulted from the truncated error of binary string. It is expected that our algorithm will find wide usage both in the NISQ and fault-tolerant quantum algorithms.
SCIENCE
Small Oscillations of a Vortex Ring: Hamiltonian Formalism and Quantization

This article investigates small oscillations of a vortex ring with zero thickness that evolves under the Local Induction Equation (LIE). We deduce the differential equation that describes the dynamics of these oscillations. We suggest the new approach to the Hamiltonian description of this dynamic system. This approach is based on the extension of the set of dynamical variables by adding the circulation $\Gamma$ as a dynamical variable. The constructed theory is invariant under the transformations of the Galilei group. The appearance of this group allows for a new viewpoint on the energy of a vortex filament with zero thickness. We quantize this dynamical system and calculate the spectrum of the energy and acceptable circulation values.
SCIENCE
Determination of Thermal Accommodation Coefficients on CaSiO3 and SiO2 using Molecular Dynamics and Experiments

The thermal accommodation coefficient $\alpha$ has been assumed, although lacking any experimental proof, to be near unity for most gases so far, which denotes no influence. However, it plays a contributing role in the field of the effective thermal conductivity of highly porous insulation materials based on $SiO_2$ or $CaSiO_3$ as it is shown in this work. Besides, this work investigates a possible influence on $\alpha$ for $Ar, N_2, He$ within parameters like temperature, roughness and contamination as this has not been examined on such materials so far. More importantly, it answers the question whether the assumption of $\alpha$ = 1 is valid. By using a parallel plates device, very similar to the guarded-hot-plate, following EN 12667 it was possible to determine $\alpha$ on a dense $CaSiO_3$. It occured that the assumptions $\alpha$ = 1 (for $Ar, N_2$) and $\alpha$ = 0.3 (for $He$) are valid for measurements near room temperature. Further, physical adsorption was found to increase $\alpha$. The determination of the influence of roughness has been started showing an interesting effect, but it still remains an open topic. In a collaborative study molecular dynamics (MD) simulations were performed showing a strong equivalence of $\alpha$ between $SiO_2$ and $CaSiO_3$. These results can be considered a lower limit of $\alpha$ as neither roughness nor adsorption processes have been included in the simulation. Therefore, any deviations between experiments and MD could be considered as an appearance of physical adsorption.
CHEMISTRY
CLIN-X: pre-trained language models and a study on cross-task transfer for concept extraction in the clinical domain

The field of natural language processing (NLP) has recently seen a large change towards using pre-trained language models for solving almost any task. Despite showing great improvements in benchmark datasets for various tasks, these models often perform sub-optimal in non-standard domains like the clinical domain where a large gap between pre-training documents and target documents is observed. In this paper, we aim at closing this gap with domain-specific training of the language model and we investigate its effect on a diverse set of downstream tasks and settings. We introduce the pre-trained CLIN-X (Clinical XLM-R) language models and show how CLIN-X outperforms other pre-trained transformer models by a large margin for ten clinical concept extraction tasks from two languages. In addition, we demonstrate how the transformer model can be further improved with our proposed task- and language-agnostic model architecture based on ensembles over random splits and cross-sentence context. Our studies in low-resource and transfer settings reveal stable model performance despite a lack of annotated data with improvements of up to 47 F1points when only 250 labeled sentences are available. Our results highlight the importance of specialized language models as CLIN-X for concept extraction in non-standard domains, but also show that our task-agnostic model architecture is robust across the tested tasks and languages so that domain- or task-specific adaptations are not required. The CLIN-Xlanguage models and source code for fine-tuning and transferring the model are publicly available at this https URL\_x/ and the huggingface model hub.
SCIENCE
Forecasting sales with Bayesian networks: a case study of a supermarket product in the presence of promotions

