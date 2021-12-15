Morse index for the ground state in the energy supercritical Gross--Pitaevskii equation

The paper is devoted to the observability study of a dynamic system, which describes the vibrations of an elastic beam with an attached rigid body and distributed control actions. The mathematical model is derived using Hamilton's principle in the form of the Euler-Bernoulli beam equation with hinged boundary conditions and interface condition at the point of attachment of the rigid body. It is assumed that the sensors distributed along the beam provide output information about the deformation in neighborhoods of the specified points of the beam. Based on the variational form of the equations of motion, the spectral problem for defining the eigenfrequencies and eigenfunctions of the beam oscillations is obtained. Some properties of the eigenvalues and eigenfunctions of the spectral problem are investigated. Finite-dimensional approximations of the dynamic equations are constructed in the linear manifold spanned by the system of eigenfunctions. For these Galerkin approximations, observability conditions for the control system with incomplete information about the state are derived. An algorithm for observer design with an arbitrary number of modal coordinates is proposed for the differential equation on a finite-dimensional manifold. Based on a quadratic Lyapunov function with respect to the coordinates of the finite-dimensional state vector, the exponential convergence of the observer dynamics is proved. The proposed method of constructing a dynamic observer makes it possible to estimate the full system state by the output signals characterizing the motion of particular point only. Numerical simulations illustrate the exponential decay of the norm of solutions of the system of ordinary differential equations that describes the observation error.

