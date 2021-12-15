ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morse index for the ground state in the energy supercritical Gross--Pitaevskii equation

By Dmitry E. Pelinovsky, Szymon Sobieszek
 4 days ago

The ground state of the energy super-critical Gross--Pitaevskii equation with a harmonic potential converges in the energy space to the singular solution in the limit of large amplitudes. The ground state can be represented by a solution curve which...

Conjugate dualities for relative smoothness and strong convexity under the light of generalized convexity

Relative Bregman smoothness and strong convexity have recently gained considerable attention in optimization. However, conjugate dualities for Bregman smoothness and strong convexity remain an open problem as noted earlier by Lu, Freund, and Nesterov, Relatively smooth convex optimization by first-order methods, and applications, SIAM Journal on Optimization, 28(1):333-354, 2018. In this paper we address this question by introducing the notions of relative anisotropic strong convexity and smoothness as the respective dual counterparts of Bregman smoothness and strong convexity. In essence, the duality holds between tilt- and shift-parametrized families of upper and lower bounds and can thus be examined under the light of generalized convexity. In the Euclidean case this specializes to the well-known conjugate duality between Lipschitz smoothness and strong convexity. The two notions here introduced can be thought of as anisotropic generalizations of the well-known descent lemma and the strong convexity subgradient inequality. Alternatively, in the context of generalized convexity these characterizations can be interpreted as generalized subgradient inequalities. In the Euclidean case, the class of strongly convex functions can be described in terms of pointwise maxima over quadratics with uniform curvature. Surprisingly, in contrast, the class of anisotropically strongly convex functions, in general, only forms a proper subset of the corresponding class of pointwise maxima, unless a certain saddle-point property holds. Aside from the Euclidean case, this saddle-point property is shown to hold automatically in the one-dimensional or the essentially smooth case.
COMPUTERS
Masked Measurement Prediction: Learning to Jointly Predict Quantities and Units from Textual Context

Physical measurements constitute a large portion of numbers in academic papers, engineering reports, and web tables. Current benchmarks fall short of properly evaluating numeracy of pretrained language models on measurements, hindering research on developing new methods and applying them to numerical tasks. To that end, we introduce a novel task, Masked Measurement Prediction (MMP), where a model learns to reconstruct a number together with its associated unit given masked text. MMP is useful for both training new numerically informed models as well as evaluating numeracy of existing systems. In order to address this task, we introduce a new Generative Masked Measurement (GeMM) model that jointly learns to predict numbers along with their units. We perform fine-grained analyses comparing our model with various ablations and baselines. We use linear probing of traditional pretrained transformer models (RoBERTa) to show that they significantly underperform jointly trained number-unit models, highlighting the difficulty of this new task and the benefits of our proposed pretraining approach. We hope this framework accelerates the progress towards building more robust numerical reasoning systems in the future.
SCIENCE
Temperature driven spin-zero effect in TaAs$_2$

Md Shahin Alam, P.K. Tanwar, Krzysztof Dybko, Ashutosh S. Wadge, Przemyslaw Iwanowski, Andrzej Wisniewski, Marcin Matusiak. The electrical and thermo-electrical transport effects of the TaAs$_2$ semimetal were measured in a magnetic field applied along [-2 0 1] direction. The resulting field dependences of the resistivity as well as the Hall, Seebeck and Nernst coefficient below T ~ 100 K can be satisfactory described within the two-band model consisting of the electron and hole pockets. At low temperature all the measured effects exhibit significant contribution from quantum oscillations. The fast Fourier transform (FFT) of the oscillatory Nernst signal shows two fundamental frequencies, Fa = 105 T and Fb = 221 T, and the second harmonic of the latter (F2b = 442 T). The ratio between FFT amplitudes of Fb and F2b changes with temperature in an unusual way, indicating that we observe the spin-zero effect caused by temperature change. This is likely related to substantial temperature dependence of the Lande g-factor, which in turn can result from non-parabolic energy dispersion or temperature evolution of the spin-orbit coupling.
SCIENCE
Plastic vortex creep and dimensional crossovers in the highly anisotropic superconductor HgBa$_2$CuO$_{4+x}$