Sales forecasting is the prerequisite for a lot of managerial decisions such as production planning, material resource planning and budgeting in the supply chain. Promotions are one of the most important business strategies that are often used to boost sales. While promotions are attractive for generating demand, it is often difficult to forecast demand in their presence. In the past few decades, several quantitative models have been developed to forecast sales including statistical and machine learning models. However, these methods may not be adequate to account for all the internal and external factors that may impact sales. As a result, qualitative models have been adopted along with quantitative methods as consulting experts has been proven to improve forecast accuracy by providing contextual information. Such models are being used extensively to account for factors that can lead to a rapid change in sales, such as during promotions. In this paper, we aim to use Bayesian Networks to forecast promotional sales where a combination of factors such as price, type of promotions, and product location impacts sales. We choose to develop a BN model because BN models essentially have the capability to combine various qualitative and quantitative factors with causal forms, making it an attractive tool for sales forecasting during promotions. This can be used to adjust a company's promotional strategy in the context of this case study. We gather sales data for a particular product from a retailer that sells products in Australia. We develop a Bayesian Network for this product and validate our results by empirical analysis. This paper confirms that BNs can be effectively used to forecast sales, especially during promotions. In the end, we provide some research avenues for using BNs in forecasting sales.
Mathematics
Science
Microwave spectroscopy of Andreev states in InAs nanowire-based hybrid junctions using a flip-chip layout

Patrick Zellekens, Russell Deacon, Pujitha Perla, Detlev Grützmacher, Mihail Ion Lepsa, Thomas Schäpers, Koji Ishibashi. Josephson junctions based on semiconductor nanowires are potential building blocks for electrically tunable qubit structures, e.g. the gatemon or the Andreev qubit. However, an actual realization requires the thorough investigation of the intrinsic excitation spectrum. Here, we demonstrate the fabrication of low-loss superconducting microwave circuits that combine high quality factors with a well-controlled gate architecture by utilizing a flip-chip approach. This platform is then used to perform single-tone and two-tone experiments on Andreev states in in-situ grown InAs/Al core/half-shell nanowires with shadow mask defined Josephson junctions. In gate-controlled and flux-biased spectroscopic measurements we find clear signatures of single quasiparticle as well as quasiparticle pair transitions between discrete Andreev bound states mediated by photon-absorption. Our experimental findings are supported by simulations that show that the junction resides in the intermediate channel length regime.
PHYSICS
Inexact Newton combined approximations in the topology optimization of geometrically nonlinear elastic structures and compliant mechanisms

This work blends the inexact Newton method with iterative combined approximations (ICA) for solving topology optimization problems under the assumption of geometric nonlinearity. The density-based problem formulation is solved using a sequential piecewise linear programming (SPLP) algorithm. Five distinct strategies have been proposed to control the frequency of the factorizations of the Jacobian matrices of the nonlinear equilibrium equations. Aiming at speeding up the overall iterative scheme while keeping the accuracy of the approximate solutions, three of the strategies also use an ICA scheme for the adjoint linear system associated with the sensitivity analysis. The robustness of the proposed reanalysis strategies is corroborated by means of numerical experiments with four benchmark problems -- two structures and two compliant mechanisms. Besides assessing the performance of the strategies considering a fixed budget of iterations, the impact of a theoretically supported stopping criterion for the SPLP algorithm was analyzed as well.
MATHEMATICS
Spectral analysis of cool white dwarfs accreting from planetary systems: from the UV to the optical

The accretion of planetary debris into the atmospheres of white dwarfs leads to the presence of metal lines in their spectra. Cool metal-rich white dwarfs, which left the main-sequence many Gyr ago, allow the study of the remnants of the oldest planetary systems. Despite their low effective temperatures ($T_\mathrm{eff}$), a non-neglible amount of their flux is emitted in the near ultraviolet (NUV), where many overlapping metal lines can potentially be detected. We have observed three metal-rich cool white dwarfs with the Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph (STIS) onboard the Hubble Space Telescope (HST), and compare the results determined from the NUV data with those previously derived from the analysis of optical spectroscopy. For two of the white dwarfs, SDSSJ1038-0036 and SDSSJ1535+1247, we find reasonable agreement with our previous analysis and the new combined fit of optical and NUV data. For the third object, SDSSJ0956+5912, including the STIS data leads to a ten percent lower $T_\mathrm{eff}$, though we do not identify a convincing explanation for this discrepancy. The unusual abundances found for SDSSJ0956+5912 suggest that the accreted parent-body was composed largely of water ice and magnesium silicates, and with a mass of up to $\simeq 2\times 10^{25}$g. Furthermore SDSSJ0956+5912 shows likely traces of atomic carbon in the NUV. While molecular carbon is not observed in the optical, we demonstrate that the large quantity of metals accreted by SDSSJ0956+5912 can suppress the C$_2$ molecular bands, indicating that planetary accretion can convert DQ stars into DZs (and not DQZs/DZQs).
ASTRONOMY
Domain Prompts: Towards memory and compute efficient domain adaptation of ASR systems

Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) systems have found their use in numerous industrial applications in very diverse domains. Since domain-specific systems perform better than their generic counterparts on in-domain evaluation, the need for memory and compute-efficient domain adaptation is obvious. Particularly, adapting parameter-heavy transformer-based language models used for rescoring ASR hypothesis is challenging. In this work, we introduce domain-prompts, a methodology that trains a small number of domain token embedding parameters to prime a transformer-based LM to a particular domain. With just a handful of extra parameters per domain, we achieve 7-14% WER improvement over the baseline of using an unadapted LM. Despite being parameter-efficient, these improvements are comparable to those of fully-fine-tuned models with hundreds of millions of parameters. With ablations on prompt-sizes, dataset sizes, initializations and domains, we provide evidence for the benefits of using domain-prompts in ASR systems.
SOFTWARE
Exponential Convergence of Deep Operator Networks for Elliptic Partial Differential Equations

We construct deep operator networks (ONets) between infinite-dimensional spaces that emulate with an exponential rate of convergence the coefficient-to-solution map of elliptic second-order PDEs. In particular, we consider problems set in $d$-dimensional periodic domains, $d=1, 2, \dots$, and with analytic right-hand sides and coefficients. Our analysis covers diffusion-reaction problems, parametric diffusion equations, and elliptic systems such as linear isotropic elastostatics in heterogeneous materials.
COMPUTERS
UMAD: Universal Model Adaptation under Domain and Category Shift

Learning to reject unknown samples (not present in the source classes) in the target domain is fairly important for unsupervised domain adaptation (UDA). There exist two typical UDA scenarios, i.e., open-set, and open-partial-set, and the latter assumes that not all source classes appear in the target domain. However, most prior methods are designed for one UDA scenario and always perform badly on the other UDA scenario. Moreover, they also require the labeled source data during adaptation, limiting their usability in data privacy-sensitive applications. To address these issues, this paper proposes a Universal Model ADaptation (UMAD) framework which handles both UDA scenarios without access to the source data nor prior knowledge about the category shift between domains. Specifically, we aim to learn a source model with an elegantly designed two-head classifier and provide it to the target domain. During adaptation, we develop an informative consistency score to help distinguish unknown samples from known samples. To achieve bilateral adaptation in the target domain, we further maximize localized mutual information to align known samples with the source classifier and employ an entropic loss to push unknown samples far away from the source classification boundary, respectively. Experiments on open-set and open-partial-set UDA scenarios demonstrate that UMAD, as a unified approach without access to source data, exhibits comparable, if not superior, performance to state-of-the-art data-dependent methods.
COMPUTERS
Conjugate dualities for relative smoothness and strong convexity under the light of generalized convexity

Relative Bregman smoothness and strong convexity have recently gained considerable attention in optimization. However, conjugate dualities for Bregman smoothness and strong convexity remain an open problem as noted earlier by Lu, Freund, and Nesterov, Relatively smooth convex optimization by first-order methods, and applications, SIAM Journal on Optimization, 28(1):333-354, 2018. In this paper we address this question by introducing the notions of relative anisotropic strong convexity and smoothness as the respective dual counterparts of Bregman smoothness and strong convexity. In essence, the duality holds between tilt- and shift-parametrized families of upper and lower bounds and can thus be examined under the light of generalized convexity. In the Euclidean case this specializes to the well-known conjugate duality between Lipschitz smoothness and strong convexity. The two notions here introduced can be thought of as anisotropic generalizations of the well-known descent lemma and the strong convexity subgradient inequality. Alternatively, in the context of generalized convexity these characterizations can be interpreted as generalized subgradient inequalities. In the Euclidean case, the class of strongly convex functions can be described in terms of pointwise maxima over quadratics with uniform curvature. Surprisingly, in contrast, the class of anisotropically strongly convex functions, in general, only forms a proper subset of the corresponding class of pointwise maxima, unless a certain saddle-point property holds. Aside from the Euclidean case, this saddle-point property is shown to hold automatically in the one-dimensional or the essentially smooth case.
COMPUTERS
General theory of Josephson Diodes

