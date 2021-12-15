ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quasi-Triangularization of Matrix Polynomials over Arbitrary Fields

By Luis M. Anguas, Froilán M. Dopico, Richard Hollister, D. Steven Mackey
 4 days ago

In [19], Taslaman, Tisseur, and Zaballa show that any regular matrix polynomial $P(\lambda)$ over an algebraically closed field is spectrally equivalent to a triangular matrix polynomial of the same degree. When...