In type-II superconductors exposed to magnetic fields between upper and lower critical values, $H_{c1}$ and $H_{c2}$, penetrating magnetic flux forms a lattice of vortices whose motion can induce dissipation. Consequently, the magnetization $M$ of superconductors is typically progressively weakened with increasing magnetic field $B \propto n_v$ (for vortex density $n_v$). However, some materials exhibit a non-monotonic $M(B)$, presenting a maximum in $M$ at what is known as the second magnetization peak. This phenomenon appears in most classes of superconductors, including low $T_c$ materials, iron-based, and cuprates, complicating pinpointing its origin and garnering intense interest. Here, we report on vortex dynamics in optimally doped and overdoped HgBa$_2$CuO$_{4+x}$ crystals, with a focus on a regime in which plastic deformations of the vortex lattice govern magnetic properties. Specifically, we find that both crystals exhibit conspicuous second magnetization peaks and, from measurements of the field- and temperature- dependent vortex creep rates, identify and characterize phase boundaries between elastic and plastic vortex dynamics, as well as multiple previously unreported transitions within the plastic flow regime. We find that the second magnetization peak coincides with the elastic-to-plastic crossover for a very small range of high fields, and a sharp crossover within the plastic flow regime for a wider range of lower fields. We find evidence that this transition in the plastic flow regime is due to a dimensional crossover, specifically a transition from 3D to 2D plastic dynamics.
SCIENCE
#Ground State#Schr Dinger#Ap#Mathematical Physics#Classical Analysis#Dynamical Systems
Microwave spectroscopy of Andreev states in InAs nanowire-based hybrid junctions using a flip-chip layout

Patrick Zellekens, Russell Deacon, Pujitha Perla, Detlev Grützmacher, Mihail Ion Lepsa, Thomas Schäpers, Koji Ishibashi. Josephson junctions based on semiconductor nanowires are potential building blocks for electrically tunable qubit structures, e.g. the gatemon or the Andreev qubit. However, an actual realization requires the thorough investigation of the intrinsic excitation spectrum. Here, we demonstrate the fabrication of low-loss superconducting microwave circuits that combine high quality factors with a well-controlled gate architecture by utilizing a flip-chip approach. This platform is then used to perform single-tone and two-tone experiments on Andreev states in in-situ grown InAs/Al core/half-shell nanowires with shadow mask defined Josephson junctions. In gate-controlled and flux-biased spectroscopic measurements we find clear signatures of single quasiparticle as well as quasiparticle pair transitions between discrete Andreev bound states mediated by photon-absorption. Our experimental findings are supported by simulations that show that the junction resides in the intermediate channel length regime.
PHYSICS
General theory of Josephson Diodes

Motivated by recent progress in the superconductivity nonreciprocal phenomena, we study the general theory of Josephson diodes. The central ingredient for Josephson diodes is the asymmetric proximity process inside the tunneling barrier. From the symmetry breaking point of view, there are two types of Josephson diodes, inversion breaking and time-reversal breaking. For the inversion breaking case, applying voltage bias could effectively tune the proximity process like the voltage-dependent Rashba coupling giving rises to $I_c(V)\neq I_c(-V)$. For the time-reversal breaking case, the magnetic field and current flow could adjust the internal time-reversal breaking field like magnetism or time-reversal breaking electron-electron pairing, which leads to $I_c(B)\neq I_c(-B)$ or $I_{c+}\neq I_{c-}$. All these results provide a complete understanding and the general principles of realizing Josephson diodes, especially the recently found NbSe$_2$/Nb$_3$Br$_8$/NbSe$_2$ Josephson diodes.
MATHEMATICS
Inexact Newton combined approximations in the topology optimization of geometrically nonlinear elastic structures and compliant mechanisms

This work blends the inexact Newton method with iterative combined approximations (ICA) for solving topology optimization problems under the assumption of geometric nonlinearity. The density-based problem formulation is solved using a sequential piecewise linear programming (SPLP) algorithm. Five distinct strategies have been proposed to control the frequency of the factorizations of the Jacobian matrices of the nonlinear equilibrium equations. Aiming at speeding up the overall iterative scheme while keeping the accuracy of the approximate solutions, three of the strategies also use an ICA scheme for the adjoint linear system associated with the sensitivity analysis. The robustness of the proposed reanalysis strategies is corroborated by means of numerical experiments with four benchmark problems -- two structures and two compliant mechanisms. Besides assessing the performance of the strategies considering a fixed budget of iterations, the impact of a theoretically supported stopping criterion for the SPLP algorithm was analyzed as well.
MATHEMATICS
Learning and Analyzing Generation Order for Undirected Sequence Models