Motivated by recent progress in the superconductivity nonreciprocal phenomena, we study the general theory of Josephson diodes. The central ingredient for Josephson diodes is the asymmetric proximity process inside the tunneling barrier. From the symmetry breaking point of view, there are two types of Josephson diodes, inversion breaking and time-reversal breaking. For the inversion breaking case, applying voltage bias could effectively tune the proximity process like the voltage-dependent Rashba coupling giving rises to $I_c(V)\neq I_c(-V)$. For the time-reversal breaking case, the magnetic field and current flow could adjust the internal time-reversal breaking field like magnetism or time-reversal breaking electron-electron pairing, which leads to $I_c(B)\neq I_c(-B)$ or $I_{c+}\neq I_{c-}$. All these results provide a complete understanding and the general principles of realizing Josephson diodes, especially the recently found NbSe$_2$/Nb$_3$Br$_8$/NbSe$_2$ Josephson diodes.
MATHEMATICS
Collisional excitation and non-LTE modelling of interstellar chiral propylene oxide

K. Dzenis, A. Faure, B. A. McGuire, A. J. Remijan, P. J. Dagdigian, C. Rist, R. Dawes, E. Quintas-Sanchez, F. Lique, M. Hochlaf. The first set of theoretical cross sections for propylene oxide (CH3CHCH2O) colliding with cold He atoms has been obtained at the full quantum level using a high-accuracy potential energy surface. By scaling the collision reduced mass, rotational rate coefficients for collisions with para-H2 are deduced in the temperature range 5-30 K. These collisional coefficients are combined with radiative data in a non-LTE radiative transfer model in order to reproduce observations of propylene oxide made towards the Sagittarius B2(N) molecular cloud with the Green Bank and Parkes radio telescopes. The three detected absorption lines are found to probe the cold (~ 10 K) and translucent (nH ~ 2000 cm-3) gas in the outer edges of the extended Sgr B2(N) envelope. The derived column density for propylene oxide is Ntot ~ 3e12 cm-2, corresponding to a fractional abundance relative to total hydrogen of ~ 2.5e-11. The present results are expected to help our understanding of the chemistry of propylene oxide, including a potential enantiomeric excess, in the cold interstellar medium.
ASTRONOMY
First they found a dead king's body. Now they've uncovered an ancient mosaic

The hits just keep coming for an elite team of British archaeologists. First they unearthed the remains of King Richard III. The body of the last English king killed in battle — in 1485 — was found underneath a parking lot by members of the University of Leicester Archaeological Services in 2012, more than 500 years later. (As it happens, you can hear their enthusiastic accounting of the discovery on a 12-part podcast series.)
SCIENCE
Two Common Over-the-Counter Compounds Reduce COVID-19 Virus Replication by 99% in Early Testing

A pair of over-the-counter compounds has been found in preliminary tests to inhibit the virus that causes COVID-19, University of Florida Health researchers have found. The combination includes diphenhydramine, an antihistamine used for allergy symptoms. When paired with lactoferrin, a protein found in cow and human milk, the compounds were found to hinder the SARS-CoV-2 virus during tests in monkey cells and human lung cells.
CANCER
We All Nearly Missed The Largest Underwater Volcano Eruption Ever Detected

She was flying home from a holiday in Samoa when she saw it through the airplane window: a "peculiar large mass" floating on the ocean, hundreds of kilometres off the north coast of New Zealand. The Kiwi passenger emailed photos of the strange ocean slick to scientists, who realized what it was – a raft of floating rock spewed from an underwater volcano, produced in the largest eruption of its kind ever recorded. "We knew it was a large-scale eruption, approximately equivalent to the biggest eruption we've seen on land in the 20th Century," said volcanologist Rebecca Carey from the University of Tasmania,...
SCIENCE