Undirected neural sequence models have achieved performance competitive with the state-of-the-art directed sequence models that generate monotonically from left to right in machine translation tasks. In this work, we train a policy that learns the generation order for a pre-trained, undirected translation model via reinforcement learning. We show that the translations decoded by our learned orders achieve higher BLEU scores than the outputs decoded from left to right or decoded by the learned order from Mansimov et al. (2019) on the WMT'14 German-English translation task. On examples with a maximum source and target length of 30 from De-En, WMT'16 English-Romanian, and WMT'21 English-Chinese translation tasks, our learned order outperforms all heuristic generation orders on four out of six tasks. We next carefully analyze the learned order patterns via qualitative and quantitative analysis. We show that our policy generally follows an outer-to-inner order, predicting the left-most and right-most positions first, and then moving toward the middle while skipping less important words at the beginning. Furthermore, the policy usually predicts positions for a single syntactic constituent structure in consecutive steps. We believe our findings could provide more insights on the mechanism of undirected generation models and encourage further research in this direction. Our code is publicly available at this https URL.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Deep Reinforcement Learning Policies Learn Shared Adversarial Features Across MDPs

The use of deep neural networks as function approximators has led to striking progress for reinforcement learning algorithms and applications. Yet the knowledge we have on decision boundary geometry and the loss landscape of neural policies is still quite limited. In this paper we propose a framework to investigate the decision boundary and loss landscape similarities across states and across MDPs. We conduct experiments in various games from Arcade Learning Environment, and discover that high sensitivity directions for neural policies are correlated across MDPs. We argue that these high sensitivity directions support the hypothesis that non-robust features are shared across training environments of reinforcement learning agents. We believe our results reveal fundamental properties of the environments used in deep reinforcement learning training, and represent a tangible step towards building robust and reliable deep reinforcement learning agents.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Graph-wise Common Latent Factor Extraction for Unsupervised Graph Representation Learning

Unsupervised graph-level representation learning plays a crucial role in a variety of tasks such as molecular property prediction and community analysis, especially when data annotation is expensive. Currently, most of the best-performing graph embedding methods are based on Infomax principle. The performance of these methods highly depends on the selection of negative samples and hurt the performance, if the samples were not carefully selected. Inter-graph similarity-based methods also suffer if the selected set of graphs for similarity matching is low in quality. To address this, we focus only on utilizing the current input graph for embedding learning. We are motivated by an observation from real-world graph generation processes where the graphs are formed based on one or more global factors which are common to all elements of the graph (e.g., topic of a discussion thread, solubility level of a molecule). We hypothesize extracting these common factors could be highly beneficial. Hence, this work proposes a new principle for unsupervised graph representation learning: Graph-wise Common latent Factor EXtraction (GCFX). We further propose a deep model for GCFX, deepGCFX, based on the idea of reversing the above-mentioned graph generation process which could explicitly extract common latent factors from an input graph and achieve improved results on downstream tasks to the current state-of-the-art. Through extensive experiments and analysis, we demonstrate that, while extracting common latent factors is beneficial for graph-level tasks to alleviate distractions caused by local variations of individual nodes or local neighbourhoods, it also benefits node-level tasks by enabling long-range node dependencies, especially for disassortative graphs.
COMPUTERS
A Globally Convergent Distributed Jacobi Scheme for Block-Structured Nonconvex Constrained Optimization Problems

Motivated by the increasing availability of high-performance parallel computing, we design a distributed parallel algorithm for linearly-coupled block-structured nonconvex constrained optimization problems. Our algorithm performs Jacobi-type proximal updates of the augmented Lagrangian function, requiring only local solutions of separable block nonlinear programming (NLP) problems. We provide a cheap and explicitly computable Lyapunov function that allows us to establish global and local sublinear convergence of our algorithm, its iteration complexity, as well as simple, practical and theoretically convergent rules for automatically tuning its parameters. This in contrast to existing algorithms for nonconvex constrained optimization based on the alternating direction method of multipliers that rely on at least one of the following: Gauss-Seidel or sequential updates, global solutions of NLP problems, non-computable Lyapunov functions, and hand-tuning of parameters. Numerical experiments showcase its advantages for large-scale problems, including the multi-period optimization of a 9000-bus AC optimal power flow test case over 168 time periods, solved on the Summit supercomputer using an open-source Julia code.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
KnAC: an approach for enhancing cluster analysis with background knowledge and explanations

Pattern discovery in multidimensional data sets has been a subject of research since decades. There exists a wide spectrum of clustering algorithms that can be used for that purpose. However, their practical applications share in common the post-clustering phase, which concerns expert-based interpretation and analysis of the obtained results. We argue that this can be a bottleneck of the process, especially in the cases where domain knowledge exists prior to clustering. Such a situation requires not only a proper analysis of automatically discovered clusters, but also a conformance checking with existing knowledge. In this work, we present Knowledge Augmented Clustering (KnAC), which main goal is to confront expert-based labelling with automated clustering for the sake of updating and refining the former. Our solution does not depend on any ready clustering algorithm, nor introduce one. Instead KnAC can serve as an augmentation of an arbitrary clustering algorithm, making the approach robust and model-agnostic. We demonstrate the feasibility of our method on artificially, reproducible examples and on a real life use case scenario.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Observer Design for a Flexible Structure with Distributed and Point Sensors

The paper is devoted to the observability study of a dynamic system, which describes the vibrations of an elastic beam with an attached rigid body and distributed control actions. The mathematical model is derived using Hamilton's principle in the form of the Euler-Bernoulli beam equation with hinged boundary conditions and interface condition at the point of attachment of the rigid body. It is assumed that the sensors distributed along the beam provide output information about the deformation in neighborhoods of the specified points of the beam. Based on the variational form of the equations of motion, the spectral problem for defining the eigenfrequencies and eigenfunctions of the beam oscillations is obtained. Some properties of the eigenvalues and eigenfunctions of the spectral problem are investigated. Finite-dimensional approximations of the dynamic equations are constructed in the linear manifold spanned by the system of eigenfunctions. For these Galerkin approximations, observability conditions for the control system with incomplete information about the state are derived. An algorithm for observer design with an arbitrary number of modal coordinates is proposed for the differential equation on a finite-dimensional manifold. Based on a quadratic Lyapunov function with respect to the coordinates of the finite-dimensional state vector, the exponential convergence of the observer dynamics is proved. The proposed method of constructing a dynamic observer makes it possible to estimate the full system state by the output signals characterizing the motion of particular point only. Numerical simulations illustrate the exponential decay of the norm of solutions of the system of ordinary differential equations that describes the observation error.
SCIENCE
On the accuracy and performance of the lattice Boltzmann method with 64-bit, 32-bit and novel 16-bit number formats

Fluid dynamics simulations with the lattice Boltzmann method (LBM) are very memory-intensive. Alongside reduction in memory footprint, significant performance benefits can be achieved by using FP32 (single) precision compared to FP64 (double) precision, especially on GPUs. Here, we evaluate the possibility to use even FP16 and Posit16 (half) precision for storing fluid populations, while still carrying arithmetic operations in FP32. For this, we first show that the commonly occurring number range in the LBM is a lot smaller than the FP16 number range. Based on this observation, we develop novel 16-bit formats - based on a modified IEEE-754 and on a modified Posit standard - that are specifically tailored to the needs of the LBM. We then carry out an in-depth characterization of LBM accuracy for six different test systems with increasing complexity: Poiseuille flow, Taylor-Green vortices, Karman vortex streets, lid-driven cavity, a microcapsule in shear flow (utilizing the immersed-boundary method) and finally the impact of a raindrop (based on a Volume-of-Fluid approach). We find that the difference in accuracy between FP64 and FP32 is negligible in almost all cases, and that for a large number of cases even 16-bit is sufficient. Finally, we provide a detailed performance analysis of all precision levels on a large number of hardware microarchitectures and show that significant speedup is achieved with mixed FP32/16-bit.
COMPUTERS
UMAD: Universal Model Adaptation under Domain and Category Shift

Learning to reject unknown samples (not present in the source classes) in the target domain is fairly important for unsupervised domain adaptation (UDA). There exist two typical UDA scenarios, i.e., open-set, and open-partial-set, and the latter assumes that not all source classes appear in the target domain. However, most prior methods are designed for one UDA scenario and always perform badly on the other UDA scenario. Moreover, they also require the labeled source data during adaptation, limiting their usability in data privacy-sensitive applications. To address these issues, this paper proposes a Universal Model ADaptation (UMAD) framework which handles both UDA scenarios without access to the source data nor prior knowledge about the category shift between domains. Specifically, we aim to learn a source model with an elegantly designed two-head classifier and provide it to the target domain. During adaptation, we develop an informative consistency score to help distinguish unknown samples from known samples. To achieve bilateral adaptation in the target domain, we further maximize localized mutual information to align known samples with the source classifier and employ an entropic loss to push unknown samples far away from the source classification boundary, respectively. Experiments on open-set and open-partial-set UDA scenarios demonstrate that UMAD, as a unified approach without access to source data, exhibits comparable, if not superior, performance to state-of-the-art data-dependent methods.
COMPUTERS
Topological Lifshitz Transitions, Orbital Currents, and Interactions in Low-dimensional Fermi Gases in Synthetic Gauge Fields

Low-dimensional systems of interacting fermions in a synthetic gauge field have been experimentally realized using two-component ultra-cold Fermi gases in optical lattices. Using a two-leg ladder model that is relevant to these experiments, we have studied the signatures of topological Lifshitz transitions and the effects of the inter-species interaction $U$ on the gauge-invariant orbital current in the regime of large intra-leg hopping $\Omega$. Focusing on non-insulating regimes, we have carried out numerically exact density-matrix renormalization-group (DMRG) calculations to compute the orbital current at fixed particle number as a function of the interaction strength and the synthetic gauge flux per plaquette. Signatures of topological Lifshitz transitions where the number Fermi points changes are found to persist even in the presence of very strong repulsive interactions. This numerical observation suggests that the orbital current can be captured by an appropriately renormalized mean-field band structure, which is also reported. Quantitative agreement between the mean-field and the DMRG results in the intermediate interaction regime where $U \lesssim \Omega$ is demonstrated. We also have observed that interactions can change the sign of the current susceptibility at zero field and induce Lifshitz transitions between two metallic phases. The effects can be also captured by the mean-field theory. Correlation effects beyond mean-field theory in the oscillations of the local inter-leg current are also reported. We argue that the observed robustness against interactions makes the orbital current a good indicator of the topological Lifshitz transitions.
SCIENCE
On optimal convergence rates for discrete minimizers of the Gross-Pitaevskii energy in LOD spaces

In this paper we revisit a two-level discretization based on the Localized Orthogonal Decomposition (LOD). It was originally proposed in [P.Henning, A.Målqvist, D.Peterseim. SIAM J. Numer. Anal.52-4:1525-1550, 2014] to compute ground states of Bose-Einstein condensates by finding discrete minimizers of the Gross-Pitaevskii energy functional. The established convergence rates for the method appeared however suboptimal compared to numerical observations and a proof of optimal rates in this setting remained open. In this paper we shall close this gap by proving optimal order error estimates for the $L^2$- and $H^1$-error between the exact ground state and discrete minimizers, as well as error estimates for the ground state energy and the ground state eigenvalue. In particular, the achieved convergence rates for the energy and the eigenvalue are of $6$th order with respect to the mesh size on which the discrete LOD space is based, without making any additional regularity assumptions. These high rates justify the use of very coarse meshes, which significantly reduces the computational effort for finding accurate approximations of ground states. In addition, we include numerical experiments that confirm the optimality of the new theoretical convergence rates, both for smooth and discontinuous potentials.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Global well-posedness of critical surface quasi-geostrophic equation with both velocity and dissipation being logarithmically supercritical

We prove the global regularity of smooth solutions for a dissipative surface quasi-geostrophic equation with both velocity and dissipation being logarithmically supercritical compared to the critical equation. By this, we mean that a symbol defined as a power of logarithm is added to both velocity and dissipation terms to penalize the equation's criticality. Our primary tool is the nonlinear maximum principle which provides transparent proofs of global regularity for nonlinear dissipative equations.
MATHEMATICS
Stacked Generative Machine Learning Models for Fast Approximations of Steady-State Navier-Stokes Equations

Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations are broadly applied in engineering and physics. A standard description of fluid dynamics requires solving the Navier-Stokes (N-S) equations in different flow regimes. However, applications of CFD simulations are computationally-limited by the availability, speed, and parallelism of high-performance computing. To improve computational efficiency, machine learning techniques have been used to create accelerated data-driven approximations for CFD. A majority of such approaches rely on large labeled CFD datasets that are expensive to obtain at the scale necessary to build robust data-driven models. We develop a weakly-supervised approach to solve the steady-state N-S equations under various boundary conditions, using a multi-channel input with boundary and geometric conditions. We achieve state-of-the-art results without any labeled simulation data, but using a custom data-driven and physics-informed loss function by using and small-scale solutions to prime the model to solve the N-S equations. To improve the resolution and predictability, we train stacked models of increasing complexity generating the numerical solutions for N-S equations. Without expensive computations, our model achieves high predictability with a variety of obstacles and boundary conditions. Given its high flexibility, the model can generate a solution on a 64 x 64 domain within 5 ms on a regular desktop computer which is 1000 times faster than a regular CFD solver. Translation of interactive CFD simulation on local consumer computing hardware enables new applications in real-time predictions on the internet of things devices where data transfer is prohibitive and can increase the scale, speed, and computational cost of boundary-value fluid problems.
COMPUTERS
